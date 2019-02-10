We watched it all in 2 days, and really enjoyed it. All along I was wondering how they were going to "end" it, and I was a bit underwhelmed with that. However it was always going to be a difficult thing to bring to a close. All in all, I'd recommend it. Natasha Lyonne is brilliant.
Quite liked the look of this from the trailer, but worried it might be too gimmick related when I saw it was a full mini-season. After seeing the good reviews from people with good taste in here, I'd like to give it a go. Quite like Natasha Lyonne while having no idea where to place her or what I've seen her in.
Give it a go, mate. It's solid. Briskly paced. It's not a new concept but it feels fresh and well executed. It never feels gimicky because there's enough humour, charm and intrigue to keep you going throughout. Natasha Lyonne is very charming. I don't think many people would say it's the greatest piece of art ever committed to celluloid, but it's light and fun with just enough drama to make you care. I really wish they weren't making a second season.
New season on Netflix today.
Natasha Lyonne is a genuine bonifide genius
I found this a bit full of itself.
