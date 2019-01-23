

This is difficult. As a supporter since the 1960s there have been many games that have been memorable. Overall, I have to say that Istanbul cannot be beaten, not only the result and comeback but for me the most moving rendition of YNWA that I can remember. I may not have had the ability to have witnessed as many games as a lot of posters as I have never been a ST holder and as a member I get whatever home games I can so I am sure there may be better examples. For me the following have particular memories:



Game with the best Liverpool goal: Cup Final v West Ham and Steve Gerrard's last minute equaliser.

Best other European away that I attended: Inter Milan at the San Siro with Torrres scoring the only goal. The Torres "bounce" on the bus, the singing in the bars near the cathedral, all round a great trip.

Best Home League Game: Man City at home in 2014. 25 years after Hillsborough, with the poignant memorials. 2-0 up at half time, 2-2 and then Phil Coutinho's winner. We thought that was the game that would deliver the title and celebrated it as such (as a result I am taking nothing for granted this season)

Memorable disappointment : Last day of the standing Kop in 94 v Norwich. It was a celebration until Norwich scored and won. I know others who were not bothered but I left Anfield that day really pissed off that they spoiled the party.



I am sure that there have been other matches that others may think may be more memorable, but the thread is "I was there"