summing up then
Weve got 500 million in cash
but the wages are a little high
If we dont want the team to be trash
Mbappe we must surely buy
Weve got 45 million in losses this year
but the squad is getting quite old
because of the losses in sales of the beer
a dozen at least must be sold
the owners are rolling in appreciation
but the expenses are apparently real
they better grasp their fan situation
and close up some really big deals
We're totally fucked its all over
its time to spend really huge
city are rolling in clover
and fsg are closer to Scrooge