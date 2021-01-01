« previous next »
Leicester City

MonsLibpool

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 07:49:24 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 07:35:06 pm
Deserved for their last few years of progress well done to them

Same here
Keith Lard

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 07:53:12 pm
Congrats to Leicester. Greatly deserved
mattD

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm
He wasn't the man for us when things started to slide, but I've always had a soft spot for Brendan, flaws and everything.

The flaws, and the dodgy PR and quotes (and envelopes), are at worst hilarious. Particularly the story he told of a Rangers fan getting out his car to tell Rodgers he was a 'breath of fresh air' to Scottish football!!

That madness and comedy does endear though and for all those flaws, the fact is he is a brilliant manager. Maybe not a top top class one that Liverpool require but certainly one of substance that can somehow back up his self-belief with proper progressive football that now wins trophies.

Tell that to all your other hubristic British managers - Moyes, Allardyce, Pardew, Hodgson. Every single one of them thinks they're a genius yet have fuck all to show for their mediocre careers. Only Brendan has a claim as a top manager in Britain and I'm delighted for him.
The Playmaker

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 08:18:12 pm
Absolutely made up for Brendan! Congratulations to him and Leicester City!
Morgana

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm
Congratulations, Leicester. Missed the match and lost my bet but I was still very pleased to hear they'd won it.  ;D
John C

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 08:59:40 pm
Well done Brendan Rodgers, delighted for him.

Congrats Leicester City. An FA Cup win is immense.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm
Well done Leicester.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm
Well done Leicester

Great to see Chelsea lose

Premier League since 1992

Leicester City

Premier League x 1
FA Cup x 1
League Cup x 2

Tottenham

League Cup x 1

Who deserves the big 6 accolade 😂

Tottenham should be embarrassed to be mentioned in the same conversation as the other clubs 😁
Lone Star Red

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Made up for Brendan, great scenes there with him being tossed up in the air by the players. Have a soft spot for Leicester too, well done. Hearing that roar after Tielemans screamer gives me goosebumps. Cant believe it was only 6,000 fans. Think there was a lot of making up for lost time with those celebrations in the stands.
Cu Chulainn

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 11:33:34 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Made up for Brendan, great scenes there with him being tossed up in the air by the players. Have a soft spot for Leicester too, well done. Hearing that roar after Tielemans screamer gives me goosebumps. Cant believe it was only 6,000 fans. Think there was a lot of making up for lost time with those celebrations in the stands.
Yeah, really wasn't the best game apart from that brilliant goal but was still a pleasure to watch. Like watching real football again.

Should do wonders for Brendan's Leicester side now they've got something big over the line. And hopefully Chelsea can take their frustration out on Man City. :D
idontknow

Re: Leicester City
Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
Well done, Leicester, great goal to win it, and nice throwing of Rodgers in celebration. Was a deserved victory.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Leicester City
Today at 12:17:47 am
For some reason, despite being only a whisker from our 1st title for decades, Brendan is not a revered name here, not disliked but not necessarily loved either. May be down to his personality, I don't know. The club took a gamble on him, it nearly paid off and if it had he still may have been here. The club then, after the fall off and particularly the Stoke game from which we never really recovered, thought better about continuing the gamble.

Celtic and Leicester took on the gamble and it paid off. They are both big clubs and he is probably well off where he is now. I hope ambition does not get the best of him and he tries someone like Spurs or United, it may pay off for him but I suspect Leicester is the best place for him. They have money and backing, they have most everything so he can deliver like he did today and keep them up near the top.

Well done Brendan, I hope Leicester qualify for the CL instead of Chelsea (albeit I reluctantly want Chelsea to beat City also) but that is as far as want for you now, because we need that spot, even if I did live for a short time within a stone's throw of Filbert Street.
johnj147

Re: Leicester City
Today at 12:45:08 am
Well done Brendan
Ghost Town

Re: Leicester City
Today at 01:14:19 am
First FA Cup Final I've watched for many years, and first non-Liverpool match for ages. Delighted at the outcome. Have always liked Leicester, was happy for them when they won the League and now made up for them today. And, of course, Brendan as well; well done to the wee man.

A lot of decent and likeable players at Leicester and the owners who may have done a few slightly dodgy things in the past but have more than made up for it by their steadfast support, their strong and genuine relationship with the fans and their very visible love of the actual football, as opposed to just the profits. Plus their own terrible tragedy in recent years.

Feel a bit jealous as well because I want us to be in an FA Cup final at Anfield South again, and win it, and always regret that we don't seem to get very far in it. Hopefully Klopp wins it before he leaves. He's made to grace the biggest occasions, and while Wembley always has been, and still remains, a dump, it has history and prestige and Kloppo needs his winning moment there. And anyone who says otherwise can do one.

Be nice to pinch Teilemans and Fofana from them, too...tho the former has probably just added another 20m to any fee.
