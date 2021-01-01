FA Cup is nice but kinda meaningless in the grand scheme of things currently. Arsenal won a few last seasons but they are constantly declining and have become a mid table club.
CL would have been massive for a club like Leicester to progress. They might have trouble holding on to players like Tielemans, Ndidi and Fofana and could drop back into mid table if clubs like Spurs, Everton can get their act together.
yes CL would have been massive, which is why I dont really buy the shouts of the fans will be happy just with the FA cup. IF they won it while being in the Europa spots all year with little hope of CL, yep, great. But its the missing out on it 2 years running that will play on their minds. Especially to do it as they did this time round, another late collapse, and losing to a dysfunctional Spurs team at home.
But the FA cup is of course not meaningless. In fact, ask any Spurs fan what theyd have given to have won one during the Pochettino years. They have nothing tangible to rememember those suppooed great years and great team by.