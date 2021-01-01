He didn't bottle anything.
Come on mate, they definitely bottled it. Getting battered at home to Newcastle, failing to beat a Southampton team that played with 10-men for 75 minutes (and were and remained in an horrendous run of form themselves), going 3-0 down to West Ham, losing at home to a team managed by Ryan Mason, when they absolutely had to win, were ahead twice and had a very dubious penalty given to them.
Last season I could forgive them as they did have a proper injury crisis at the worst time and weren't used to the pressure, but even then they completely threw it away after being in control against Bournemouth before being passive as fuck against United. This year, with the experience, they really should have qualified comfortably from the position that they were in.