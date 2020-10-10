« previous next »
Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits

Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
FSG in talks to sell a stake to Red Ball holdings (this would get confusing)


https://www.wsj.com/articles/red-sox-owner-in-talks-for-deal-with-redball-acquisition-11602286661?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/Ift8YspOy

I'm sure some posters will be here to discuss the money side soon, but more interesting to me was this bit

Quote
As a public company, Fenway could look to buy up more clubs in Europe, where a number have been on the block, according to a person familiar with the matter. 


Oh this was talked about 2 pages ago so not that new then  ;D
Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
Noo!

You've uttered the evil incantation which will call up the demon Al666 from the depths of hell!
Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
Quote
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is in talks to join with an investment vehicle for an $8 billion deal that would take his famed sports holdings public, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal being discussed would merge Fenway Sports Group LLC, which also owns English soccer team Liverpool Football Club, with RedBall Acquisition Corp. RBAC 0.20% , the people said. RedBall is a so-called special purpose acquisition company launched by private-equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane.

RedBall, which raised $575 million in August to buy businesses in sports and sports-related media and data analytics, plans to raise an additional $1 billion to purchase a stake that will total less than 25% in Fenway Sports Group and value it at $8 billion including debt, some of the people said.

The talks are in the early innings and could still fall apart. Fenways investors had a meeting recently to discuss the potential transaction, one of the people said.

Also known as blank-check companies, SPACs effectively turn the traditional model for initial public offerings on its head by raising money before they develop a business. They use the proceeds to make an acquisitionusually within a couple of yearsthat converts the target into a public company.

There has been an unexpected boom this year in blank-check deal making, which has gone in and out of favor over the years, as an increasingly large stable of startups and other private companies seek a more expeditious route to the public markets and sponsors hunt for opportunities in the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
https://theathletic.com/2276338/2020/12/25/liverpool-managers-klinsmann-curbishley-ancelotti-mourinho/

Curbishley, Strachan, Klinsmann, and Pellegrini, Deschamps after Rafa left(the last two would've been better than Hodgson obviously) were all considered for manager.

Purslow wanted to bring in Mark Hughes as assistant manager to Rafa :lmao

Also this line stood out to me at least ("them" being Stevie and Carra):

How would you feel about a continental manager? Parry asked them. The chairman is concerned you might not want another foreigner.




I didn't know which thread to put this in, but this just makes you appreciate the people in charge now even more.

Not that they weren't without their own initial mistakes of course but at least they seem to be learning

Re: Liverpool FC - stuff about the less well known men in the suits
FSGs interest in a strategic partner pre-date the pandemic but reports in the United States last night suggested it had agreed to sell ten percent of the company to RedBird and raise as much as $750 million. When RedBird were asked about this development by The Athletic, they refused to comment.

https://theathletic.com/2410967/2021/02/27/can-fsgs-business-model-deliver-the-dynasty-liverpool-fans-demand/
