Author Topic: Joe Rogan Experience  (Read 8391 times)

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:00:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:41:52 am
it is a recognised side effect

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57781637

In Rogan's case, over recognised. It's infuriating to see him try wiggle himself out of being wrong. His final point being 'who wrote this research?'.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:39:41 am »
Hey, at least he's willing to converse with people who challenge his beliefs.

I admit I was a big listener prior to Covid. I haven't stopped because of his views, as I think it's very easy to listen to someone and not necessarily agree with him (or want him shut down, which is absurd). All this furor he is causing is amusing, it's definitely an overreaction.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:15:21 am
loads of people are cancelling their Spotify - they have lost 25% of their share price this year. I do not have a Spotify premium account and I am asking those in the family to look at alternatives.

Joe  Rogan is snake oil salesman  & these platforms using Fake news to earn money and subscribers is just wrong.

I blame all this dumming down, money grabbing by being the most stupid person in the room and sensationalising of news to ENDEMOL and the original Big Brother.

Spotify, Fox news & Sky Sports (Anything Murdoch touches is poison).

I was thinking exactly the same this morning. Big Brother started about 2000, then we had the Kardashian's and the Only Way is Essex. It was bad enough when this self centred shite was only on the telly but social media has enabled the vacant attention seekers to expand this universe of falseness.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Yesterday at 10:39:41 am
Hey, at least he's willing to converse with people who challenge his beliefs.

I admit I was a big listener prior to Covid. I haven't stopped because of his views, as I think it's very easy to listen to someone and not necessarily agree with him (or want him shut down, which is absurd). All this furor he is causing is amusing, it's definitely an overreaction.

Then why has Spotify decided to finally add content advisories before podcasts discussing COVID-19?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:15:21 am

I blame all this dumming down, money grabbing by being the most stupid person in the room and sensationalising of news to ENDEMOL and the original Big Brother.

Spotify, Fox news & Sky Sports (Anything Murdoch touches is poison).

The very first BB was actually alright; it was after that series that they began censoring the live footage to remove anything remotely contentious or that may lead to legal action by litigious corporations (they were threatened by - IIRC - McNasty's and Nike for airing the slagging-off that a couple of contestants did of these companies)

It was then that they just started feeding alcohol to the wannabes and let them strip/fuck/fight/masturbate with a bottle to their hearts' content.


But you're right that this show and the dozens of variations-on-the-theme new shows that emerged pandered to the cretinous, and legitimised their fuckwittery.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:00:59 am
In Rogan's case, over recognised. It's infuriating to see him try wiggle himself out of being wrong. His final point being 'who wrote this research?'.

Ive never listened to him, I  wouldnt know, I believe he has medical experts on his show who challenge his views

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 12:16:29 pm »
He's the ultimate grifter really, he is the kind of guy that Ivor Cummins aspires to be. There is no money to be made by going along with what the "MSM" says so he takes the alternative view, spouts his misinformation, sits back, and watches the $$$ pour in.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 12:16:29 pm
He's the ultimate grifter really, he is the kind of guy that Ivor Cummins aspires to be. There is no money to be made by going along with what the "MSM" says so he takes the alternative view, spouts his misinformation, sits back, and watches the $$$ pour in.
I don't think you've listened to a single episode of his if you think that

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:55:52 am
Then why has Spotify decided to finally add content advisories before podcasts discussing COVID-19?
I assume it's to appease people who want a reaction from them, they don't seem like they actually care about any of this
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 02:26:38 pm »
Rogan agrees to modify.

Neil wins.  8)
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:41:52 am
it is a recognised an incredibly rare side effect

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57781637


Corrected for you:

The EMA analysis of cases found:

    Pfizer-BioNTech - 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis out of 177m doses given
    Moderna - 19 case of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis out of 20 million doses given
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 02:37:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:28:27 am
And some more whopperishness from today.

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/media/2022/01/29/trevor-noah-joe-rogan-blackness-orig-jc.cnn/video/playlists/atv-trending-videos/

Beyond whopperish - mind numbingly stupid and racist. Rogan and Jordan Peterson. Who on earth would actually watch those two unless it was to piss themselves laughing at the priviledge and stupidity.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm »
He was the catalyst for me dropping my Spotify subscription. Not because who he is, (though that's reason enough) but after they bought his show Spotify started aggressively pushing podcasts. This in turn ruined the UI and made the app less enjoyable for someone who doesn't care about podcasts. Happily on Tidal since then, incredible sound and at least they pay artists slightly better.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm
Corrected for you:

The EMA analysis of cases found:

    Pfizer-BioNTech - 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis out of 177m doses given
    Moderna - 19 case of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis out of 20 million doses given

Correct away Alan

Myocarditis and pericarditis will be officially listed as side-effects in the UK and Europe, mirroring a move by the regulators in the US last month.

Id say officially listed is similar to recognised

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 03:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:20:19 pm
He was the catalyst for me dropping my Spotify subscription. Not because who he is, (though that's reason enough) but after they bought his show Spotify started aggressively pushing podcasts. This in turn ruined the UI and made the app less enjoyable for someone who doesn't care about podcasts. Happily on Tidal since then, incredible sound and at least they pay artists slightly better.

I refuse to listen to any Spotify exclusive podcasts as I hate the way they are ruining the medium by using their financial clout to make them exclusive. Them getting Rogan on just reinforced that decision.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:35:03 pm
I refuse to listen to any Spotify exclusive podcasts as I hate the way they are ruining the medium by using their financial clout to make them exclusive. Them getting Rogan on just reinforced that decision.
It's no different from what satellite radio's been doing for years except, unless it's changed in recent years, Spotify is still a free service - you just have to listen to an add every now and then. And most sizeable podcasts seem to be marred by intrusive advertising anyway.

As for Rogan, he's a decent interviewer and he has an interesting cross section of guests, though the episodes are far too long for my taste. From what I've heard of his stuff, he's a massive stoner and his views are probably on a similar wavelength to what you'd get if you chatted to any random Gen X stoner who's also a UFC fanatic.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 07:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Correct away Alan

Myocarditis and pericarditis will be officially listed as side-effects in the UK and Europe, mirroring a move by the regulators in the US last month.

Id say officially listed is similar to recognised


I'm not denying they are side effects. Most drugs and vaccines have some side effects. My point is the side effect referred to is incredibly rare and shouldn't stop anyone having the vaccine. If it was brought up as a scare tactic on Rogan's show (the only reason I can see for it being raised in this thread) he is a massive prick.

Here's guidance on another treatment:

...get medical help right away if you notice any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including: rash, itching/swelling (especially of the face/tongue/throat), severe dizziness, trouble breathing...

Scary stuff eh? I'm sure all the 'vaccine hesitant' would avoid a drug with those potential side effects? My body my choice... #This Hill... and all that?  ...or maybe a couple of paracetamol after a night out is ok.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 07:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Correct away Alan

Myocarditis and pericarditis will be officially listed as side-effects in the UK and Europe, mirroring a move by the regulators in the US last month.

Id say officially listed is similar to recognised



I was very seriously ill due to pericarditis in my early 30's, couple of months left to live without heart surgery. They have no idea what caused it, they think it was a virus I caught at some point. I've also got a mate I met via RAWK who had the same operation when she was 17, again no idea how she caught it. Both of us are fully vaccinated and I have no issues getting my kids done, oldest is 13 and due his second dose soon, as the chances of them getting heart issues are likely no more than the chances I had of catching it. There are other things that worry me more
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm
It's no different from what satellite radio's been doing for years except, unless it's changed in recent years, Spotify is still a free service - you just have to listen to an add every now and then. And most sizeable podcasts seem to be marred by intrusive advertising anyway.

Don't listen to them either.  ;D

I am a hypocrite though as I don't refuse to play Xbox exclusive games...
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm »
One of the biggest cocks out there, panders to the stupid and they swallow his fucknuggetry.

Waiting for one of the big hitters to remove music from spotify then hopefully this arsehole gets jibbed off
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:18:42 pm
I'm not denying they are side effects. Most drugs and vaccines have some side effects. My point is the side effect referred to is incredibly rare and shouldn't stop anyone having the vaccine. If it was brought up as a scare tactic on Rogan's show (the only reason I can see for it being raised in this thread) he is a massive prick.

Here's guidance on another treatment:

...get medical help right away if you notice any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including: rash, itching/swelling (especially of the face/tongue/throat), severe dizziness, trouble breathing...

Scary stuff eh? I'm sure all the 'vaccine hesitant' would avoid a drug with those potential side effects? My body my choice... #This Hill... and all that?  ...or maybe a couple of paracetamol after a night out is ok.

it was raised in reply to this



Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:35:30 am
Interesting about the inflammation of the heart thing, this actually happened to my mates 17 year old son. Healthy, footballing lad he was taken into hospital after his second jab with chest pains/breathing difficulties. He was told by the medical staff that it might be the issue. No idea if hed previously had Covid though. Fortunately hes ok, but has been referred for repeat ecg & ultrasounds.

 
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:32:16 pm
Corrected for you:

The EMA analysis of cases found:

    Pfizer-BioNTech - 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis out of 177m doses given
    Moderna - 19 case of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis out of 20 million doses given

In UK as per www.gov.uk, "Up to and including 19 January 2022, we have received 673 reports of myocarditis and 449 reports of pericarditis following use of the COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine..."

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-profile
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Went through a phase where I wouldnt miss an episode a few years ago.

The shite he was spouting at the start of COVID about heat shock proteins turned me completely off and it appears only to have got worse.

Given the platform, the scrutiny he is now under is fair. I hope the UFO conspiracy nut episodes come with a health warning in future too.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Never liked the guy, always seemed like a prick. Not surprised he's spouting this shit, and given the platform he has, and that Spotify is pushing so much in his corner, it's dangerous.

Rogan attracts a lot of impressionable people and kids, and he'll know he's untouchable rn
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm »
Yeah, but freedom of speech.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm »
He's great. I love him. Certainly doesn't mean I believe everything his guests say. Pile on is kids behavior. People posting on Twitter asking how do I cancel Spotify? Virtue signaling dopes.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:05:54 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
He's great. I love him. Certainly doesn't mean I believe everything his guests say. Pile on is kids behavior. People posting on Twitter asking how do I cancel Spotify? Virtue signaling dopes.

Deffo because its easy to cancel spotify.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm »
Conversation

James Blunt
@JamesBlunt
If @spotify doesnt immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
He's great. I love him. Certainly doesn't mean I believe everything his guests say. Pile on is kids behavior. People posting on Twitter asking how do I cancel Spotify? Virtue signaling dopes.

This is why we live in a post-truth world.

As one of the most influential media personality, you can say and do whatever you want, no fact-checking needed, no journalistic integrity needed, no need to be humbled by your own ignorance, no need to correct misinformation and obvious falsehoods after the show. All the people complaining are just haters. You will always have a loyal following.

I get that he is just a dumb ex-reality TV star, fine, then be humble and recognize your limitations in knowledge. He can fuck off with spreading misinformation about topics he has no understanding about. His behaviour seeds doubt in people and will undoubtedly lead to a few deaths.   

Thats not to even mention the climate change misinformation.
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:13:03 am »
I don't mind listening to the odd episode here and there.

It just comes down to who he's interviewing.

If it's one of his mates from down at the farking comedy club - I avoid it like the plague.

If it's someone like Brian Cox, Graham Hancock etc - I'll give it a listen.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:09:20 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:25:35 pm
This is why we live in a post-truth world.

As one of the most influential media personality, you can say and do whatever you want, no fact-checking needed, no journalistic integrity needed, no need to be humbled by your own ignorance, no need to correct misinformation and obvious falsehoods after the show. All the people complaining are just haters. You will always have a loyal following.

I get that he is just a dumb ex-reality TV star, fine, then be humble and recognize your limitations in knowledge. He can fuck off with spreading misinformation about topics he has no understanding about. His behaviour seeds doubt in people and will undoubtedly lead to a few deaths.   

Thats not to even mention the climate change misinformation.

In relation to covid. That was a developing situation that nobody knew with any certainty what was going on. It seemed to me that there was no challenging or questioning of government scientists allowed. You weren't even allowed to ask a question or present different ideas without been shot down.

It's pretty messed up when you can't ask a question. Science should always be questioned and probed and if it still holds up well that's good.

The scientist who was doing gain of function research in Wuhan was the person who drafted a letter signed by many colleagues that there was no chance it was a lab leak. Maybe it is, maybe it isn't. But them saying it isn't was laughable, absurd even. And last year you were hounded for suggesting it.

I never thought I'd end up on this side of the argument. But the last few years has me questioning everything.

Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:31:55 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:00:35 pm
He's great. I love him. Certainly doesn't mean I believe everything his guests say. Pile on is kids behavior. People posting on Twitter asking how do I cancel Spotify? Virtue signaling dopes.
Whenever I see somebody say virtue signalling I immediately think, here we go..
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 02:09:20 am
It's pretty messed up when you can't ask a question. Science should always be questioned and probed and if it still holds up well that's good.

Who cant ask a question and what has led you to believe these questions cant be asked?
Re: Joe Rogan Experience
« Reply #151 on: Today at 02:50:25 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 02:09:20 am
In relation to covid. That was a developing situation that nobody knew with any certainty what was going on. It seemed to me that there was no challenging or questioning of government scientists allowed. You weren't even allowed to ask a question or present different ideas without been shot down.

It's not a developing situation. It's been around for 2 years now. We definitively know a lot. Including things like how effective vaccines are in terms of preventing serious illness and death. Yet this twat is still spreading misinformation.

Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 02:09:20 am
It's pretty messed up when you can't ask a question. Science should always be questioned and probed and if it still holds up well that's good.

The questions are asked being asked by scientists doing the research. If he or anyone has actual questions, do some actual science and prove your hypothesis. Stop spewing stuff and pretending that you are a truth seeker.

Plus if you are just curious, be open-minded, intellectually honest and look through all the evidence. Educate yourself on what you are talking about, do a comprehensive study of the scientific literature. He literally does none of that.

If I was building a house, I wouldn't want Piers Moron to be the structural engineer. If I needed heart surgery I wouldn't take advice from Paris Hilton. So why is every Tom Dick and Harry now all of a sudden qualified to talk about infectious diseases, vaccine development, etc. Not only that you have morons following suit and ingesting horse dewormer. 
