I didn't watch the game or even the highlights yet but what I don't get is Spurs under Ryan Mason have shown that if you contest the midfield they can't do anything since he insists on playing Winks and Hojberg together. It was laughably easy for Aston Villa and Leeds but somehow either they didn't do the same thing or what exactly happened? There's no way if Mason used the same tactics that Leicester shouldn't have controlled the game. That to mean speaks of a manager issue but again would need to watch the game to confirm. Either way to go along with my post the other day this was way worse than last year for me and doesn't speak well of Rodgers at all.



For all the Tielemans shouts, as soon as Ndidi has been out the last 2 years they suck yet Tielemans is on the field the whole time. Would be a huge waste of money in my opinion. Barnes I could see but with what LCFC would ask for again probably not worth it.