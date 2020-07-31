Theres probably more people leaving I would assume like Shaq, but at the same time I would imagine a fair bit will be spent on bonuses for winning the PL, and while not a wage expense we may have to pay bonuses to some of the clubs we bought players from.



Yeah, agree, those figures are up to 31/05/19 and the following day we won the European Cup so that will be captured in the figures up to 31/05/20.Its like a natural hedge, when you are successful and win things, then revenue goes up. So when the bonuses kick in, we have higher income to pay it.When we bought Alisson and Keita, we were very strong so winning the Champions League was on the radar, maybe their purchases might have contained such a clause.The finances up to 31/05/20 will be impacted by 2 months of no gate receipts (April and May) given that we played until the end of March. I expect a healthy increase in cash generation for the next set of financial statements.Also, look at the cash balance line. We typically had £50-70m of external debt with less than £10m of cash on hand. We now have £37m cash on hand and £50m of bank debt, giving us a net debt of £13m vs £65m at the end of 2017 when the stadium investment peaked.But back to the natural hedge, the CL and PL will see the topline rise but also wages as you say. It may not filter through the wages line on the financials but there will be some cost somewhere.