Going back even further to when they came in, it’s an unbelievable job that FSG have done. Year upon year growth across all revenue streams, transition to profitability and piles of equity where 10 years ago we had none, all whilst developing a world class playing squad. They are the model owners when it comes to living and growing within your means.
A key take away for me is that even with Covid, we’re in a good position to spend if we wanted to. If we don’t, it’s likely an entirely conscious decision and we’re happy to maintain the squad as it is, whilst building a sizeable war chest for when the time is right.
The things that impact cashflow visibility;
- TV Rights deal
: We can plan for how long the current deal is and how much cash we can expect in this time, it renews in 2022. The uncertainty is if there will be a pull back when the new contract comes up
- Commercial/Sponsorship
: We can for how long is left on current deals, it gives some cashflow certainty until the next renewals. The expectation would be that we are still a big pulling power and can renew on good terms.
- Match day
: Thats where there is no certainty, we have to be budgeting for a big decline here for season 2020/21.
- Player Contracts
: Whilst there is cashflow certainty coming in for a period of time, there is also cashflow certainty for a period of time going out. Its the remaining time left on players existing contracts.
The big question is, those players expect renewal with increased wages but if the TV deal is negotiated downwards - then a mismatch creeps in.
- 2020
: Much lower get receipts
- 2021
: Van Dijk, Henderson, Firmino, Salah and Mane will all have 2 years left on their contracts
- 2022
: Terms of new TV deal to be negotiated
Something for the new CEO to think about.