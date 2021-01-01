Ah the "you don't agree with my oh so liberal stance so you are no different from a heil reader". Fucking hell ..



Doesn't change my opinion on her. Remorseless and unrepentant, putting up a show now after being 'groomed' by her lawyers and PR agency.



She should be treated like an enemy of the state. This grooming bs is utterly laughable. A lot of young criminals are influenced by other people. That does not absolve them of their crimes.



She joined the worst, most heinous and barbaric terrorist organisation the world has seen in decades, making Al Qaida look like the salvation fucking army. If she is brought here, it would create an outrage if she is let off with a slap on the wrist.



She is no different to a Nazi. She should be treated as such. You can argue rendering her stateless sets the wrong precedent. You sure as hell cannot argue she doesn't deserve to be locked up for a long long time.