Author Topic: Liverpool Financial Overview  (Read 19015 times)

Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: bornandbRED on July 31, 2020, 10:16:41 am
Over the last 5 years:

2015 - 48.8%
2016 - 61.2%
2017 - 51%
2018 - 51%
2019 - 52%

Assuming Lovren/Lallana/Clyne was £10m wages (was probably more), this years departures drop that under 50%. Lower revenue due to decreased match day income will spike the ratio in the next financial year - but temporarily before crowds return. We have good room to manoeuvre.

Theres probably more people leaving I would assume like Shaq, but at the same time I would imagine a fair bit will be spent on bonuses for winning the PL, and while not a wage expense we may have to pay bonuses to some of the clubs we bought players from.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2020, 10:21:43 am
Theres probably more people leaving I would assume like Shaq, but at the same time I would imagine a fair bit will be spent on bonuses for winning the PL, and while not a wage expense we may have to pay bonuses to some of the clubs we bought players from.

Yeah, agree, those figures are up to 31/05/19 and the following day we won the European Cup so that will be captured in the figures up to 31/05/20.

Its like a natural hedge, when you are successful and win things, then revenue goes up. So when the bonuses kick in, we have higher income to pay it.

When we bought Alisson and Keita, we were very strong so winning the Champions League was on the radar, maybe their purchases might have contained such a clause.

The finances up to 31/05/20 will be impacted by 2 months of no gate receipts (April and May) given that we played until the end of March. I expect a healthy increase in cash generation for the next set of financial statements.

Also, look at the cash balance line. We typically had £50-70m of external debt with less than £10m of cash on hand. We now have £37m cash on hand and £50m of bank debt, giving us a net debt of £13m vs £65m at the end of 2017 when the stadium investment peaked.

But back to the natural hedge, the CL and PL will see the topline rise but also wages as you say. It may not filter through the wages line on the financials but there will be some cost somewhere.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: west_london_red on July 31, 2020, 10:21:43 am
Theres probably more people leaving I would assume like Shaq, but at the same time I would imagine a fair bit will be spent on bonuses for winning the PL, and while not a wage expense we may have to pay bonuses to some of the clubs we bought players from.

Shaqiri and potentially Origi too.

Bonus payouts will be trumped by the additional income we receive for winning CL/PL. Our last set of accounts were to 31st May 2019 - so omits whatever additional income we received for Madrid, never mind what weve accrued from winning the PL this year.
Re: Liverpool’s financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: bornandbRED on July 31, 2020, 02:42:18 am
Assuming that table is accurately compiled, that makes for very impressive viewing, and is the result of a decade’s worth of excellent operation. If we were listed on a stock market, it would read like a dream for shareholders.

Easy to see the impact of Covid considering match day income makes up for 15% of our total revenue. That’ll be a far bigger percentage for smaller clubs.

However, steep equity growth since 2017 highlights our ever increasing financial power. It’s clear we’re capable of making big (£50m+) capital outlays if we so wish, and are generally much, much more competitive in the transfer market than even 5 years ago.

Chuck in that we’ve consistently remained at around 50% wage to revenue ratio and the fact this will be reduced substantially by Clyne/Lallana/Lovren off the wage bill, and it almost makes me think perhaps we weren’t as hot as we all thought on Werner. That or the uncertainty over restart/rebates/competitons going ahead next season was too much at the time.


Here's the squad Klopp largely inherited and here is the squad today. Less players but higher quality.
Picture comes out a bit small :D
Here is the link - https://i.ibb.co/s20xxnC/20-07-30-LFC-Squad.png

Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: Rory Fitzgerald on July 31, 2020, 10:51:23 am
Here's the squad Klopp largely inherited and here is the squad today. Less players but higher quality.
Picture comes out a bit small :D
Here is the link - https://i.ibb.co/s20xxnC/20-07-30-LFC-Squad.png



Going back even further to when they came in, its an unbelievable job that FSG have done. Year upon year growth across all revenue streams, transition to profitability and piles of equity where 10 years ago we had none, all whilst developing a world class playing squad. They are the model owners when it comes to living and growing within your means.

A key take away for me is that even with Covid, were in a good position to spend if we wanted to. If we dont, its likely an entirely conscious decision and were happy to maintain the squad as it is, whilst building a sizeable war chest for when the time is right.
Re: Liverpool’s financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: bornandbRED on July 31, 2020, 11:01:35 am
Going back even further to when they came in, it’s an unbelievable job that FSG have done. Year upon year growth across all revenue streams, transition to profitability and piles of equity where 10 years ago we had none, all whilst developing a world class playing squad. They are the model owners when it comes to living and growing within your means.

A key take away for me is that even with Covid, we’re in a good position to spend if we wanted to. If we don’t, it’s likely an entirely conscious decision and we’re happy to maintain the squad as it is, whilst building a sizeable war chest for when the time is right.

The things that impact cashflow visibility;

- TV Rights deal: We can plan for how long the current deal is and how much cash we can expect in this time, it renews in 2022. The uncertainty is if there will be a pull back when the new contract comes up
- Commercial/Sponsorship: We can for how long is left on current deals, it gives some cashflow certainty until the next renewals. The expectation would be that we are still a big pulling power and can renew on good terms.
- Match day: Thats where there is no certainty, we have to be budgeting for a big decline here for season 2020/21.

- Player Contracts: Whilst there is cashflow certainty coming in for a period of time, there is also cashflow certainty for a period of time going out. Its the remaining time left on players existing contracts.

The big question is, those players expect renewal with increased wages but if the TV deal is negotiated downwards - then a mismatch creeps in.

- 2020: Much lower get receipts
- 2021: Van Dijk, Henderson, Firmino, Salah and Mane will all have 2 years left on their contracts
- 2022: Terms of new TV deal to be negotiated

Something for the new CEO to think about.

Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Very helpful this mate, ta.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Is there a reason the wage costs are missing the tax and pension costs too? In last accounts the total wage costs (inc these) were £309,917,000 rather than £276,197,000 as in the table.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 31, 2020, 12:13:24 pm
Is there a reason the wage costs are missing the tax and pension costs too? In last accounts the total wage costs (inc these) were £309,917,000 rather than £276,197,000 as in the table.

Spot on, you're right. I didn't include the social security and pension costs in that table.
The figures were £23.4m in 2017, £30.9m in 2018 and £33.7m in 2019.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: Rory Fitzgerald on July 31, 2020, 12:20:18 pm
Spot on, you're right. I didn't include the social security and pension costs in that table.
The figures were £23.4m in 2017, £30.9m in 2018 and £33.7m in 2019.

Removed my post as didnt see your correction here.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
If you ask me, this is the time to be investing in the next great players. There is likely to be access to quality young players that ordinarily wouldnt be on the market and at discount prices. As a club we are in a position to do this and we could set up the next title run when the likes of Henderson, Firmino, Salah etc are gone.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: DanA on August  2, 2020, 01:28:20 am
If you ask me, this is the time to be investing in the next great players. There is likely to be access to quality young players that ordinarily wouldnt be on the market and at discount prices. As a club we are in a position to do this and we could set up the next title run when the likes of Henderson, Firmino, Salah etc are gone.
I think I know what you meant to say, about a title winning squad for the future, but my idea of the next title run is next season. I want to preserve the core of our first 14 as much as possible for as long as possible. There could easily be 3 successful title and CL campaigns in this group of players as they are right now. I know I should be less worried about losing players with the position we are in, but getting through the transfer window without losing key figures is a triumph for any club these days.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: DanA on August  2, 2020, 01:28:20 am
If you ask me, this is the time to be investing in the next great players. There is likely to be access to quality young players that ordinarily wouldnt be on the market and at discount prices. As a club we are in a position to do this and we could set up the next title run when the likes of Henderson, Firmino, Salah etc are gone.

Are you talking players aged 16-20 ish? We do appear to be doing this, as well as looking to bring our own local talent through.
Re: Liverpool’s financial statements over 10 years
Quote from: royhendo on July 31, 2020, 12:04:35 pm
Very helpful this mate, ta.

Absolutely.




















What the fuck is he on about Roy?
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
Im one word, Chops: wages.

PS dont pretend youre thick, you tart.
Re: Liverpools financial statements over 10 years
For info on budgets and cash etc - the financial statements for year ended 31/05/20 (day before CL win) states that future transfer fees may be payable for £22.1m and that since year end* £4.2m have crystallized. I'm taking that to mean that there is £22m of add ons but only £4m was linked to us winning the CL. The remainder could be linked to anything (PL finish, PL win, FA Cup, number of appearances by the player etc etc), but us winning the league does not look like there will be a huge outflow.

On the flip side, the max we could receive from players that we sold was £11.2m.

 

(*Accounts were signed off by the auditors on 8th September so I am taking that period to be 31/05/19 to 08/09/19)
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Thought it would be useful to put all the finance discussion in a single area rather than across multiple threads

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-120m-accounts-breaking-20469859

I don't think there are any major shocks in the accounts, but its clear the pandemic will have a sever impact on the accounts over the next few seasons. We seem to have faired better than many other clubs so far but the cost for 2020/21 will be higher and then seemingly no CL for 21/22 will mean we are unlikely to recover to the revenue numbers of 18/19 for a few years.

Hopefully the RedBird investment means the cash situation is stable at the club now and we can look to invest in the Annie Road and do a few sensibly structured deals this summer
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
I'm surprised wages went up. Sturridge, Moreno left and we brough in elliot, adrian etc.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:55 am
I'm surprised wages went up. Sturridge, Moreno left and we brough in elliot, adrian etc.

Expect that was due to bonuses due to the previous seasons success?

The next two will be ugly considering the next one will have the pandemic impact and the one after will have no CL.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
I think losing out on CL monies next season will be far more detrimental than the hit of Covid. If next year follows in the same vein as this one then things will get very problematic indeed.

I would add, 2021 will be brutal in terms of accounts and 2022 will be dealing with all the contracts running out. Tough times ahead.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:37 am
I think losing out on CL monies next season will be far more detrimental than the hit of Covid. If next year follows in the same vein as this one then things will get very problematic indeed.

I think we can manage that because we have so many high earners on only 2 years left. So if we get into financial trouble then we could just allow them to leave on a free and manage from a low cost base.

What it does beg the question that which players now that are currently key do we extend the contracts of?
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:24:42 am
I think we can manage that because we have so many high earners on only 2 years left. So if we get into financial trouble then we could just allow them to leave on a free and manage from a low cost base.

What it does beg the question that which players now that are currently key do we extend the contracts of?

Which will mean dropping down the league without replacements.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:21:37 am
I think losing out on CL monies next season will be far more detrimental than the hit of Covid. If next year follows in the same vein as this one then things will get very problematic indeed.

Yeah Covid has hurt us more than any other clubs in a way and then the injuries to VVD and Gomez have cost us top 4. We're really not in a good position at all. The owners won't invest any of their own money to cover loses. And if they do they'll want it back. This is literally the nightmare scenario for FSG and us. I really can't see any major spending for a few years at least. Hope I'm wrong. That would be fine if other clubs were in similar position but with FFP relaxing clubs with owners who are happy to spend with loses have a great chance to move up the table.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:25:55 am
Which will mean dropping down the league without replacements.

Yes. But you either extend the contract of players or you sell them, or try to sell them, this summer. I know the market is depressed, but next year a lot of players will have 1 year left.

I know people don't want to discuss it because of course we are attached to the players at the club, but at the moment we have Van Dijk, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Henderson, Mane, Salah and Firmino on two years left. We have to make a choice who we try to stay at the club for the long term and who we sell.

Otherwise it could be that we take the gamble and see if they can get us back in the CL and kick the can down the road and risk them having to choose a new contract or leaving, in the way has happened to Wijnaldum.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:43 am
Yes. But you either extend the contract of players or you sell them, or try to sell them, this summer. I know the market is depressed, but next year a lot of players will have 1 year left.

I know people don't want to discuss it because of course we are attached to the players at the club, but at the moment we have Van Dijk, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Henderson, Mane, Salah and Firmino on two years left. We have to make a choice who we try to stay at the club for the long term and who we keep.

Otherwise it could be that we take the gamble and see if they can get us back in the CL and kick the can down the road and risk them having to choose a new contract or leaving, in the way has happened to Wijnaldum.

Agree with this. Biggest summer for us in a while. I think we'll spend less than we bring in. But that's okay if we can pick up some bargains. I think some tough decisions are coming.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:29:43 am
Yes. But you either extend the contract of players or you sell them, or try to sell them, this summer. I know the market is depressed, but next year a lot of players will have 1 year left.

I know people don't want to discuss it because of course we are attached to the players at the club, but at the moment we have Van Dijk, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Henderson, Mane, Salah and Firmino on two years left. We have to make a choice who we try to stay at the club for the long term and who we sell.

Otherwise it could be that we take the gamble and see if they can get us back in the CL and kick the can down the road and risk them having to choose a new contract or leaving, in the way has happened to Wijnaldum.
I think those decisions are part and parcel of a clubs activities anyway. The bigger issue is trying to sell them on to recoup a profit so squad replacement can occur. The problem with the names mentioned above is that the key ones are the most high cost/low return. Ideally, if you are being utterly brutal about it, you are selling Keita and AOC for any kind of profit, signing up Fabino, planning to sell Mane or Firmino, and using the money accrued to phase out Henderson and Salah, and taking a wait-and-see approach to VVD (whether he fully recovers from injury). But that is not likely to happen now. They have, apparently agreed to Konate, but that occurred when they thought the ESL was going ahead.

The ESL was a shit idea, but now you can see why they wanted to do it. Even selling 10% of the business is about damage limitation and infrastructure investment.

Could be some very lean years ahead.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:39:15 am
I think those decisions are part and parcel of a clubs activities anyway. The bigger issue is trying to sell them on to recoup a profit so squad replacement can occur. The problem with the names mentioned above is that the key ones are the most high cost/low return. Ideally, if you are being utterly brutal about it, you are selling Keita and AOC for any kind of profit, signing up Fabino, planning to sell Mane or Firmino, and using the money accrued to phase out Henderson and Salah, and taking a wait-and-see approach to VVD (whether he fully recovers from injury). But that is not likely to happen now. They have, apparently agreed to Konate, but that occurred when they thought the ESL was going ahead.

The ESL was a shit idea, but now you can see why they wanted to do it. Even selling 10% of the business is about damage limitation and infrastructure investment.

Could be some very lean years ahead.

We can still balance the books effectively. Along with them and Milner they are on really high wages so you imagine who we bring in won't be yet at the same wage level as these guys and if we lose any of the players then that will reduce that bill, which as we have been told consistently is where the investment has been in.

Of those, only Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah are players you would look to extend deals on.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:07 am
Agree with this. Biggest summer for us in a while. I think we'll spend less than we bring in. But that's okay if we can pick up some bargains. I think some tough decisions are coming.

I disagree with spending less than we bring in, I think our transfer payables will be pretty low now and should allow us to structure some deals with payments over 2/3 years.

Agree that we have decisions on a number of contracts- I think VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Hendo and Mo are the key deals we need to sort asap. We can afford to let some others have another 12 months before deciding I think (Mane, Firmino) and I think there will be a number of outgoings of fringe players and loanees who could generate a sizeable pot of funds.

I also don't agree with the doom and gloom (or maybe I'm too optimistic) that we are in a terrible position medium term. We've had a shit year but I don't think it will take much changing to get us back into the top 2 next season. We need a summer with 3 good additions and some stability in team selection next season
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:44:10 am
I disagree with spending less than we bring in, I think our transfer payables will be pretty low now and should allow us to structure some deals with payments over 2/3 years.

Agree that we have decisions on a number of contracts- I think VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Hendo and Mo are the key deals we need to sort asap. We can afford to let some others have another 12 months before deciding I think (Mane, Firmino) and I think there will be a number of outgoings of fringe players and loanees who could generate a sizeable pot of funds.

I also don't agree with the doom and gloom (or maybe I'm too optimistic) that we are in a terrible position medium term. We've had a shit year but I don't think it will take much changing to get us back into the top 2 next season. We need a summer with 3 good additions and some stability in team selection next season

Alisson has 3 years left on his contract so I would be waiting a year before discussing new terms. I also don't think we should be offering Henderson a new contract. Let him see out his final 2 years and offer him the sorts of 1 year extensions that a lot of older players get. That will be of a lower value than the one he will be on now as he will be 33.

The ones in the grey area are Mane and Firmino. Also lets not forget that Thiago, Milner, Matip, Keita and Ox all earn £100k or over. Clearly we need to reflect on who we are getting value out of and really the latter two should be sold if possible.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:44:10 am
I disagree with spending less than we bring in, I think our transfer payables will be pretty low now and should allow us to structure some deals with payments over 2/3 years.

Agree that we have decisions on a number of contracts- I think VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, Hendo and Mo are the key deals we need to sort asap. We can afford to let some others have another 12 months before deciding I think (Mane, Firmino) and I think there will be a number of outgoings of fringe players and loanees who could generate a sizeable pot of funds.

I also don't agree with the doom and gloom (or maybe I'm too optimistic) that we are in a terrible position medium term. We've had a shit year but I don't think it will take much changing to get us back into the top 2 next season. We need a summer with 3 good additions and some stability in team selection next season

Keita, Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri, Matip, Milner, Bobby and Mane. If we get offers for any of them I'll think we'll be open to sell, some more obvious than others. We need Edward's laptop now more than ever.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:48:40 am
Keita, Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri, Matip, Milner, Bobby and Mane. If we get offers for any of them I'll think we'll be open to sell, some more obvious than others. We need Edward's laptop now more than ever.
We wouldn't get much for the first 6 players would we?
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
However, given that this figure covers only the opening three months of the crisis, the true cost of COVID-19 to Liverpool is much greater. Senior Anfield officials insist that figure currently stands at around £120 million in lost revenues and its expected to climb further in the coming months.

.....

The rise in the wage bill is understood to be heavily linked to bonuses as a result of Liverpools on-field success.

.....

The accounts show that Liverpools external debt rocketed from £50 million to £198 million as they reacted to the uncertainty of the pandemic by utilising their loan facilities. However, The Athletic understands that a significant chunk of this has since been repaid.

https://theathletic.com/2540902/2021/04/27/liverpool-post-46m-pre-tax-loss-as-wages-hit-325m-and-external-debt-rises-sharply/
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
We really need to move on good earners who are just contributing nothing. Matip, Ox, Keita, Origi and Shaqiri are the no brainers. Harvey Elliot probably could of given us Shaqiri's production this year.

We don't need to play hardball either. Getting them off the wage bill is too important to haggle over.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:51:53 am
We wouldn't get much for the first 6 players would we?

I don't know maybe £60m. Main will be wages. We need to look to lower wages. £325m is very high for a team who finishes outside top 4 and is aging.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:55:35 am
I don't know maybe £60m. Main will be wages. We need to look to lower wages.

Go on KH, tell him....
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:51:53 am
We wouldn't get much for the first 6 players would we?

Better than nothing. Also, the squad is too big and worse its got a lot of players the manager doesn't seem to trust.

It needs trimming significantly and not just to make space for new signings.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:55:35 am
I don't know maybe £60m. Main will be wages. We need to look to lower wages. £325m is very high for a team who finishes outside top 4 and is aging.

Our wage bill is actually ridiculous considering our lack of depth in quality/durability.

Going back to the days of Joe Cole we always seem to be carrying 100k+ earners who are either never fit/offer little.

And that's after losing the likes of Sturridge/Lallana/Clyne/Lovren from the wage bill who were all 100k+ earners who were rarely featuring.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:55:35 am
I don't know maybe £60m. Main will be wages. We need to look to lower wages. £325m is very high for a team who finishes outside top 4 and is aging.

Even if we kept exactly the same squad wages would be lower as they are incentivised, I think it would naturally fall to around the £270m level (I guess the structure of the squad wages will fall in line with a budgeted season in the CL of around £60m)
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:55:35 am
I don't know maybe £60m. Main will be wages. We need to look to lower wages. £325m is very high for a team who finishes outside top 4 and is aging.

£325m is for the team who won the League. I'd imagine bonuses will be significantly lower for the team who end up finishing 5th/6th/7th.
Re: Liverpool Financial Overview
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:00:53 am
£325m is for the team who won the League.

Is right. Its also the team that won the CL.

People moan at not spending, then when we spend on wages (which is how you keep a team like ours has been for the last 3 years together) people moan for doing that.
