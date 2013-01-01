It is harsh how hes viewed. Until Klopp he literally came closer than anyone else at bringing the title back. It may have been a one off, a flash in the plan, all down to the players and anything else that gets mentioned but I still think its worthy of a bit more respect. Hes hardly Roy Hodgson!



I do agree with the general view that were in a better place now than had we won it in 13/14 and probably stuck with Rodgers for longer, and missed out on Klopp but still, 13/14 was such a crazy ride that came out of nowhere and Ill always be appreciative of him for that.



I agree I really don't get the dislike that some have for a person who has always been respectful of the club even after it all fell apart. I also get really ratty when people give the credit for that year just to Suarez as well, as some do. It borders on the disrespectful, at the end of the day the man did his best for the club and 13/14 was one of the most enjoyable rides I can remember.