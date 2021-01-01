summing up then



Weve got 500 million in cash

but the wages are a little high

If we dont want the team to be trash

Mbappe we must surely buy

Weve got 45 million in losses this year

but the squad is getting quite old

because of the losses in sales of the beer

a dozen at least must be sold

the owners are rolling in appreciation

but the expenses are apparently real

they better grasp their fan situation

and close up some really big deals

We're totally fucked its all over

its time to spend really huge

city are rolling in clover

and fsg are closer to Scrooge



