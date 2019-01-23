I had a bit of a "moment" at the CL Final this year which I have reflected on a bit at the end of last year.
I was like 12 in 2005, raised on benefits having not being able to afford to go to games, let alone fly out of the country. I remember watching the game on my old TV which was about 5 years out of date and the range of emotions that went through me. When we won and the celebrations happened, I never quite thought I'd have been able to afford to travel let alone go to home games... and even a CL Final.
Whilst we lost, I have fond memories of the complete randomness of the day. Flying to a random country/city I never would have planned to, walking around Kyiv and seeing so many reds having a great day, seeing a stadium rocking to a Dua Lipa song and the feeling of gratefulness that my parents had forced me to educate myself/work hard and generally be able to have a steady life financially and occasionally be able to afford such luxuries.
We didn't win, but I guess it's my own way of 'living the dream'. Bit hard to articulate, but it was a good moment for me (until Karius).
I've been to many big games, mainly at home, but this seemed the big one of recent I can remember.