Curbishley, Strachan, Klinsmann, and Pellegrini, Deschamps after Rafa left(the last two would've been better than Hodgson obviously) were all considered for manager.Purslow wanted to bring in Mark Hughes as assistant manager to RafaAlso this line stood out to me at least ("them" being Stevie and Carra):How would you feel about a continental manager? Parry asked them. I didn't know which thread to put this in, but this just makes you appreciate the people in charge now even more.Not that they weren't without their own initial mistakes of course but at least they seem to be learning