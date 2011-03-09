« previous next »
Joe Rogan Experience

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #160
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #161
bobadicious:
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No one is burning Joe Rogan.  ;D
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #162
"He's a witch!" Burn him 🤣
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #163
bobadicious:
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #164
So... Howard Phillips:
No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.

And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #165
Max_powers:
And no matter what happens he will always have a huge audience and tonnes of money. He isn't going to be "cancelled". An apology, some fact-checking and talking less shite out of his ass would go a long way. He has sort of hinted he will do this.

People just want a mega corporation to take some responsibility for what its highest paid employee puts out.

If Apple music paid Alex Jones 100million dollars to do podcasts exclusively for them, I am sure they would see similar backlash.

I agree with you!

Iwas trying to answer the claim that this is the modern equivalent of book burning.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #166
So... Howard Phillips:
No. He's stimulated a debate.

Science v Speculation.

He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #167
Max_powers:
No one is burning Joe Rogan.  ;D
I'd say he's difficult to burn. Lot of muscle, not much fat, as far as I can see.

I'm not saying we shouldn't try, though. Just that the results might be disappointing.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #168
bobadicious:
He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?

It depends. Did he actually stimulate a debate? Who did he have on alongside Dr Robert Malone - a whackjob who talks about "mass formation psychosis" and compares vaccination to nazi Germany? When he promoted Ivermectin for COVID where was the balancing voice pointing out Ivermectin is of no use and has serious side effects. Rogan used the standard bullshit excuse of all conspiracy theorists of “I don’t know if this guy is right or wrong. I’m just asking questions..."

I believe he's also gioven a platform to Peter McCullough, another anti-vaxxer whgo claimed the virus was experimental and the pandemic was planned. Here's a report on the McCullough interview on Rogan:

https://healthfeedback.org/claimreview/joe-rogan-interview-with-peter-mccullough-contains-multiple-false-and-unsubstantiated-claims-about-the-covid-19-pandemic-and-vaccines/

No 'debate'. He's just spreading bullshit and lies.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #169
bobadicious:
Isn't this just the modern version of book burning?

It's the modern version of holding people to account for spreading lies. In terms of freedom of speech, Rogan is an example of 'crying fire in a crowded theatre' in that his lies could lead directly to unnecessary deaths if people believe his shite. Anti-vax is not a harmless conspiracy theory like believing in a flat earth. Anti-vax and covid denial kills people. 
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #170
Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork

Guest: hamburgers are made with beef

Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger

Guest: it is beef

Joe Rogan: that's not what I've heard Jamie look that up

Jamie: it beef

Guest: it beef

Joe: ok but can we really trust hamburger makers and butchers and grocery stores when the word ham is in hamburger and ham means pork

Joe Rogan Fans: this is why I like him he is good at thinking
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #171
Dench57:
Joe Rogan: hamburgers are good but I am trying to eat less pork

Guest: hamburgers are made with beef

Joe Rogan: ham is from pork it says ham in hamburger

Guest: it is beef

Joe Rogan: that's not what I've heard Jamie look that up

Jamie: it beef

Guest: it beef

Joe: ok but can we really trust hamburger makers and butchers and grocery stores when the word ham is in hamburger and ham means pork

Joe Rogan Fans: this is why I like him he is good at thinking

That's a spoof by the comedian Tim Ross based on Rogan's inability to take in new information that contradicts his preconceived ideas.

From Snopes:

This is not a genuine exchange featured on the Joe Rogan Experience. This piece of text is a humorous work of fiction from comedian Tim Ross that was poking fun of a genuine conversation that took place during a recent episode.

On Jan. 12, 2022, a few days after 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter calling on Spotify to stop the spread of misinformation on Rogan’s podcast, Rogan sat down with ABC radio Sydney host Josh Szeps.

During the interview, Rogan incorrectly stated that people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine were at a higher risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, than people who contract the disease. When Szeps corrected Rogan and presented a study showing that the risk of myocarditis was actually higher for people who had contracted COVID-19, Rogan was taken aback, saying, “that’s not what I’ve read.”

The exchange went viral as many people appeared to enjoy seeing Rogan get fact-checked live on air, while some noted that the podcast host had a difficult time accepting new information that countered his preconceived beliefs.

Though it's a call-back to an earlier exchange on here. Rogan did claim that the vaccine caused myocarditis.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #172
bobadicious:
He stimulated a debate? Is that bad now?
It's a Quality issue. 

We can discuss the merits of blood letting through leeching against modern blood analysis ect, most people would regard it as pointless (although I am sure someone will want to take the blood letting side).

I watched a few episodes of the Rogan podcast on youtube and my first take on it was how it was a sermon for the guest. Rogan has no interest in conversation really.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #173
Alan_X:
It's the modern version of holding people to account for spreading lies. In terms of freedom of speech, Rogan is an example of 'crying fire in a crowded theatre' in that his lies could lead directly to unnecessary deaths if people believe his shite. Anti-vax is not a harmless conspiracy theory like believing in a flat earth. Anti-vax and covid denial kills people. 
See, this is an attitude I find interesting. Spotify also hosts a lot of music which glorifies violence, rape and misogyny. Should they be held responsible for the effects of that too, considering we're talking about something which in both cases is completely unquantifiable? If the answer is no, what's the difference? it's not like there are no real-life effects of rape culture.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #174
Sheer Magnetism:
See, this is an attitude I find interesting. Spotify also hosts a lot of music which glorifies violence, rape and misogyny. Should they be held responsible for the effects of that too, considering we're talking about something which in both cases is completely unquantifiable? If the answer is no, what's the difference? it's not like there are no real-life effects of rape culture.

Spotify has pretty much most music that's available under the sun on the platform. There are conspiracy podcasts that are worse than JRE also on Spotify.

However, none of those podcasts or musicians are getting paid Joe Rogan money by Spotify. None of them have the same reach as him. He is also the flagship that Spotify has tied its brand to.

With music, they do have a label for explicit lyrics (I don't know how effective that is). Also, it's debatable if listening to music glorifying violence makes people violent. I listen to gangsta rap, I have not killed anyone yet.

We have seen though that spreading misinformation regarding things like vaccines, does absolutely cost lives.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #175
I tend to agree that there could be more balance on his podcast but at the end of the day it's his podcast which happens to be an entertainment podcast where he talks to all sorts of people. It's not a news channel or a peer reviewed scientific paper. It's an entertainment podcast. And let's not try to pretend news channels and msm don't spread the odd misinformation as well from time to time. Or even today misinformation becomes tomorrow's accepted fact.

IMO assuming everything you hear from official channels is 100% true is as dangerous as believing everything you hear on Rogan is 100% true. Each person sifts trough the information with the thing between their ears. I would like the freedom to be able to do that rather than have some independent fact checker decide what I can or cannot listen to. I think censorship is much more dangerous than anything accused of Rogan podcast.

What do we want in our media? Chinese style censorship or western freedom warts and all?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #176
bobadicious:
I tend to agree that there could be more balance on his podcast but at the end of the day it's his podcast which happens to be an entertainment podcast where he talks to all sorts of people. It's not a news channel or a peer reviewed scientific paper. It's an entertainment podcast. And let's not try to pretend news channels and msm don't spread the odd misinformation as well from time to time. Or even today misinformation becomes tomorrow's accepted fact.

IMO assuming everything you hear from official channels is 100% true is as dangerous as believing everything you hear on Rogan is 100% true. Each person sifts trough the information with the thing between their ears. I would like the freedom to be able to do that rather than have some independent fact checker decide what I can or cannot listen to. I think censorship is much more dangerous than anything accused of Rogan podcast.

What do we want in our media? Chinese style censorship or western freedom warts and all?

No one is censoring him. People who are complaining and want to boycott Spotify also have a right to free speech. 

There is also a difference between getting an odd story wrong and getting the same story wrong for two years.

Being an entertainment show is fine and good but when you talk about issues that are affecting real lives he has the responsibility to educate himself. He can keep talking the same stuff, but then you can't act surprised when people are pissed off at him.

Its up to him, what he wants his show to be? Who he wants to appeal to? What standards he want to hold his show up to? He doesn't have a god-given right to people's unquestionable support and thier money.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #177
S:
As I said earlier in this thread, I’m a fan of the podcast. Long form conversations with interesting people, and a host that keeps the conversations flowing naturally. That’s all it comes down to for me.

However, it’s becoming harder and harder to listen to. Firstly, Rogan is obsessed with Covid. There are fans of his I’ve spoken with online, some of which take the pandemic seriously and some of which don’t. Some who believe in vaccines and some who don’t. Everyone is united in having had enough of the Covid discussion though. It’s all he talks about. Go and check out the recent episode with Valentine Thomas if you don’t believe me. Watch how quickly he turns the conversation onto vaccines when there is literally no need to do so. I’m talking seconds into the podcast.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, his attitude has changed. He is notably more narrow minded now than he was a couple of years ago. Part of the charm used to be that he admitted to being a fool and would therefore listen intently to anything his guests said. He would have Bernie Sanders on to talk about Universal Basic Income and then he’d have a guy from Blink 182 on talking about UFO’s. No subject was considered too high or low brow, he just listened to what the guests said and treated them with respect. That doesn’t happen anymore. In fact it’s the opposite. He has his own set of viewpoints and he spends the podcast redirecting to them whenever possible.

100% agree with everything you posted there.

I have the exact same sentiments towards his podcast of late.

Doesn't matter who he has on, or their field of expertise - all he wants to do is steer the conversation towards Covid.

In years gone by, what made his podcast so popular was that he would let his guests steer the conversations - whilst the audience and Rogan would listen and take in the information.

Now it's completely the other way around - the guest & the audience have to listen to Rogan controlling the conversation & narrative of the podcast.

Remember the last time Neil Degrasse Tyson was on his podcast - and everyone was pissed off that Neil kept interrupting Rogan & talking over him and dismissing a lot of what he said?

That's exactly what Rogan himself has become now.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
Reply #178
Fuck me - I just watched his interview with Bob Lazar the well-known fantasist and UFO conspiracy theorist. I am now at least 5% stupider than when I started.

Rogan is a slack-jawed nincompoop who listens unquestioningly to Lazar's obvious lunacy with a serious face as if it's all real. No push back, no balance from anyone with a basic level of scientific knowledge.

The YouTube comments are amazing: "Joe really doesn;t get enough credit for being a well versed and knowledgable person. To be able to sit and fully engage with someone this intelligent (Lazar) and keep him talking is golden." Seems the people who watch the show are as stupid as Joe Rogan himself.
