Liverpool Financial Overview

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:56 pm
It's no good if you don't qualify for the CL the season after though (i.e. Arsenal unless they win it). You can end up stuck in a cycle of being in that competition for years.

There's even more games in the Europa than the CL and it's always Thursday/Sunday so less recovery/prep time for league games (Jurgen hates playing early Saturday after Wednesday nights).

It's less of an issue if you have a strong squad.

We've responded to each other on the squad a couple of times and I get your point.  With that said if you're spending £300m+ on wages and players 12-23 aren't even competitive with the starting XI of Brondby, Copenhagen, Cluj, Sofia, etc etc then you might as well as just fold as a club.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #441 on: Today at 11:33:31 am
Given that most PL clubs are benefiting from an effective cross subsidy of TV money from the likes of us and Utd, and that many of the same clubs are also being heavily funded by owners, I think it's time for a luxury tax. A % of owner subsidies that fund transfers and wages is paid into a central pot for redistribution.

Self sustaining clubs with worldwide appeal are having their competitive advantages eroded by having to compete with the likes of City while having to share the TV money with other clubs. Surely it's only equitable that the competitive advantage of owner subsidies are also shared.

Slightly tongue in cheek, but it may wind them up even more.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #442 on: Today at 11:35:56 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:31 am
Given that most PL clubs are benefiting from an effective cross subsidy of TV money from the likes of us and Utd, and that many of the same clubs are also being heavily funded by owners, I think it's time for a luxury tax. A % of owner subsidies that fund transfers and wages is paid into a central pot for redistribution.

Self sustaining clubs with worldwide appeal are having their competitive advantages eroded by having to compete with the likes of City while having to share the TV money with other clubs. Surely it's only equitable that the competitive advantage of owner subsidies are also shared.

Slightly tongue in cheek, but it may wind them up even more.

It's an interesting concept.

Owners can fund their own spending, but whatever you spend you need to pay 50% (or matched) into a pot which gets split between any clubs not receiving money from their owners.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #443 on: Today at 11:57:06 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:31 am
Given that most PL clubs are benefiting from an effective cross subsidy of TV money from the likes of us and Utd, and that many of the same clubs are also being heavily funded by owners, I think it's time for a luxury tax. A % of owner subsidies that fund transfers and wages is paid into a central pot for redistribution.

Self sustaining clubs with worldwide appeal are having their competitive advantages eroded by having to compete with the likes of City while having to share the TV money with other clubs. Surely it's only equitable that the competitive advantage of owner subsidies are also shared.

Slightly tongue in cheek, but it may wind them up even more.

This is probably the best solution that I've read on here. 
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #444 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:57:06 am
This is probably the best solution that I've read on here.

The problem is it wouldn't really be a deterrent for City.

If they wanted to spend £200m one summer I imagine they'd be happy to pay £50 or £100m in "tax", and when split between the other 19 clubs it's only around £2.5-5m each which wouldn't really level the playing field all that much.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #445 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:35:56 am
It's an interesting concept.

Owners can fund their own spending, but whatever you spend you need to pay 50% (or matched) into a pot which gets split between any clubs not receiving money from their owners.

But City's owners don't invest anything, their global fanbase has allowed them negotiate world leading sponsorship deals with at least one company making massive losses.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #446 on: Today at 02:11:52 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:51:08 pm
The problem is it wouldn't really be a deterrent for City.

If they wanted to spend £200m one summer I imagine they'd be happy to pay £50 or £100m in "tax", and when split between the other 19 clubs it's only around £2.5-5m each which wouldn't really level the playing field all that much.

That's a good point.  Somehow you'd have to make the "tax" big enough to deter the excess spending but I'm not sure if there is a number big enough.  Unfortunately, the reality is that City have so much money that they are going to spend whatever they want, whenever they want.   
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #447 on: Today at 02:29:01 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:33:31 am
Given that most PL clubs are benefiting from an effective cross subsidy of TV money from the likes of us and Utd, and that many of the same clubs are also being heavily funded by owners, I think it's time for a luxury tax. A % of owner subsidies that fund transfers and wages is paid into a central pot for redistribution.

Self sustaining clubs with worldwide appeal are having their competitive advantages eroded by having to compete with the likes of City while having to share the TV money with other clubs. Surely it's only equitable that the competitive advantage of owner subsidies are also shared.

Slightly tongue in cheek, but it may wind them up even more.

Don't know what the solutions will be, but this part in bold is key.  We've already seen how the "traditional clubs" have responded with the ESL (a more closed shop with the league's owners, not UEFA, setting the rules in place for spending).  We've also seen UEFA themselves try to help the traditional clubs with the "legacy" spots based on coefficient (some good Europa League runs would get a team there).  The money is in the PL, and I don't know if there will be another takeover (like Newcastle), but if there is, what would be the future compromise?  Would clubs like us, United, and Arsenal finally make more progress into control over our own content (maybe some compromise to stream 5 matches on a club's own platform/app), or will the rest of the league reject any such notion?  The mistrust is so high that the other PL clubs can't even agree to 5 subs.  We could have spend caps/salary caps introduced, but how would that work?  Would that limit the competitiveness of the PL?  There's also a holistic-PL approach to UEFA.  Maybe ask for more spots for the PL (solidify the legacy spots approach).  Or maybe some clubs will ask UEFA for bigger share of the pie?

Clearly, there's been a lot of angst over finances, spending, competitiveness, etc, exacerbated by the pandemic.  With both the ESL and Project Big Picture, there's also now a lot of mistrust all around.  Will be curious what the next frontier is.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #448 on: Today at 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:51:08 pm
The problem is it wouldn't really be a deterrent for City.

If they wanted to spend £200m one summer I imagine they'd be happy to pay £50 or £100m in "tax", and when split between the other 19 clubs it's only around £2.5-5m each which wouldn't really level the playing field all that much.
You're probably right, but I wonder if there would be a level of "tax" that would make them think twice?

