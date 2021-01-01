« previous next »
Liverpool Financial Overview

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:16:59 am
Yes. FSG, not Liverpool.

You understand that....right?

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 11:20:24 am
It seems that the FSG propaganda wheels are in full motion. According to a journalist in Daily Mail John Henry and FSG will continue to invest in new players in the summer despite the economic uncertainty.

That remains to be seen, cant wait for summertime and silly season.

They will continue to "invest" in the sense that they will make everything the club earns available. They themselves are not putting a penny in. So technically that is true.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
summing up then

Weve got 500 million in cash
but the wages are a little high
If we dont want the team to be trash
Mbappe we must surely buy
Weve got 45 million in losses this year
but the squad is getting quite old
because of the losses in sales of the beer
a dozen at least must be sold
the owners are rolling in appreciation
but the expenses are apparently real
they better grasp their fan situation
and close up some really big deals
We're totally fucked its all over
its time to spend really huge
city are rolling in clover
and fsg are closer to Scrooge

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
The thing that is intriguing me is this talk of the Redbird deal allowing us to operate this summer with business as usual (i.e. as if covid did not happen). There is understandably nothing in the last set of accounts showing this, so what has happened from the RedBird deal in the last two months to allow for this? Have they injected equity to cover the losses over the past 15 months?

I don't think any of us know what a normal summer will look like in probably a non-CL summer. We are quite a cautious business that doesn't take big gambles, but do we look to spend a decent amount this summer and push payment terms into the future in the expectation/ hope of a return to CL the following year?
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Swiss Ramble
@SwissRamble
4h
#LFC £490m revenue is the second highest in England, within touching distance of #MUFC £509m, having overtaken #MCFC £478m last season. There is then a fair gap to the following clubs: #CFC £407m, #THFC £392m, #AFC £343m and #EFC £186m.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Swiss Ramble
@SwissRamble
4h
It is also worth noting that #LFC have been more impacted by COVID-19 than many others, as their accounts close relatively early on 31st May, so more revenue has been deferred to the 2020/21 accounts than clubs whose accounts close on 30th June or 31st July.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Not sure all the fuss about the wages really. This is what happens when you have a squad with some of the best players in the world in their positions. And who are winning things and triggering their bonuses because of this.

Other than for COVID it would have been under 60% of revenue, which is not a problem at all.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:19:49 am
Definitely, I think the years where so little transfer dealing was done really caught up with the club in a big way and left them in a bind.

Which was always liable to happen when we didn't invest from a position of strength and stood still. The surprise was how quickly and suddenly everything unraveled.

When you look at the age profile of the team we thought the next couple of years would continue their peak while the rebuilding process would gradually start, rather than it fall to pieces mere months after winning the league.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:55:00 am
Not sure all the fuss about the wages really. This is what happens when you have a squad with some of the best players in the world in their positions. And who are winning things and triggering their bonuses because of this.

Other than for COVID it would have been under 60% of revenue, which is not a problem at all.

But the issue is the squad isn't fit for purpose.

Yeah the team itself were great and rewarded for that with high wages, that's fine, the lack of quality depth is a huge let down for that wage bill and it's also brought the team down, whether it due to lack of quality cover for injuries, or lack of options to give them the rest they've needed.

It can partly be explained by the lack of net spend though.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:05:28 pm
Which was always liable to happen when we didn't invest from a position of strength and stood still. The surprise was how quickly and suddenly everything unraveled.

When you look at the age profile of the team we thought the next couple of years would continue their peak while the rebuilding process would gradually start, rather than it fall to pieces mere months after winning the league.


Interesting thought experiment is if the club pulls the trigger on a big money CB in a non-COVID year. I think they do.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:16:59 am
Yes. FSG, not Liverpool.

You understand that....right?
I never said it was Liverpool though.
FSG have received a huge investment which will help offset the covid losses

It is definitely a help for theclub going forward.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
How many rounds have Al and Craig gone at it on this thread lads?
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:12:08 pm
But the issue is the squad isn't fit for purpose.

It can partly be explained by the lack of net spend though.

High wage bill with low net spends could be a consequence of either (a) the coaching staff thinking the current squad is good enough the last 2 summers and that retention via high wages was the best way forward or (b) we couldnt shift the high earning squad players we wanted to so could not redistributed funds to spend on new players fees and wages.

It might be a case of a bit of (a) and (b) last summer. I think well have moved more towards (b) this summer were well want to raise funds and reduce wage bill through sales of squad players. That in turn should release funds for higher net spend (if wages are lower). The risk will be shifting players when the market could be stagnated.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:12:08 pm
But the issue is the squad isn't fit for purpose.

The squad we're talking about in these accounts won the PL.

So, I mean...it's slightly fit for purpose.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:33:23 pm
How many rounds have Al and Craig gone at it on this thread lads?

Can't be many, it's only 10 pages!  ;D
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:25:23 pm
Interesting thought experiment is if the club pulls the trigger on a big money CB in a non-COVID year. I think they do.

Probably not because we were essentially looking for a 4th choice CB as we already had Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip. I think we may well have gone for someone like Ben White, or at the least a 10-15 million type buy, but then we prioritised other positions with Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas. We could have gone for a CB instead of one of those three had we chose to.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:42:20 pm
Can't be many, it's only 10 pages!  ;D

Shall we see if we can get it to 20 pages by tea time.  ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:41:19 pm
The squad we're talking about in these accounts won the PL.

So, I mean...it's slightly fit for purpose.

And the same front three week in week out, the same full backs etc, Van Dijk playing every minute. There's only so long you can sustain that.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Those accounts are very encouraging, but the rest of the Covid losses will come in next year, and the lack of CL the year after.

I still think, despite all the ESL bullshit, that FSG are very good owners. They took a team that was drifting into administration and starved of direction and success, turned the club around, made it hugel proiftable and wont he biggest prizes on offer. Against that they keep duffing up with dumb ideas gleaned from the US (a cultural gap shall we say). But at least they usually back down when the fans revolt.

Compare it to the rest of the division, they are probably the best of the billionaire owners. Arguably that is the cost of having a team that has global reach and is able to compete with the best in the world. A lot of talk about fan ownership misses that angle, leading me to think that mofrl of ownership would turn the club into a very local-centric one.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:45:58 pm
And the same front three week in week out, the same full backs etc, Van Dijk playing every minute. There's only so long you can sustain that.

We had 18 players play over 700 mins in the league, and 16 play over 200 in the CL.

It's all well and good pointing out our exceptional (world class) players played the most minutes, but it would be stupid to even attempt to suggest we didn't use plenty of the squad over the course of last season.
