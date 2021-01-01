« previous next »
As a fan of dark humour, there are situations where jokes like these work. As is often said, jokes are generally funnier if they are punching up rather than down, or self deprecating. A handicapped person making jokes about being handicapped? Great. An able bodied person? Not so much.

That depends on the joke.
'kinell. I can agree that the 'cancel culture' thing can maybe be an issue but surely some things don't need saying. In this day and age. But here, give us a joke about the handicapped as an example though
I don`t recall any right now, but let`s say a guy like Anthony Jeselnik. Thoughts on him? I find him really funny, but he doesn`t exactly only kick "up". He makes dark jokes about everything.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2macfw

Let me hear your verdict.
I don`t recall any right now, but let`s say a guy like Anthony Jeselnik. Thoughts on him? I find him really funny, but he doesn`t exactly only kick "up". He makes dark jokes about everything.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2macfw

Let me hear your verdict.
I know humour is subjective but i suppose what you consider handicapped is aswell!
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something. And it doesn`t only say that "people are tired of the bullshit". To me it also implies that there`s a narrowmindness and lack of understanding of context, irony and to a degree a need to shut people down if they say something that some people don`t like. People should reflect on that. Instead they take the stance that "I`m calling you out for your bullshit". What if you`re not? What if you`re just really narrow minded yourself?

What`s most annoying about that isn`t that there can`t be arguments against certain people(Joe Rogan for instance). It`s this feeling that you`re portraying yourselves as sitting on some universal truth, that you`re 100 per cent correct and can`t learn anything from the other part. That the other part can`t have some valid points.

What does a sentence like "you won`t get through" imply other than "You haven`t  gotten through until you agree with me"? Is that a healthy way to communicate?

Racism is awful, white supremacists are terrible people- I`d think most people would agree on that. I just think that while it`s a concesus that right wingers are bad, some people on the far left seem to lack awareness on how "extreme" they are in the other direction. I definitely believe cancel culture exist and that people who are not that extreme are labelled as something worse than they are(JK Rowling for instance). But somehow it has been acceptable to label them. 

That`s my point. Conversations and dialogue are so polarized nowadays.
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something. And it doesn`t only say that "people are tired of the bullshit". To me it also implies that there`s a narrowmindness and lack of understanding of context, irony and to a degree a need to shut people down if they say something that some people don`t like. People should reflect on that. Instead they take the stance that "I`m calling you out for your bullshit". What if you`re not? What if you`re just really narrow minded yourself?

What`s most annoying about that isn`t that there can`t be arguments against certain people(Joe Rogan for instance). It`s this feeling that you`re portraying yourselves as sitting on some universal truth, that you`re 100 per cent correct and can`t learn anything from the other part. That the other part can`t have some valid points.

What does a sentence like "you won`t get through" imply other than "You have gotten through when you agree with me"? Is that a healthy way to communicate?

Racism is awful, white supremacists are terrible people- I`d think most people would agree on that. I just think that while it`s a concesus that right wingers are bad, some people on the far left seem to lack awareness on how "extreme" they are in the other direction. I definitely believe cancel culture exist and that people who are not that extreme are labelled as something worse than they are(JK Rowling for instance). But somehow it has been acceptable to label them. 

That`s my point. Conversations and dialogue are so polarized nowadays.

Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?

My guess is that person would most likely be fired or at least strongly reprimanded. Are office managers now part of some far-left conspiracy? This type of behaviour has been pretty unacceptable in general society (not just far left) for quite some time.

What you are arguing for is that rich famous people should get a free pass on everything and face no consequences or criticism.
With comedy, I'm a firm believer that anything goes. That doesn't mean I'll find everything funny and it certainly doesn't mean there isn't material that offends me, because a lot does.

I've had two family members die from suicide, and it wasn't until then that I understood the need for there being no boundaries to comedy. I hate hearing jokes around the subject and the chances of me laughing at one are tiny. I've never lost a loved one to AIDS though, and I've laughed at dark jokes about that. I find that Liam Neeson cameo in the otherwise forgettable Life's Too Short hilarious. I do remember thinking at one point that jokes about suicide should be considered off limits, but how warped and selfish a view is that when I'm clearly fine with one about AIDS? And actually, now that I think about it there have been one or two comedic remarks about suicide that I've laughed at. An almost therapeutic kind of laughter, the kind which can actually be of great help in a world where something as horrific as AIDS exists in the first place.

So to answer another post in here, I think jokes about the handicapped are fine. Even when the person telling it isn't handicapped. It sounds almost horrendous I realise, but there's obviously several key distinctions here. For example there's a difference between a well crafted, expertly delivered joke and simply ridiculing someone. For example one may alleviate a shared tension around the unfairness of disabilities, while the other is bullying. That's before you even get into the context of where it's being told, and who it's being told to. Which is sort of what's being raised here...

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:15:29 pm
Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?
Not a question for me I realise, but at a typical workplace you could and almost certainly should be fired or reprimanded. The very same joke could be told within a group of close friends and be absolutely harmless though.
Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?

My guess is that person would most likely be fired or at least strongly reprimanded. Are office managers now part of some far-left conspiracy? This type of behaviour has been pretty unacceptable in general society (not just far left) for quite some time.

What you are arguing for is that rich famous people should get a free pass on everything and face no consequences or criticism.

Why do you compare a podcast with an office like it`s the same thing or a relevant comparison? Again, I`m not saying that Joe Rogan can`t be critizised, but that comparison seems so far-fetched.  What would be the concequence if I yelled "fuck the police" in my office every day?  Would that be ok? Probably not. Does that mean that any NWA album should be banned from Spotify as well since that`s a message they put out? I don`t think so. There are lot of messages in lyrics on Spotify that if you put it in a office environment it would not be accepted.
I think when there are loads of comedians(Jerry Seinfeld, Ricky Gervais, John Cleese etc) that say that they avoid university campuses and such because there`s so much noise around political correctness nowadays, it says something.

When did Ricky Gervais say this? Just because I watched him in a warm up gig at Bloomsbury theatre, part of UCL, in 2019.
When did Ricky Gervais say this? Just because I watched him in a warm up gig at Bloomsbury theatre, part of UCL, in 2019.

Don`t remember exactly but he`s definitely been onto that issue.
