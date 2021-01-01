« previous next »
Liverpool Financial Overview

Knight

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #320
If ever was there a season we couldn't afford to drop out of the top 4...

Re wage bill... it'd be totally fine if lots of the players on big money currently looked like they merited world class wages. The problem isn't the wages. It's the combination of on pitch performance and wage bill.
bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #321
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #322
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

And about 14 players who are any use to us. That wage bill should be financing a strong and capable squad.
Oskar

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #323
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:51:40 pm
Just a point to all those horrified by the size of our wage bill. Don't forget we have world class talent on our books, and the only way to keep them is to pay the money. Again the loss of bonuses should bring that down a bit.

Also, there is no way City's wage bill is only £350m. Lots is hidden away at the City group level and out of the clutches of FFP (rip), I'd reckon its £450m minimum.

Most of our players are apparently crap and need to be sold for whatever we can get for them.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #324
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:04:48 pm
Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.

It's okay because Gary Lineker said we've got our game back again and Gary Neville said Man City should be allowed to spend whatever they want because he wants his Salford free to be able to buy their way up the leagues.
cdav

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #325
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:04:48 pm
Its fine if we can keep growing the top line. Covid and falling out of the CL is going to smash that to pieces but well be left with a Real Madrid sized wage bill. Shows the risks of attempting to run a football club sustainably and without an oil nations backing. Also shows the need for tighter financial control in football as there is a fine line and so many variables between a club like ours having £600m or £350m in revenue. The pendulum swings so quickly with/without CL in particular.

It hides in plain sight for Man City. Quite unbelievable really but its ok for them because.... reasons. They have turned football into a joke.

As discussed earlier, the wage bill should fall quite a bit with far lower bonus payments that recent years due to no champions league and players individually performing worse. Still doesn't mitigate the covid impact but should reduce in line with reduced European income
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #326
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:17:00 pm
Most of our players are apparently crap and need to be sold for whatever we can get for them.

the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.
a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #327
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:19 pm
the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.

Thing is, for our own financial health, we probably do need to sell a few.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #328
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:42:02 pm
Thing is, for our own financial health, we probably do need to sell a few.

yes they do need to sell, the squad is bloated. I doubt anyone would bat an eye if the likes of Shaq, Ox, Williams (either of them) and Origi all went. As well as loaned players like Wilson, Grujic, Ojo, Woodburn all need shifting. Maybe theyll try and sell someone like Keita too, who knows - he seems very much at a crossroads now as any good will he seemed to have with the boss may have been eroded. My point more is that out of the first team, there wont be that many on the way out.
Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #329
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:00:48 pm
Yep, some of the players in our squad are amazing. I think the only real debate is that there are a lot of players earning a lot who no longer are contributing much so its all about readdressing that balance.

Definitely,  though I'm not really bothered about the wages they are on, it's more whether they are doing enough to deserve their status and whether we could do better.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Reply #330
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:40:19 pm
the turnaround is amazing, shows how hard it is to balance everything. About 10 months ago, most would say that bar a central defender our squad was amazing and good for 2 or 3 more years at the top with the excellent additions made in the summer. Now not enough merit the wages and a bit of a clearout is needed. Easy this football lark isnt it!

I doubt there will be mass changes in the summer. Yes they will hope to clear out a few players that need moving such as the likes of Origi, Wilson and a few others that are on loan, probably one or both of Shaq or Ox if they can get buyers (doubt they will for Ox). Wijnaldum of course looks to be going. But I full expect a mad scramble last few days of the window as they try and move players that they cant sell and a few youngsters on loan. And maybe 3 coming in, 4 at the most.

There were no issues team wise going into the season but we knew we were weak in terms of depth at the back and across the forward line and midfield depth was reliant upon Keita and Ox actually staying fit and contributing and not having to use Fabinho at the back when he was 4th choice CB.
