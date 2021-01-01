« previous next »
Today at 09:30:33 am
Endless narrative nonsense when the reality is squad depth has done for them again
Theres a reason the biggest 4 budgets are probably going to finish in the top 4 positions
Rodgers continues to do an excellent job for them but the best chance they have of getting CL is to have a CL level wage bill

Despite their excellent recruitment when they played Chelsea this week who theyre supposed to compete with they barely had a player (maybe 2?) who would get into Chelseas match day 18 let alone first XI 
