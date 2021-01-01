« previous next »
Thoughts on Shamima Begum?

Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Jesus lads she was 15 when she was groomed and yes she was groomed. Ffs are you all trying to say that an impressionable 15 year old couldnt be groomed theres people a lot older who have been and thats not to excuse what she done and she should be tried for her actions but theres no moral right to take away her citizenship.
 
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Jesus lads she was 15 when she was groomed and yes she was groomed. Ffs are you all trying to say that an impressionable 15 year old couldnt be groomed theres people a lot older who have been and thats not to excuse what she done and she should be tried for her actions but theres no moral right to take away her citizenship.
 

I know, can't quite believe it, is grooming different if it's not sexual? Or is age irrelevant when joining to be a child bride (to a terrorist).

Bring her here to be tried and pay for her actions then.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #842 on: Today at 12:02:34 am
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #843 on: Today at 12:27:10 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:02:34 am
She was 20 when she said she no regrets about what she did

Again, irrelevant to what's being discussed
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #844 on: Today at 12:30:10 am
Ah the "you don't agree with my oh so liberal stance so you are no different from a heil reader". Fucking hell ..

Doesn't change my opinion on her. Remorseless and unrepentant, putting up a show now after being 'groomed' by her lawyers and PR agency.

She should be treated like an enemy of the state. This grooming bs is utterly laughable. A lot of young criminals are influenced by other people. That does not absolve them of their crimes.

She joined the worst, most heinous and barbaric terrorist organisation the world has seen in decades, making Al Qaida look like the salvation fucking army. If she is brought here, it would create an outrage if she is let off with a slap on the wrist.

She is no different to a Nazi. She should be treated as such. You can argue rendering her stateless sets the wrong precedent. You sure as hell cannot argue she doesn't deserve to be locked up for a long long time.
Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #845 on: Today at 12:36:46 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:27:10 am
Again, irrelevant to what's being discussed

What is exactly being discussed here? If her being rendered "stateless" is the issue, most people are in agreement that she should be made to pay for her crimes in the UK.

Nobody with a functional brain and an iota of common sense is buying the bs about her being groomed.

Her comments are very much relevant to the overall discussion about her complicity.



Re: Thoughts on Shamima Begum?
Reply #846 on: Today at 12:44:07 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:36:46 am
Nobody with a functional brain and an iota of common sense is buying the bs about her being groomed.
The Special Immigration Appeals Commission looking into her case, ruling this week, seem to find it credible (thejbs kindly posted some of the findings on the previous page)

No offence intended, but I think I trust their judgment on the legal definition of grooming over your common sense
