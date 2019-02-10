Spoiler

The fact that both characters managed to get out of the loop, but at the same time the two versions of themselves that got to know each other so well might never meet again, was a bit of a happy but not really ending. The existence of those two realities open the possibility that all of the previous realities still exist too, including the one where Ruth was killed in a gas explosion, or where she shot Nadia in the back, which is also pretty sad. Supposedly multiple seasons are planned and I'm curious now whether they'll go with it, and whether we'll get any answers.