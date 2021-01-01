Raaphael simple question for you, if you used language similar to Joe and told the same jokes as Joe at a typical workplace, what would be the consequences? What would be your opinion on a co-worker that used the N-Word casually and told racist jokes?



With comedy, I'm a firm believer that anything goes. That doesn't mean I'll find everything funny and it certainly doesn't mean there isn't material that offends me, because a lot does.I've had two family members die from suicide, and it wasn't until then that I understood the need for there being no boundaries to comedy. I hate hearing jokes around the subject and the chances of me laughing at one are tiny. I've never lost a loved one to AIDS though, and I've laughed at dark jokes about that. I find that Liam Neeson cameo in the otherwise forgettable Life's Too Short hilarious. I do remember thinking at one point that jokes about suicide should be considered off limits, but how warped and selfish a view is that when I'm clearly fine with one about AIDS? And actually, now that I think about it there have been one or two comedic remarks about suicide that I've laughed at. An almost therapeutic kind of laughter, the kind which can actually be of great help in a world where something as horrific as AIDS exists in the first place.So to answer another post in here, I think jokes about the handicapped are fine. Even when the person telling it isn't handicapped. It sounds almost horrendous I realise, but there's obviously several key distinctions here. For example there's a difference between a well crafted, expertly delivered joke and simply ridiculing someone. For example one may alleviate a shared tension around the unfairness of disabilities, while the other is bullying. That's before you even get into the context of where it's being told, and who it's being told to. Which is sort of what's being raised here...Not a question for me I realise, but at a typical workplace you could and almost certainly should be fired or reprimanded. The very same joke could be told within a group of close friends and be absolutely harmless though.