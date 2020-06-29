« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 90074 times)

Like Sheffield United they either haven't shaken off the effects of lockdown or they were'nt that much to start off with.

Therell be disparities between which clubs handled player fitness and training better during lockdown. They didnt play any football for longer than any preseason break. When individuals come back from injury breaks, they talk of getting back to match fitness or sharpness. Collectively, theyve all had a long break from actual football as a group. Itll be interesting to see what each club did in terms of general fitness and ball work. If youre a keeper and live in an apartment, then youre not going to have a full size goal in your back garden like Alisson.
They're too reliant on Vardy.

This kind of run is the difference between Rodgers and the top tier of managers like Klopp and Guardiola. When his teams lose form and get stuck in a run of bad results, Rodgers struggles to come up with solutions. He papered over the cracks at Liverpool in 2014/15 by changing formation and that worked for a while, then we lost to United at Anfield and everything unraveled from there.

Leicester have got a few really good players, but they're predictable. They need to just grind out a few results and get to the end of the season still in the top four, but that's not really one of Rodgers' strengths. Vardy looks well off the pace, but he is 33 in any case and Leicester have to start looking beyond him. But no one else in that team really looks likely to score a goal at the moment, either.
they are! Rodgers already getting it in the neck from a load of them too.

Thing is, if their season had been the other way around, theyd probably be ok with it! I.E. a poor start, but turn it around to go on a great run 2nd half.

Getting knocked out of the semi final of the league cup by Aston Villa didnt help either mind.

Looking at their final fixtues, I can see Ancelotti just doing what he does - and defend deep and try and hit them on the break, frustrate the hell out of them. So that could be a tough game for them. Same at Spurs. Then having to play Man Utd and Arsenal too, they will indeed be very nervy. I still think they make top 4, hope they do anyway.
Understandably so. Rodgers is clearly an excellent tactician, but I don't think he has ever quite figured out how to properly deal with adversity. That became apparent in 2015. The fixture with United on the last day of the season could end up being like a final for both sides.

At this point, they just need to secure a spot in the CL, invest in their attack, and prepare to do it again next year, which is easier said than done. Assuming Maddison stay and Chilwell goes to Chelsea, they need depth at fullback and are still short on numbers in attack. They are heavily reliant on Vardy, not just for his goalscoring, but also his pace. They need another someone else to provide a threat in behind.
I think Leicester have a cracking first 11, but the issue is then depth. I dont think Tielemans has been quite as good as they expected this season, and then like Oskar says - Vardy looks off the pace, they are in trouble.

Their fans are a bit worried about them strengthening too with Lee Congerton in charge, who doesnt have a great reputation with his former clubs.
I mean we should remember that to be where they are now is a huge achievement in itself despite their dodgy form right now.

Agreed, think most would say they've massively overachieved this season. I and many others had them pegged for a decent shot at a Europa League position for this season and certainly not being a mainstay in a CL spot.

They've got a toughish run-in and would be very impressive if they can hold on to a CL spot.
Understandably so. Rodgers is clearly an excellent tactician, but I don't think he has ever quite figured out how to properly deal with adversity. That became apparent in 2015. The fixture with United on the last day of the season could end up being like a final for both sides.

At this point, they just need to secure a spot in the CL, invest in their attack, and prepare to do it again next year, which is easier said than done. Assuming Maddison stay and Chilwell goes to Chelsea, they need depth at fullback and are still short on numbers in attack. They are heavily reliant on Vardy, not just for his goalscoring, but also his pace. They need another someone else to provide a threat in behind.

Barnes has had a pretty good season but is still a bit raw I think to be playing week in and week out for a side trying to get into and stay in the CL.

Outside of that, it's been a rotating door of Perez, Albrighton and Iheanacho to support Vardy in attack. Like you said, they need big help there.
When it comes to the league right now, consistency beats performance.  Man United seem to have picked up where they left off, whereas Leicester and a couple of other clubs can't string any kind of form together.

United don't have to be great, they just have to be good at what they do - which is soak up pressure and get jammy goals whilst playing shit.

Leicester, seemingly, can only get a result when they're playing well (and even then it's no guarantee).  Can't even get an undeserved win right now, which can make the difference between CL and Europa League.
Barnes has had a pretty good season but is still a bit raw I think to be playing week in and week out for a side trying to get into and stay in the CL.

Outside of that, it's been a rotating door of Perez, Albrighton and Iheanacho to support Vardy in attack. Like you said, they need big help there.
I am still confused by how Perez fits with this side. He has always seemed like a second striker and Rodgers' doesn't really play with anyone like that.

Brighton are most likely safe, but Maupay has the pace to fill in for Vardy when he is injured or needs a rest. There are several attackers from relegation threatened sides who could at least provide some depth on the wings. Looking through his history with Sunderland and the reaction from Celtic fans once he left, I would be concerned about Lee Congerton continuing to build on what they have.
Think this is something the media forgets. They were touted as genuine title challengers when the reality was nothing of the sort, being top 3 is huge for these.
Danny Ings seems like a ready made replacement for Vardy.

It's the one transfer they need to get spot on, they need to replace his goals if others in the squad won't step up.
Therell be disparities between which clubs handled player fitness and training better during lockdown. They didnt play any football for longer than any preseason break. When individuals come back from injury breaks, they talk of getting back to match fitness or sharpness. Collectively, theyve all had a long break from actual football as a group. Itll be interesting to see what each club did in terms of general fitness and ball work. If youre a keeper and live in an apartment, then youre not going to have a full size goal in your back garden like Alisson.

Who could Alisson train with in his back garden? I don't suspect any significant ball work could be done during lockdown in a players back garden irrespective of it's size.
Danny Ings seems like a ready made replacement for Vardy.

It's the one transfer they need to get spot on, they need to replace his goals if others in the squad won't step up.

Would Southampton sell I suspect they would want £50M+ even in the current market cant see Leicester paying that. Does anyone know if we added a sell on clause £20M seems like a low fee given his current output. 
yes there is a sell on clause, I think its 20%.

The fee at the time was decent for a player whod played so little and whod had such bad injuries - not like there was a queue of clubs after him.  But they put in a pretty hefty sell on clause, so it works out really!
I hadn't checked their league position for a while considering how low we were, but I just assumed they were still a shoe in for that Champions League spot, I didn't realise they had been pegged back so much.

They have a tough run in like you say, this Everton game is massive at the weekend. As has been mentioned they have performed well above expectations this season, but if they had to somehow lose out on a CL spot after being in such a strong position it will be rather gutting for them.
being how careful each PL club seems to be - with just 1 positive result again, Id have thought that they should be able to play it in Leicester? Palace dont have to stay anywhere near the city, and can arrive at the ground and leave straight after. The people in the ground will be the same people whove been tested already. Ground-staff will have done most of the work prior to the game, and only a limited few will be there. Most of the outsiders would surely be media and tv crew.
If Leicester City and Palace are in a bubble and the stadium the same I dont see any reason why they cant play in Leicester to be honest.
it happened when there was a slight flirtation with Arsenal didnt it? Rodgers played a blinder.  Hes like the 3rd highest paid manager in the league with a 5 and a half year deal  :o
Feels like Vardy has always been a streaky striker. He can go on brilliant runs of scoring but when things dry up for him they can look a bit one dimensional.
They can't keep relying on the Brexit gargoyle forever, and Ihenacho is awful. Need to spend whatever they have on someone who can score.
Crumbles under pressure more like.
I seem to remember that he burns the midnight oil looking for solutions.
