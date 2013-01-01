« previous next »
Leicester City

Re: Leicester City
Reply #1560
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 05:30:42 PM
It was unfortunate at our Club as well.
Yeah, without question.
Re: Leicester City
Reply #1561
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:40:32 PM
Mad innit.  He was maybe just a game and a bit of bad luck away from getting his image immortalised on a KOP banner alongside our other great mangers and never having to buy a drink in Liverpool ever again.


Always pushing the envelope, Brendan...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Leicester City
Reply #1562
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Today at 05:24:29 PM
I don't know why exactly, but I just couldn't take to him from day one.  His "I would die for this club" particularly irked me.

For me it was his explanation of tactics.

https://youtu.be/Dsd39roJzu4
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
I'm a knob

Re: Leicester City
Reply #1563
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:07:31 PM
It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!

I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.

I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
