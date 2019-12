There's no logic is other teams and cities singing about Liverpool and poverty, as if Liverpool is the only city with poverty.

But I think the main reason why it continues is due to the stereotypes about the city.

It's not based on fact. It's based on stereotypes pushed by the media over the last few decades.



EVERY city has areas of poverty and deprivation.



It just makes everyone else feel a bit better if they project their own inadequacies about the topic on to the city of Liverpool.

If it wasn't Liverpool it'd be another city. Maybe Manchester. Maybe Glasgow. Who knows. But unfortunately for us, it's us.



For the record, I think Birmingham is one of the worst cities in the UK. Looks like it needs major investment. And not just on the train station and shopping centre.