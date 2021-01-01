« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City

Gerry Attrick

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2320 on: Today at 09:59:32 am
This drop off from Vardy has to be pretty alarming for them. If Iheanacho didnt have a purple patch theyd have been even more fucked and may not have even made the Europa League places.
Fromola

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2321 on: Today at 10:06:07 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.

Vardy just hasn't got a full season in him. Was on fire before Christmas last season and then fell off a cliff and they practically had relegation form after that. Similar this season, particularly in the condensed season we've had.

He'll probably start next season strong again after a summer break and a good pre-season, but if they're building a team around him they'll keep falling short. Iheanacho's purple patch could have got them over the line but that fizzled out.

I seen someone yesterday saying injuries have cost them. Yet for months we've had the narrative "but Leicester have coped with injuries, why couldn't Liverpool?".
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2322 on: Today at 10:08:47 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:11:21 am
11 points from their last 10 games.


And three of those absolutely handed to them on a plate by Man United. Other than that, it was just a point against 10-men Southampton and then home wins against Sheffield United, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:59:10 am
13 points in their last 10.

Losses were to Spurs, Chelsea, City, WH and Newcastle. That was four tough games.

Newcastle at home is not a tough game. Spurs at home, with very little to play for and managed by Ryan fucking Mason, is not a tough game.

West Ham is a tough game but doesn't warrant going 3-0 down. Chelsea is obviously a very tough game, but they didn't lay a glove on them nor look like were going to try. 
Redsnappa

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2323 on: Today at 10:19:55 am
Just watched last nights MOTD. Leicester were robbed for the third goal. Kane handballed it. VAR eh, what do they see?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2324 on: Today at 10:23:27 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:19:55 am
Just watched last nights MOTD. Leicester were robbed for the third goal. Kane handballed it. VAR eh, what do they see?

100%.

But the second penalty they got was just outright cheating by Vardy and a terrible decision by the ref (and VAR).
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2325 on: Today at 10:25:10 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:23:27 am
100%.

But the second penalty they got was just outright cheating by Vardy and a terrible decision by the ref (and VAR).

Evens itself out, blah blah blah
Bangin Them In

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2326 on: Today at 10:31:18 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:19:55 am
Just watched last nights MOTD. Leicester were robbed for the third goal. Kane handballed it. VAR eh, what do they see?
Absolutely nothing, say it again
Redsnappa

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2327 on: Today at 10:32:25 am
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:31:18 am
Absolutely nothing, say it again

 ;D
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2328 on: Today at 10:33:35 am
tubby pls.

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2329 on: Today at 10:34:43 am
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 10:31:18 am
Absolutely nothing, say it again

Haha.
mickeydocs

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2330 on: Today at 10:36:44 am
Rodgers has really messed up in the last two seasons. CL lined up two seasons in a row and yet failure to qualify.
It is still difficult to understand why he was deemed a suitable fit for Liverpool. Yes he had one great season. In my view he was far from ready when he took over at Liverpool and he is still not ready to manage a top club. Leicester is a good level for him.
fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2331 on: Today at 10:42:23 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:59:10 am
13 points in their last 10.

Losses were to Spurs, Chelsea, City, WH and Newcastle. That was four tough games.

11 :D

Shit either way.
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2332 on: Today at 10:46:43 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:42:23 am
11 :D

Shit either way.

13 ;D

3 v Mancs
3 v Palace
3 v West Brom
1 v Southampton
3 v Sheff Utd
fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2333 on: Today at 10:57:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:46:43 am
13 ;D

3 v Mancs
3 v Palace
3 v West Brom
1 v Southampton
3 v Sheff Utd

 :boxhead

I blame transfermarkt
elsewhere

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2334 on: Today at 11:12:06 am
6 losses in their last 13 both last 2 years is shocking. I think Newcastle loss at home screwed them big.
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2335 on: Today at 11:14:26 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:12:06 am
6 losses in their last 13 both last 2 years is shocking. I think Newcastle loss at home screwed them big.

Ali's winner got in their heads.
slaphead

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2336 on: Today at 11:16:42 am
I'd rather they made top 4 than Chelsea but it's some comfort seeing the smug smile wiped off the face of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2337 on: Today at 11:47:03 am
I wouldn't take Maddison to the Euros.

Would take Barnes if he'd be fit but he won't.

Maddison feels a bit flat-track bully to me. A good player, but a cut below the best and won't make the step up.
Jwils21

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2338 on: Today at 11:58:28 am
Vardy's levels of performance don't match his levels of shithousery. You can see how much he loves winding everyone up but come next May he'll be cupping his ear in front of the Norwich City fans after scoring a penalty to get his third goal of the season.

For what it's worth i've always found it quite funny how much of a wind up merchant he is, but without the goals and performances to back it up you just look like a bit of a divvy. Look at the backlash Eddie Nketiah (I think?) got for wildly celebrating an equaliser against Fulham.

Leicester though still have a very good spine to build on and I fully expect Rodgers to make the right sort of signings. Doubt they'd touch the keeper after the FA Cup Final (even after yesterdays horror show), defence has a good frame and Tielemans/Ndidi are fantastic midfielders. Wouldn't be surprised to see them in for someone like Ings or Bamford despite Iheanacho's purple patch. Champions League might have been a detriment to them next season player wise, but with a summer to rebuild I think they'll be fighting for top 4 again next year.
an fear dearg

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2339 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm
https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/english-soccer/ken-early-when-the-dust-settled-the-four-richest-teams-were-top-1.4573062

Leicester have been in the Premier League top four for all but seven of the last 76 matchweeks. The exceptions are weeks one, two, five, 37 and 38 of last season, and weeks 37 and 38 of this season. No other team has spent as many weeks in the top four places in that time, but Leicester keep getting elbowed out just when it counts.



amir87

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2340 on: Today at 12:56:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:47:03 am
I wouldn't take Maddison to the Euros.

Would take Barnes if he'd be fit but he won't.

Maddison feels a bit flat-track bully to me. A good player, but a cut below the best and won't make the step up.

A couple of Leicester fans I know want Maddison binned off. They said his attitude is shit and he only cares about himself.

Interestingly, he's not started that many games recently or not finished them when he has. Don't know if it's a continuation from what happened before the West Ham game but he's obviously fallen out of favour with the coaching staff.
Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2341 on: Today at 01:04:25 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:36:44 am
Rodgers has really messed up in the last two seasons. CL lined up two seasons in a row and yet failure to qualify.
It is still difficult to understand why he was deemed a suitable fit for Liverpool. Yes he had one great season. In my view he was far from ready when he took over at Liverpool and he is still not ready to manage a top club. Leicester is a good level for him.
What are you on about?

Leicester shouldn't be in the running for CL and weren't until he took over. He has just won them an FA Cup for the first time in their history as well.

They have had a big injury crisis, had a EL run and an FA Cup run and were still in contention. I would say that he has done very very well.

Spurs and Arsenal should both be in for him.

He was too young when he came to us and couldn't handle the pressure when it started to go wrong back then. I would back him for a big job now but I wouldn't leave Leicester for Spurs or Arsenal at the moment.
fucking appalled

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2342 on: Today at 01:11:15 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:56:56 pm
A couple of Leicester fans I know want Maddison binned off. They said his attitude is shit and he only cares about himself.

Interestingly, he's not started that many games recently or not finished them when he has. Don't know if it's a continuation from what happened before the West Ham game but he's obviously fallen out of favour with the coaching staff.

I'd want him binned just for his 'fashion sense'
Guz-kop

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2343 on: Today at 02:00:39 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:04:25 pm
What are you on about?

Leicester shouldn't be in the running for CL and weren't until he took over. He has just won them an FA Cup for the first time in their history as well.

They have had a big injury crisis, had a EL run and an FA Cup run and were still in contention. I would say that he has done very very well.

Spurs and Arsenal should both be in for him.

He was too young when he came to us and couldn't handle the pressure when it started to go wrong back then. I would back him for a big job now but I wouldn't leave Leicester for Spurs or Arsenal at the moment.

It's not like they haven't spent money but theyve just had one of the best seasons in their history. Shame for them they collapsed at the end of the season. They've got a decent team but hard to see how much further he takes them. A proper uefa cup run would be big
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2344 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:11:15 pm
I'd want him binned just for his 'fashion sense'
Is this a cry for help, as you're Klarna'd up to the hilt with Boohoo Man?  ;)

Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:56:56 pm
A couple of Leicester fans I know want Maddison binned off. They said his attitude is shit and he only cares about himself.

Interestingly, he's not started that many games recently or not finished them when he has. Don't know if it's a continuation from what happened before the West Ham game but he's obviously fallen out of favour with the coaching staff.
It doesn't massively surprise me - he has a tendency to wilt against the better teams and his numbers have come in bunches largely against sides below 12th in the league. He doesn't seem to have 90 minutes hard work in him either.

I don't like him but Grealish is a far better player.
mickeydocs

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2345 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:04:25 pm
What are you on about?

Leicester shouldn't be in the running for CL and weren't until he took over. He has just won them an FA Cup for the first time in their history as well.

He was too young when he came to us and couldn't handle the pressure when it started to go wrong back then. I would back him for a big job now but I wouldn't leave Leicester for Spurs or Arsenal at the moment.

Would you back Rodgers for the LFC job if Klopp decided to move on? I certainly wouldn't.
He's bottled two great opportunities to qualify for the CL.

Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2346 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:07:25 pm
Would you back Rodgers for the LFC job if Klopp decided to move on? I certainly wouldn't.
He's bottled two great opportunities to qualify for the CL.
I would yes. In 3 or 4 years time whatever it is I can't see why he wouldn't be in the conversation.

Such a modern way of looking at it. He didn't bottle anything. They had a condensed season with Europa League and FA Cup runs. Their injury record was awful at the end of last year post covid and was awful again this year. Nearly as bad as ours.

Leicester are always going to struggle to last the season when they are trying to compete on multiple fronts.
Wghennessy

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2347 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm
Rodgers is lucky they won the FA cup. Their form in the second half of the season is sacking worthy.
Dull Tools

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2348 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Rodgers is lucky they won the FA cup. Their form in the second half of the season is sacking worthy.
Klopp is lucky he win the league and the Champions League, Liverpool's form after Christmas was sacking worthy.
PeterTheRed

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2349 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Klopp is lucky he win the league and the Champions League, Liverpool's form after Christmas was sacking worthy.

Brendan, is that you?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2350 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:17:01 pm
He didn't bottle anything.

Come on mate, they definitely bottled it. Getting battered at home to Newcastle, failing to beat a Southampton team that played with 10-men for 75 minutes (and were and remained in an horrendous run of form themselves), going 3-0 down to West Ham, losing at home to a team managed by Ryan Mason, when they absolutely had to win, were ahead twice and had a very dubious penalty given to them.

Last season I could forgive them as they did have a proper injury crisis at the worst time and weren't used to the pressure, but even then they completely threw it away after being in control against Bournemouth before being passive as fuck against United. This year, with the experience, they really should have qualified comfortably from the position that they were in.
sinnermichael

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2351 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm
Laughable article in the Guardian suggesting that these are some sort of paupers and "money won in the end". Their owners are richer than ours ffs.
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2352 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:32:21 pm
Laughable article in the Guardian suggesting that these are some sort of paupers and "money won in the end". Their owners are richer than ours ffs.

It takes a quick Google to get the rough figures. Owner is personally worth around $4.9 billion, King Power are airport duty free, turnover around $3.2 billion annually.
a treeless whopper

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2353 on: Today at 04:36:02 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:32:21 pm
Laughable article in the Guardian suggesting that these are some sort of paupers and "money won in the end". Their owners are richer than ours ffs.

I think its quite obvious that the Guardian is an absolutely shocking newspaper.
MNAA

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2354 on: Today at 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Klopp is lucky he win the league and the Champions League, Liverpool's form after Christmas was sacking worthy.
Seriously ...?
mickeydocs

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2355 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:44:48 pm
Brendan, is that you?

Haha, I was just about to write the same.
jillc

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2356 on: Today at 05:13:24 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Rodgers is lucky they won the FA cup. Their form in the second half of the season is sacking worthy.

It doesn't matter if you are lucky in a final, a final is all about winning. We weren't brilliant in the Champions League final, it doesn't matter a stuff though as we won it. So, why is it any different for Leicester in their final?
rob1966

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2357 on: Today at 05:27:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:13:24 pm
It doesn't matter if you are lucky in a final, a final is all about winning. We weren't brilliant in the Champions League final, it doesn't matter a stuff though as we won it. So, why is it any different for Leicester in their final?

Think that's meant in a more "winning the FA Cup deflects some attention from the poor league form" kind of way
Medellin

Re: Leicester City
Reply #2358 on: Today at 05:52:59 pm
