Vardy's levels of performance don't match his levels of shithousery. You can see how much he loves winding everyone up but come next May he'll be cupping his ear in front of the Norwich City fans after scoring a penalty to get his third goal of the season.



For what it's worth i've always found it quite funny how much of a wind up merchant he is, but without the goals and performances to back it up you just look like a bit of a divvy. Look at the backlash Eddie Nketiah (I think?) got for wildly celebrating an equaliser against Fulham.



Leicester though still have a very good spine to build on and I fully expect Rodgers to make the right sort of signings. Doubt they'd touch the keeper after the FA Cup Final (even after yesterdays horror show), defence has a good frame and Tielemans/Ndidi are fantastic midfielders. Wouldn't be surprised to see them in for someone like Ings or Bamford despite Iheanacho's purple patch. Champions League might have been a detriment to them next season player wise, but with a summer to rebuild I think they'll be fighting for top 4 again next year.