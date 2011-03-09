As I said earlier in this thread, I’m a fan of the podcast. Long form conversations with interesting people, and a host that keeps the conversations flowing naturally. That’s all it comes down to for me.
However, it’s becoming harder and harder to listen to. Firstly, Rogan is obsessed with Covid. There are fans of his I’ve spoken with online, some of which take the pandemic seriously and some of which don’t. Some who believe in vaccines and some who don’t. Everyone is united in having had enough of the Covid discussion though. It’s all he talks about. Go and check out the recent episode with Valentine Thomas if you don’t believe me. Watch how quickly he turns the conversation onto vaccines when there is literally no need to do so. I’m talking seconds into the podcast.
Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, his attitude has changed. He is notably more narrow minded now than he was a couple of years ago. Part of the charm used to be that he admitted to being a fool and would therefore listen intently to anything his guests said. He would have Bernie Sanders on to talk about Universal Basic Income and then he’d have a guy from Blink 182 on talking about UFO’s. No subject was considered too high or low brow, he just listened to what the guests said and treated them with respect. That doesn’t happen anymore. In fact it’s the opposite. He has his own set of viewpoints and he spends the podcast redirecting to them whenever possible.
100% agree with everything you posted there.
I have the exact same sentiments towards his podcast of late.
Doesn't matter who he has on, or their field of expertise - all he wants to do is steer the conversation towards Covid.
In years gone by, what made his podcast so popular was that he would let his guests steer the conversations - whilst the audience and Rogan would listen and take in the information.
Now it's completely the other way around - the guest & the audience have to listen to Rogan controlling the conversation & narrative of the podcast.
Remember the last time Neil Degrasse Tyson was on his podcast - and everyone was pissed off that Neil kept interrupting Rogan & talking over him and dismissing a lot of what he said?
That's exactly what Rogan himself has become now.