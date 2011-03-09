This is why we live in a post-truth world.



As one of the most influential media personality, you can say and do whatever you want, no fact-checking needed, no journalistic integrity needed, no need to be humbled by your own ignorance, no need to correct misinformation and obvious falsehoods after the show. All the people complaining are just haters. You will always have a loyal following.



I get that he is just a dumb ex-reality TV star, fine, then be humble and recognize your limitations in knowledge. He can fuck off with spreading misinformation about topics he has no understanding about. His behaviour seeds doubt in people and will undoubtedly lead to a few deaths.



Thats not to even mention the climate change misinformation.



In relation to covid. That was a developing situation that nobody knew with any certainty what was going on. It seemed to me that there was no challenging or questioning of government scientists allowed. You weren't even allowed to ask a question or present different ideas without been shot down.It's pretty messed up when you can't ask a question. Science should always be questioned and probed and if it still holds up well that's good.The scientist who was doing gain of function research in Wuhan was the person who drafted a letter signed by many colleagues that there was no chance it was a lab leak. Maybe it is, maybe it isn't. But them saying it isn't was laughable, absurd even. And last year you were hounded for suggesting it.I never thought I'd end up on this side of the argument. But the last few years has me questioning everything.