I tend to agree that there could be more balance on his podcast but at the end of the day it's his podcast which happens to be an entertainment podcast where he talks to all sorts of people. It's not a news channel or a peer reviewed scientific paper. It's an entertainment podcast. And let's not try to pretend news channels and msm don't spread the odd misinformation as well from time to time. Or even today misinformation becomes tomorrow's accepted fact.



IMO assuming everything you hear from official channels is 100% true is as dangerous as believing everything you hear on Rogan is 100% true. Each person sifts trough the information with the thing between their ears. I would like the freedom to be able to do that rather than have some independent fact checker decide what I can or cannot listen to. I think censorship is much more dangerous than anything accused of Rogan podcast.



What do we want in our media? Chinese style censorship or western freedom warts and all?