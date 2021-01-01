Given that most PL clubs are benefiting from an effective cross subsidy of TV money from the likes of us and Utd, and that many of the same clubs are also being heavily funded by owners, I think it's time for a luxury tax. A % of owner subsidies that fund transfers and wages is paid into a central pot for redistribution.



Self sustaining clubs with worldwide appeal are having their competitive advantages eroded by having to compete with the likes of City while having to share the TV money with other clubs. Surely it's only equitable that the competitive advantage of owner subsidies are also shared.



Slightly tongue in cheek, but it may wind them up even more.



Don't know what the solutions will be, but this part in bold is key. We've already seen how the "traditional clubs" have responded with the ESL (a more closed shop with the league's owners, not UEFA, setting the rules in place for spending). We've also seen UEFA themselves try to help the traditional clubs with the "legacy" spots based on coefficient (some good Europa League runs would get a team there). The money is in the PL, and I don't know if there will be another takeover (like Newcastle), but if there is, what would be the future compromise? Would clubs like us, United, and Arsenal finally make more progress into control over our own content (maybe some compromise to stream 5 matches on a club's own platform/app), or will the rest of the league reject any such notion? The mistrust is so high that the other PL clubs can't even agree to 5 subs. We could have spend caps/salary caps introduced, but how would that work? Would that limit the competitiveness of the PL? There's also a holistic-PL approach to UEFA. Maybe ask for more spots for the PL (solidify the legacy spots approach). Or maybe some clubs will ask UEFA for bigger share of the pie?Clearly, there's been a lot of angst over finances, spending, competitiveness, etc, exacerbated by the pandemic. With both the ESL and Project Big Picture, there's also now a lot of mistrust all around. Will be curious what the next frontier is.