« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 151791 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm
As much of it was down to our league winning form over the past 10 games as it was Leicester bottling it. Also, Chelsea resurgent under Tuchel. 5th is probably about right based on their squad. An FA Cup is brilliant too. Fans will be disappointed but cant see anyone wanting Rodgers out.

Nah, in their last 10 games they took 13 pts from a possible 30, we shouldn't have been able to catch them, never mind finish above them.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 08:33:23 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:11:25 pm
FA Cup is nice but kinda meaningless in the grand scheme of things currently. Arsenal won a few last seasons but they are constantly declining and have become a mid table club.

CL would have been massive for a club like Leicester to progress. They might have trouble holding on to players like Tielemans, Ndidi and Fofana and could drop back into mid table if clubs like Spurs, Everton can get their act together.

Not having a dig, but even if they finished in the top4, Rodgers probably would fail to get past the group stage of Champion League

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:11:25 pm
FA Cup is nice but kinda meaningless in the grand scheme of things currently. Arsenal won a few last seasons but they are constantly declining and have become a mid table club.

CL would have been massive for a club like Leicester to progress. They might have trouble holding on to players like Tielemans, Ndidi and Fofana and could drop back into mid table if clubs like Spurs, Everton can get their act together.
:lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,115
  • SPQR
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm »
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,266
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:33:23 pm
Not having a dig, but even if they finished in the top4, Rodgers probably would fail to get past the group stage of Champion League



That doesn't really matter though, the players get to experience the CL, maybe get in a group with one of Barca/Bayern/Real/Juve and then drop into the Europa knockouts.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,250
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.

Maybe we can sell them Origi?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,022
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:11:25 pm
FA Cup is nice but kinda meaningless in the grand scheme of things currently. Arsenal won a few last seasons but they are constantly declining and have become a mid table club.

CL would have been massive for a club like Leicester to progress. They might have trouble holding on to players like Tielemans, Ndidi and Fofana and could drop back into mid table if clubs like Spurs, Everton can get their act together.

yes CL would have been massive, which is why I dont really buy the shouts of the fans will be happy just with the FA cup. IF they won it while being in the Europa spots all year with little hope of CL, yep, great. But its the missing out on it 2 years running that will play on their minds. Especially to do it as they did this time round, another late collapse, and losing to a dysfunctional Spurs team at home.

But the FA cup is of course not meaningless. In fact, ask any Spurs fan what theyd have given to have won one during the Pochettino years. They have nothing tangible to rememember those suppooed great years and great team by.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
Injuries fucked them as well. Wish they'd have gotten in over Chelsea

Yep.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,730
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 pm »
Im more annoyed they let Chelsea back in than anything. I think theyd have been awful in the CL
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm »
Don't know why but I have a really strong feeling that Rodgers fucks them off for Spurs over the next couple of weeks.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.

Joelinton incoming for £35m. :lmao
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.

Its a good point and Rodgers eye for a player in market is pretty questionable but Leicester seem well run and to have a good scouting department so dont think he has sole charge of that and can do that much damage.

That said, Benteke is out of contract ...
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
Vardy is on the decline and it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers can find a replacement for him this summer and not completely fuck it up like in 2014 after we sold Suarez.

Rickie Lambert coming out of retirement.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 11:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
Its a good point and Rodgers eye for a player in market is pretty questionable but Leicester seem well run and to have a good scouting department so dont think he has sole charge of that and can do that much damage.

That said, Benteke is out of contract ...

If they are smart, they will go for Danny Ings ...
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
that Soyuncu is an absolute bottler. his defending was an absolute joke today. he was all over the place at the end of last season as well.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,253
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 01:05:35 am »
BBC were asking 2 days ago if Schmeichel is the best keeper in the league. Idiots.

Feel for Brendan, he's done a great job there and think their injury list was second to only ours, unlucky but an FA cup is great.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 01:50:11 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:23:08 am
that Soyuncu is an absolute bottler. his defending was an absolute joke today. he was all over the place at the end of last season as well.

Agreed. He's massively overrated. Slow on and off the ball and makes horrible decisions. They looked a better team before he came back into the side.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 02:23:23 am »
I didn't watch the game or even the highlights yet but what I don't get is Spurs under Ryan Mason have shown that if you contest the midfield they can't do anything since he insists on playing Winks and Hojberg together.  It was laughably easy for Aston Villa and Leeds but somehow either they didn't do the same thing or what exactly happened?  There's no way if Mason used the same tactics that Leicester shouldn't have controlled the game.  That to mean speaks of a manager issue but again would need to watch the game to confirm.  Either way to go along with my post the other day this was way worse than last year for me and doesn't speak well of Rodgers at all.

For all the Tielemans shouts, as soon as Ndidi has been out the last 2 years they suck yet Tielemans is on the field the whole time.  Would be a huge waste of money in my opinion.  Barnes I could see but with what LCFC would ask for again probably not worth it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 