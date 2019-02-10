« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russian Doll  (Read 1498 times)

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Russian Doll
« on: February 10, 2019, 11:58:31 pm »
Anyone seen this Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler joint on Netflix?

Excellent little series. Beautifully self-contained within 8 episodes. Very clever and darkly funny.

The simplest way to describe it is a 'dark take on Groundhog Day', but it's got a little more to it intellectually. Natasha Lyonne deserves an Emmy, probably.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #1 on: February 11, 2019, 12:25:06 am »
Its great, which is a nice surprise as the groundhog day premise made me wary as to whether they would have done it well.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,348
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #2 on: February 11, 2019, 05:05:54 am »
I watched the first two episodes, and thought it was rubbish, and I love the repeat concept in a number of other things.

Of the more recent, Happy Death Day was decent, mainly due to the main actor doing an excellent job.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2019, 10:08:49 am »
We watched it all in 2 days, and really enjoyed it. All along I was wondering how they were going to "end" it, and I was a bit underwhelmed with that. However it was always going to be a difficult thing to bring to a close. All in all, I'd recommend it. Natasha Lyonne is brilliant.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2019, 10:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on February 13, 2019, 10:08:49 am
We watched it all in 2 days, and really enjoyed it. All along I was wondering how they were going to "end" it, and I was a bit underwhelmed with that. However it was always going to be a difficult thing to bring to a close. All in all, I'd recommend it. Natasha Lyonne is brilliant.

Yeah I agree. These time-travel concept stories are always going to struggle to deliver a payoff as satifying as the concept itself.

I thought episode 8 was fine, but episode 7 was a bit weak. The addressing past trauma thing is a bit hackneyed.

Still great though.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,277
  • Seis Veces
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2019, 10:55:43 pm »
Thought this was decent enough, would recommend it to everyone who flies through all the series  ;D

Agree with the comment below that the ending was a bit underwhelming. Imagine they'll do another series, which would probably interest me, but probably no more beyond that because I think it'd be pretty boring with a 3rd/4th/5th series.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,741
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #6 on: February 15, 2019, 10:41:04 am »
Thought it was really good. Interesting characters with a hint of Life on Mars/Ashes to Ashes
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #7 on: February 15, 2019, 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Rhi on February 13, 2019, 10:08:49 am
We watched it all in 2 days, and really enjoyed it. All along I was wondering how they were going to "end" it, and I was a bit underwhelmed with that. However it was always going to be a difficult thing to bring to a close. All in all, I'd recommend it. Natasha Lyonne is brilliant.

I quite liked the ending.

Spoiler
The fact that both characters managed to get out of the loop, but at the same time the two versions of themselves that got to know each other so well might never meet again, was a bit of a happy but not really ending. The existence of those two realities open the possibility that all of the previous realities still exist too, including the one where Ruth was killed in a gas explosion, or where she shot Nadia in the back, which is also pretty sad. Supposedly multiple seasons are planned and I'm curious now whether they'll go with it, and whether we'll get any answers.
[close]
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,081
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #8 on: February 15, 2019, 01:08:32 pm »
Yeah was very watchable...for some reason reminded me if the Good Place but darker...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,715
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #9 on: February 15, 2019, 01:36:15 pm »
Quite liked the look of this from the trailer, but worried it might be too gimmick related when I saw it was a full mini-season. After seeing the good reviews from people with good taste in here, I'd like to give it a go. Quite like Natasha Lyonne while having no idea where to place her or what I've seen her in.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #10 on: February 15, 2019, 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on February 15, 2019, 01:36:15 pm
Quite liked the look of this from the trailer, but worried it might be too gimmick related when I saw it was a full mini-season. After seeing the good reviews from people with good taste in here, I'd like to give it a go. Quite like Natasha Lyonne while having no idea where to place her or what I've seen her in.

The only think I know her from is American Pie but I'm also led to believe she is in Orange is the New Black.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #11 on: February 20, 2019, 10:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on February 15, 2019, 01:36:15 pm
Quite liked the look of this from the trailer, but worried it might be too gimmick related when I saw it was a full mini-season. After seeing the good reviews from people with good taste in here, I'd like to give it a go. Quite like Natasha Lyonne while having no idea where to place her or what I've seen her in.

Give it a go, mate. It's solid. Briskly paced. It's not a new concept but it feels fresh and well executed.

It never feels gimicky because there's enough humour, charm and intrigue to keep you going throughout. Natasha Lyonne is very charming. I don't think many people would say it's the greatest piece of art ever committed to celluloid, but it's light and fun with just enough drama to make you care.

I really wish they weren't making a second season.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,715
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #12 on: March 14, 2019, 05:22:50 am »
Quote from: Redcap on February 20, 2019, 10:05:02 pm
Give it a go, mate. It's solid. Briskly paced. It's not a new concept but it feels fresh and well executed.

It never feels gimicky because there's enough humour, charm and intrigue to keep you going throughout. Natasha Lyonne is very charming. I don't think many people would say it's the greatest piece of art ever committed to celluloid, but it's light and fun with just enough drama to make you care.

I really wish they weren't making a second season.
Good shout all of this, cheers. Just sessioned this on long distance coaches while on holiday and enjoyed it.

Agree about episode seven too. I finished it think it was the last episode too, was so glad to find out there was another!

Hope any second series has a clear scope/focus/end date!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,451
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #13 on: March 14, 2019, 10:29:21 am »
Quote from: Redcap on February 20, 2019, 10:05:02 pm
Give it a go, mate. It's solid. Briskly paced. It's not a new concept but it feels fresh and well executed.

It never feels gimicky because there's enough humour, charm and intrigue to keep you going throughout. Natasha Lyonne is very charming. I don't think many people would say it's the greatest piece of art ever committed to celluloid, but it's light and fun with just enough drama to make you care.

I really wish they weren't making a second season.

Yep not sure what they get out of a 2nd season
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,037
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #14 on: March 17, 2019, 10:42:10 pm »
It might actually be brilliant..

If you havent watched it, you have to give it to the end of the third episode...


After that, youll be hooked.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #15 on: April 20, 2022, 09:28:26 am »
New season on Netflix today.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,663
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #16 on: April 20, 2022, 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 20, 2022, 09:28:26 am
New season on Netflix today.
Great stuff. Season one was quality.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #17 on: April 20, 2022, 08:06:55 pm »
I'll definitely have to re-watch season one first, can't remember a thing beyond the basic concept.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,037
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #18 on: April 21, 2022, 08:50:53 pm »
Natasha Lyonne is a genuine bonifide genius
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #19 on: April 22, 2022, 05:41:22 pm »
I found this a bit full of itself.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,663
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:33:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 21, 2022, 08:50:53 pm
Natasha Lyonne is a genuine bonifide genius
Definitely. This was excellent. Binged on season 2 tonight.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,037
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russian Doll
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm »
Quote from: cloggypop on April 22, 2022, 05:41:22 pm
I found this a bit full of itself.
Yes, I could see that but its so clever with it.


This series doesnt have the pay off of the first, but theres still so much to enjoy
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 