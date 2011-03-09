In relation to covid. That was a developing situation that nobody knew with any certainty what was going on. It seemed to me that there was no challenging or questioning of government scientists allowed. You weren't even allowed to ask a question or present different ideas without been shot down.
It's not a developing situation. It's been around for 2 years now. We definitively know a lot. Including things like how effective vaccines are in terms of preventing serious illness and death. Yet this twat is still spreading misinformation.
It's pretty messed up when you can't ask a question. Science should always be questioned and probed and if it still holds up well that's good.
The questions are asked being asked by scientists doing the research. If he or anyone has actual questions, do some actual science and prove your hypothesis. Stop spewing stuff and pretending that you are a truth seeker.
Plus if you are just curious, be open-minded, intellectually honest and look through all the evidence. Educate yourself on what you are talking about, do a comprehensive study of the scientific literature. He literally does none of that.
If I was building a house, I wouldn't want Piers Moron to be the structural engineer. If I needed heart surgery I wouldn't take advice from Paris Hilton. So why is every Tom Dick and Harry now all of a sudden qualified to talk about infectious diseases, vaccine development, etc. Not only that you have morons following suit and ingesting horse dewormer.