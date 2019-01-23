« previous next »
Re: Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January 23, 2019, 08:14:09 pm
My Dad went to the Hampden game and a painter I worked with also went. The painter sadly died and at his funeral during the service my phone went off and played that Johnny Cash song we used to sing. My Dad went to all the games from the 50's - 80's, I went to all the games from the 70's - 90's and my son goes to all the games now.

My Dad's Dad had seven brothers who all went in the Annie Rd for every game and went to many away games in the 1940's, my Grandson has a lot to look up to..

Unless he turns out to be a blue?  ;)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Famous i did thats , who was the teargasser then??
The mention of Hampden in the recent post reminds me that a few days earlier was at Anfield, Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea ,remember Sir Roger Hunt scoring both goals,the weather was glorious,and we clinched the league title that day.
This is difficult. As a supporter since the 1960s there have been many games that have been memorable. Overall, I have to say that Istanbul cannot be beaten, not only the result and comeback but for me the most moving rendition of YNWA that I can remember.   I may not have had the ability to have witnessed as many games as a lot of posters as I have never been a ST holder and as a member I get whatever home games I can so I am sure there may be better examples.  For me the following have particular memories:

Game with the best Liverpool goal: Cup Final v West Ham and Steve Gerrard's last minute equaliser.
Best other European away that I attended: Inter Milan at the San Siro with Torrres scoring the only goal. The Torres "bounce" on the bus, the singing in the bars near the cathedral, all round a great trip.
Best Home League Game: Man City at home in 2014. 25 years after Hillsborough, with the poignant memorials. 2-0 up at half time, 2-2 and then Phil Coutinho's winner. We thought that was the game that would deliver the title and celebrated it as such (as a result I am taking nothing for granted this season)
Memorable disappointment : Last day of the standing Kop in 94 v Norwich. It was a celebration until Norwich scored and won. I know others who were not bothered but I left Anfield that day really pissed off that they spoiled the party.

I am sure that there have been other matches that others may think may be more memorable, but the thread is "I was there"
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".

Quote from: The 92A on January 23, 2019, 10:33:03 pm
Great post redtel about Hampden

Thanks 92A and Jookie.

I have found a 10 minute compilation of the Final, BBC with Ken Wolstenholme. It's not our greatest performance but it does give younger fans a chance to see Yeats, St John, Hunt and the late Peter Thompson in action plus a few meaty Tommy Smith tackles. 😃

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aucDzVZWbns



We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Quote from: redtel on January 24, 2019, 09:00:11 am
Thanks 92A and Jookie.

I have found a 10 minute compilation of the Final, BBC with Ken Wolstenholme. It's not our greatest performance but it does give younger fans a chance to see Yeats, St John, Hunt and the late Peter Thompson in action plus a few meaty Tommy Smith tackles. 😃

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aucDzVZWbns

For some reason that reference, reminded me of this track and it keeps going round in my head now! Thanks!!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MjnkmNyArNg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MjnkmNyArNg</a>
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"Thank you very much for payin' our giro"  :)
Being brought up a 15 minute walk from the ground had its benefits, notably being given free reign to go the match as an unaccompanied youth! Barcelona in 76 remains a masive memory, more for seeing Cruyff play. Barca in 2001, Roma 2002, Chelsea 2005, all awesome experiences. The 7-0 against Spurs remains an amazing memory. Brilliant day, we were utterly incredible and Terry Mac's goal remains a thing of exquisite beauty to this day.
Kuyt's hattrick against United. Funny thing is I only realised it was a hattrick for him after the match ended! When Suarez cut through their defense and toe-poked it past the keeper we were already celebrating (fell to the lower row mind you), so I didn't see Kuyt tap it in.
Was at the PSG Liverpool semi final of the cup winners cup in Paris 1998 ? And game was crap . Had flown from liverpool and we were kept in for about half n hour then loads of us put on coaches back to the airport for the flight back . Gets to some military airport with soldiers on standby ... ushering everyone onto the plane .

Gets on the plane no passports needed no ticket check and theres about 70 People too many on it once all the seats are full , stewardess made everyone without a seat to sit down in the aisle for take off , once airborne they just locked themselves in with the captain while Bobby Wilcox serenade the plane over the PA system for the one hour flight back to Speke
Drove up from South London with 3 Palace fans for the 9-0.  That was an interesting drive home :-)

Was at the Highbury 2-1 to us first game of the season, Barnes, Beardsley and Aldridge debut.  1987.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

I had a bit of a "moment" at the CL Final this year which I have reflected on a bit at the end of last year.

I was like 12 in 2005, raised on benefits having not being able to afford to go to games, let alone fly out of the country. I remember watching the game on my old TV which was about 5 years out of date and the range of emotions that went through me. When we won and the celebrations happened, I never quite thought I'd have been able to afford to travel let alone go to home games... and even a CL Final.

Whilst we lost, I have fond memories of the complete randomness of the day. Flying to a random country/city I never would have planned to, walking around Kyiv and seeing so many reds having a great day, seeing a stadium rocking to a Dua Lipa song and the feeling of gratefulness that my parents had forced me to educate myself/work hard and generally be able to have a steady life financially and occasionally be able to afford such luxuries.

We didn't win, but I guess it's my own way of 'living the dream'. Bit hard to articulate, but it was a good moment for me (until Karius).

I've been to many big games, mainly at home, but this seemed the big one of recent I can remember.
YNWA.

Quote from: redtel on January 24, 2019, 09:00:11 am
Thanks 92A and Jookie.

I have found a 10 minute compilation of the Final, BBC with Ken Wolstenholme. It's not our greatest performance but it does give younger fans a chance to see Yeats, St John, Hunt and the late Peter Thompson in action plus a few meaty Tommy Smith tackles. 😃

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aucDzVZWbns

Great that, thanks for posting.

Their second goal should have been disallowed as the ball was moving when they took the free kick that led to the goal.  ;D
Had the pleasure of being at Anfield for Gerrard Houlliers return from his heart surgery against Roma in 2001. The atmosphere was electric and his return was totally unexpected.

Roma had a brilliant side back then with Totti, Casssano, Batistuta but Liverpool wanted it more. Will never forget it
'If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing.'

Quote from: kesey on January 18, 2019, 10:03:14 pm
The one I never shut up about.

The Arsenal cup reply in 89 at Villa . The highlights are on youtube but cant seem to post it .


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yAJsw_A3nM

Remember watching in on 'Midweek Sports Special' - great cup tie and a brilliant atmosphere.
The Tony Adams chants from about 8.20 ...  :lmao


'Siempre es posible' - my eyes have seen the glory...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=9OHC7lIfvk4

Physical death I do not fear, death of conscience is a sure death.

Quote from: Stevie-A on January 27, 2019, 08:17:11 am
Being brought up a 15 minute walk from the ground had its benefits, notably being given free reign to go the match as an unaccompanied youth! Barcelona in 76 remains a masive memory, more for seeing Cruyff play. Barca in 2001, Roma 2002, Chelsea 2005, all awesome experiences. The 7-0 against Spurs remains an amazing memory. Brilliant day, we were utterly incredible and Terry Mac's goal remains a thing of exquisite beauty to this day.

That Barca game in 76 was my first European game, I was 9, my Dad was working the night of the first leg of the final so missed it - Ma's mate said they would have taken me if they had known this.
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: rob1966 on January 28, 2019, 08:17:24 pm
That Barca game in 76 was my first European game, I was 9, my Dad was working the night of the first leg of the final so missed it - Ma's mate said they would have taken me if they had known this.

Awesome stuff mate. Oddly enough I was 9 years old as well! With my dad on the Kop. Just an amazing memory.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 28, 2019, 05:07:15 pm
I had a bit of a "moment" at the CL Final this year which I have reflected on a bit at the end of last year.

I had a similar experience in Istanbul.  Much like yourself I grew up poor in a single parent council house and remember watching the 1984 EC final on a second hand tele which mum had managed to scrimp and save for.  It was our first colour tv - I'd been doing my mum's head in to get one and we got it just in time for the final.  Watching us win Big Ears in glorious technicolour was amazing and I promised myself I'd go to see us in a final  someday. 
Had to wait until 2005 but it was the most amazing night of my life - something that I don't think will ever be topped for me.

FA cup v Arsenal 2001 and vs West Ham in 2006 were brilliant days too.

The 3-2 v Man City was one of the most emotionally draining games I've ever been too.

2001 Uefa cup semi v Barca - Gary Mac scoring a pen to give us a 1-0 win over a side containing Rivaldo, Enrique, Guardiola & I think Overmars too.  Not a great game but the result meant our first european final since 85.

The same year - not sure if it was the quarter final or an earlier round - we played Roma at home having beaten them away 0-2.  We missed a pen before they got one back.  Then late in the game there was chaos when the ref gave a corner(?) then changed his mind to a pen before giving a corner again.  Stood on the Kop it was hard to work out exactly what went on but felt like we got out of jail.

FA Cup semi v The Bitters in 2012 - Carroll's late goal was particularly satisfying.  ;D
'Siempre es posible' - my eyes have seen the glory...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=9OHC7lIfvk4

Physical death I do not fear, death of conscience is a sure death.

^^^
The irony of you getting a telly for the Rome game. My Da sold ours so he could go.

 ;)

He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Quote from: SpartanTree. No deccies or lights. on January 28, 2019, 07:11:42 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yAJsw_A3nM

Remember watching in on 'Midweek Sports Special' - great cup tie and a brilliant atmosphere.
The Tony Adams chants from about 8.20 ...  :lmao

Had a season ticket then and do you know for the life of me I can't remember this game, I assume these were all midweek games and many ties were away I think. Also there was little TV coverage, but as you say that chanting is brilliant and you can hear it quite clearly on that video clip. ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 29, 2019, 07:18:16 am
Had a season ticket then and do you know for the life of me I can't remember this game, I assume these were all midweek games and many ties were away I think. Also there was little TV coverage, but as you say that chanting is brilliant and you can hear it quite clearly on that video clip. ;D

Did Barnes score a really good solo goal in the Anfield game? Not sure if that was the first time or the replay though, cant remember the Highbury game.

Pretty sure Barnes equalised straight after they had scored though.
Quote from: SpartanTree. No deccies or lights. on January 29, 2019, 12:46:14 am
I had a similar experience in Istanbul.  Much like yourself I grew up poor in a single parent council house and remember watching the 1984 EC final on a second hand tele which mum had managed to scrimp and save for.  It was our first colour tv - I'd been doing my mum's head in to get one and we got it just in time for the final.  Watching us win Big Ears in glorious technicolour was amazing and I promised myself I'd go to see us in a final  someday. 
Had to wait until 2005 but it was the most amazing night of my life - something that I don't think will ever be topped for me.

FA cup v Arsenal 2001 and vs West Ham in 2006 were brilliant days too.

The 3-2 v Man City was one of the most emotionally draining games I've ever been too.

2001 Uefa cup semi v Barca - Gary Mac scoring a pen to give us a 1-0 win over a side containing Rivaldo, Enrique, Guardiola & I think Overmars too.  Not a great game but the result meant our first european final since 85.

The same year - not sure if it was the quarter final or an earlier round - we played Roma at home having beaten them away 0-2.  We missed a pen before they got one back.  Then late in the game there was chaos when the ref gave a corner(?) then changed his mind to a pen before giving a corner again.  Stood on the Kop it was hard to work out exactly what went on but felt like we got out of jail.

FA Cup semi v The Bitters in 2012 - Carroll's late goal was particularly satisfying.  ;D

 :lmao

I've found a video of that Roma game, the penalty incident is about at 1:39:30 - absolute chaos, yellow and red cards flying everywhere and the commentary from John Motson / Trevor Brooking is priceless! That 2000/2001 season was amazing, aside from the unbelievable trophy haul, there were loads of fantastic football matches in there with lots of goals and huge momentum changes. It was a good team but not the finished article, great going forward but had a tendency to also give the opposition a chance hence the reason for so many epic games with lots of goals.

Watching this video makes me realise just how many great memories this great club has provided me, we are so lucky. I doubt many clubs have provided so many moments for their fans to share and talk about over the years. 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Mp8VO-WIorA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Mp8VO-WIorA</a>
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

I was at that Roma game. They were really good, Capello in charge and they won the League that year for the time in years. Think they rotated a bit Batistuta came off the bench but they still had Montella and Delvechio I think.

That penalty decision was mayhem! He did give it then change his mind but I think the correct decision was made in the end? All the stress like have been slides had Owen not missed a penalty at 0-0.

That was the Thursday night, think we then went to Cardiff for the League Cup Final on the Sunday. What a season!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 29, 2019, 07:43:10 am
Did Barnes score a really good solo goal in the Anfield game? Not sure if that was the first time or the replay though, cant remember the Highbury game.

Pretty sure Barnes equalised straight after they had scored though.

I remember the Anfield game now, Barnes got the first goal of the game with a run from the halfway line, only beat three men on that occasion (12:40):-

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Ltcl8TXK2BM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Ltcl8TXK2BM</a>
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Great thread.

For me, City at home to go top in 85/86, the Kuyt hattrick v United, and his last minute winner in the 3-2 at City, and of course, Dortmund.
Watching that Suarez wonder show v Norwich was also a bit special.
Just the ones that leap immediately to mind.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 28, 2019, 05:07:15 pm
I had a bit of a "moment" at the CL Final this year which I have reflected on a bit at the end of last year.

I was like 12 in 2005, raised on benefits having not being able to afford to go to games, let alone fly out of the country. I remember watching the game on my old TV which was about 5 years out of date and the range of emotions that went through me. When we won and the celebrations happened, I never quite thought I'd have been able to afford to travel let alone go to home games... and even a CL Final.

Whilst we lost, I have fond memories of the complete randomness of the day. Flying to a random country/city I never would have planned to, walking around Kyiv and seeing so many reds having a great day, seeing a stadium rocking to a Dua Lipa song and the feeling of gratefulness that my parents had forced me to educate myself/work hard and generally be able to have a steady life financially and occasionally be able to afford such luxuries.

We didn't win, but I guess it's my own way of 'living the dream'. Bit hard to articulate, but it was a good moment for me (until Karius).

I've been to many big games, mainly at home, but this seemed the big one of recent I can remember.

Boss post this mate. Funny how we often, or certainly I often, 'frame' my life developments around footy.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: Lotus Eater on January 21, 2019, 05:34:41 pm
1983 Milk Cup Final - Liverpool 2 v 1 Man United

My first trip to Wembley -  the "seats" were just a long wooden bench !

Whelan scored the winner in extra time, a great curler inside the far post.

I heard a jeweller's and shop selling sheepskins got turned over just before the game.

My Dad was so bevvied, me and my brother had to walk him back to the train station.
My mate asked me to pick up his match ticket in return for sorting the coach. We left from St Helens, after he assured me he used them regularly.
56 seater - 54 Mancs and us.
What a memorable day out.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: 12C on January 30, 2019, 07:26:55 pm
My mate asked me to pick up his match ticket in return for sorting the coach. We left from St Helens, after he assured me he used them regularly.
56 seater - 54 Mancs and us.
What a memorable day out.

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: davidsteventon on January 18, 2019, 06:51:37 pm
2012 under Kenny when we played Spurs I got to see The Anfield Cat.

Ha! Yes I remember that one, brave steward that! It was great seeing Kenny back in the dugout that season, but my favourite memory was the Maxi Rodriguez song!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/keOEmSCiPI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/keOEmSCiPI8</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5e9nnAKyz3w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5e9nnAKyz3w</a>
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

^ that Fulham match looked and sounded superb ;D



Dortmund for me (though Juventus in '05 was a close 2nd)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z4q8OErPb5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z4q8OErPb5A</a>





