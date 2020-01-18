« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sex Education(on Netflix)  (Read 4651 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #40 on: January 18, 2020, 11:18:22 pm »
In agreement with the best thing on tv shout.

Watched first 4 last night, just finished it.

The last 4 have absolutely smashed it out the park after what I found to be a little underwhelming first 4. Brilliant how it came together and the individual stories developed, Adams possibly being the most heartwarming of all. Set up nicely for a third series in the case of Otis and Maeve.
« Last Edit: January 22, 2020, 02:53:48 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #41 on: January 19, 2020, 09:29:45 am »
Another cool thing: Emma Mackey(the girl who plays Maeve) is a Liverpool fan. She did for instance put out a picture of the squad celebrating the CL final on her Instagram story.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #42 on: January 22, 2020, 02:21:47 pm »
Episode 7 was incredible stuff.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #43 on: January 22, 2020, 11:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on January 22, 2020, 02:21:47 pm
Episode 7 was incredible stuff.
Really was a very powerful episode
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #44 on: November 6, 2020, 09:55:30 pm »
Finished the second season of this last night, and can only add support to previous comments - it's fantastic TV.

Eye-watering & heart-warming in equal measure, with a brilliant cast thanks to some clearly fantastic casting (Gillian Anderson was an inspired choice).  There's barely a character or scene wasted, with even the minor characters contributing (thought that Mr Hendricks, in particular, was hilarious in the latest episode).  I'd be happy to pay to watch a spin-off performance of Lily's 'Romeo & Juliet' - filming that must have been a riot.

Really looking forward to the third season.  Both seasons so far have been released in January, with the second having been filmed May-Sept last year - I suspect, therefore, that the third will be delayed (though I've not heard/read anything about this).
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #45 on: January 13, 2021, 10:12:48 am »
Started season 1 episode 1 at 8pm Saturday night, thought 'that was ok, bit weird'

finished season 2 last night. Incredibly addictive story lines. Cannot wait for season 3.

I understand people getting annoyed at the settings and locations etc. but its clearly based from all cult classic rom-com & teen films. You have elements of Breakfast Club, 10 Things i hat about you, Mean Girls etc all rolled into one series. Plus i know when i was in 6th form i would have loved to been at an American high school/college! FWIW i think the setting is early 2010's but the style (Fashion, cars, houses) is 80's. As well as the smart phones there is references to Ed Sheeran.

I also really enjoy how every character became important in S2 but i would like to see more of what the show was built from - Maeve & Otis relationship plus the clinics they run.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #46 on: January 13, 2021, 10:56:02 am »
Yeah it's clearly a homage to John Hughes-style American High School comedy/dramas, that's the aesthetic they're going for.

Season 3 starts Sunday I believe, looking forward to it massively. Is there anyone more hated right now than that twat who
Spoiler
deleted Otis' voicemail to Maeve?
[close]
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #47 on: January 13, 2021, 10:59:22 am »
I wish it was back that soon, unfortunately dont think they started shooting til late last year. Think it might be due out in the summer. Other than Better Call Saul I think its the TV show Im most looking forward to this year.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #48 on: January 13, 2021, 11:22:26 am »
Quote from: duvva on January 13, 2021, 10:59:22 am
I wish it was back that soon, unfortunately dont think they started shooting til late last year. Think it might be due out in the summer. Other than Better Call Saul I think its the TV show Im most looking forward to this year.
Just checked, and unfortunately, it's a few people on my social media getting a bit ahead of themselves - the poster they've been sharing was for season 2, which came out on the same date last year. Damn.

The new Night Stalker doc is out today I think and me and the Missus are working our way through Cobra Kai after watching Karate Kid at the weekend so we've stuff to watch at least.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #49 on: January 13, 2021, 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: duvva on January 13, 2021, 10:59:22 am
I wish it was back that soon, unfortunately dont think they started shooting til late last year. Think it might be due out in the summer. Other than Better Call Saul I think its the TV show Im most looking forward to this year.

This bump had me excited too, for at least a date!  Really enjoyed the first two instalments of this.  Netflix posted an updated back in September, showing that filming was back on track: https://twitter.com/NetflixUK/status/1303724990521634817.

There was also a good interview with Emma Mackey (Maeve) in the Guardian a week or two ago: https://twitter.com/NetflixUK/status/1303724990521634817.  It'll be interesting to see how her career develops.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #50 on: January 13, 2021, 12:06:53 pm »
I wish it was back that soon!! I think i read an article stating either April or June as most likely release date based on them filming September 2020.

How do you add the 'spoiler' hide for text? I want to share my thoughts on how S3 will pan out
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #51 on: January 13, 2021, 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on January 13, 2021, 12:06:53 pm
I wish it was back that soon!! I think i read an article stating either April or June as most likely release date based on them filming September 2020.

How do you add the 'spoiler' hide for text? I want to share my thoughts on how S3 will pan out

If you quote my post, you'll see a template below...

Spoiler
Like this
[close]
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #52 on: January 13, 2021, 12:20:53 pm »
Thanks  :D

Spoiler
I expect majority of S3 to run with Maeve & Isaac relationship developing but you still get signs of manipulation and controlling from him with her being oblivious to it. Otis and Ruby relationship growing, he likes her (more than he did Ola) but still doesnt feel 100%. Towards end of series Otis begins to notice the signs of Maeve's relationship and they then start go get closer again.
[close]
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #53 on: January 13, 2021, 03:16:42 pm »
https://deadline.com/2020/09/sex-education-jason-isaacs-jemima-kirke-dua-saleh-season-3-netflix-teen-comedy-drama-1234583056/

Spoiler
Looks like gender is set to be a key topic, and - yes, redwillow - gaslighting feels like the type of topic that Sex Education would be keen to explore/challenge too.
[close]

Looking forward to it.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #54 on: January 13, 2021, 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 13, 2021, 03:16:42 pm
https://deadline.com/2020/09/sex-education-jason-isaacs-jemima-kirke-dua-saleh-season-3-netflix-teen-comedy-drama-1234583056/

Spoiler
Looks like gender is set to be a key topic, and - yes, redwillow - gaslighting feels like the type of topic that Sex Education would be keen to explore/challenge too.
[close]

Looking forward to it.

Ive also seen a few people saying a season 4 has been agreed as well??
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #55 on: January 18, 2021, 10:00:02 pm »
Time jump confirmed for season 3, likely to be towards end of Otis mums pregnancy or after the baby is born
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
    • @hartejack
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #56 on: June 28, 2021, 05:35:00 pm »
Returns for a third season on 17th September: https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1408054803654082566
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #57 on: September 7, 2021, 04:15:18 pm »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #58 on: September 7, 2021, 04:27:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 am »
Love it.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm »
Enjoyed it again. But I do wonder if theyve got too many characters to focus on now and as such arent able to give as much time to some of them as necessary. Like the headmistresses IVF thing just seemed an add on that didnt really have any overall impact so was it necessary.

Still so many really good characters that its really good and some like Ruby were developed more fully than previously. Again Adams become a fav due to how theyve developed him and Amy always makes me laugh but they didnt really delve deeply into her issues as I thought they might.

Still love it though

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:11:09 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:30:45 pm »
I agree with that. The characters I find interesting are still the ones from season 1. I`m sure the later characters have their relevant problems, but at the end of the day I find that I don`t care what happens with them. I just don`t find them that loveable, in some of their cases quite the opposite. I liked the Ruby development, and I wonder if the show runners have wasted Maeve`s time so much with that Isaac character over the last two seasons that the momentum has gone a little bit out of the Otis/Maeve relationship. I`m starting to think that Ruby might be the one for him if she gets out her full potential which is suggested.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 05:30:45 pm
I agree with that. The characters I find interesting are still the ones from season 1. I`m sure the later characters have their relevant problems, but at the end of the day I find that I don`t care what happens with them. I just don`t find them that loveable, in some of their cases quite the opposite. I liked the Ruby development, and I wonder if the show runners have wasted Maeve`s time so much with that Isaac character over the last two seasons that the momentum has gone a little bit out of the Otis/Maeve relationship. I`m starting to think that Ruby might be the one for him if she gets out her full potential which is suggested.

Personally I don't think they'll end up together. I've always thought they're quite different people and work better platonically rather than romantically. It would be true to life that as a teenager you build up someone in your head as being the one but then when you're actually in relationship with that person you realise that actually you're not really particularly compatible at all. The show feels like its got one more season left in it anything more than that would be overkill another 8 episodes should be enough to wrap everything up. Also Eric may be the dumbest character in the show by a long way.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm

Personally I don't think they'll end up together. I've always thought they're quite different people and work better platonically rather than romantically. It would be true to life that as a teenager you build up someone in your head as being the one but then when you're actually in relationship with that person you realise that actually you're not really particularly compatible at all. The show feels like its got one more season left in it anything more than that would be overkill another 8 episodes should be enough to wrap everything up. Also Eric may be the dumbest character in the show by a long way.

I think the showrunners had it right with Otis and Maeve in the first season. Having dragged out the potential of a relationship too long is a weakness now I think. Even when they kissed it felt that it was a lost opportunity, not an iconic moment like on the bridge in the first season. I still dislike that Isaac character. I know he`s in a wheelchair and has his struggles and should sympathise about that, but I find his overall personality annoying, so he can still fuck off. Also, that story line has sort of killed the Otis/Maeve mojo. Very strange choice to go down that path. I never thought I`d think this in the first season, but as it stands I think the Otis/Ruby connection is more believable than the Otis/Maeve one. Ruby was the one who moved me this season, and I think the Adam character is good.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:41:43 am »
Can you spoiler elements of the posts please, it's only been out a couple of days and many people, myself included, have learnt tidbits from the above posts that I wasn't aware of or haven't deduced yet based on only having had chance to watch the first two episodes.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Really enjoyed it, and I didn't think I would because of some of the reasons mentioned above.
Logged

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sex Education(on Netflix)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:37:12 pm »
Spoiler
really shit ending in my opinion. Needs one more season, Maeve and Otis do not seem right for each other now maybe thats intentional but as mentioned the times been and gone and they didnt toy with the relationship enough in this series for the kiss to be dramatic. Series 1&2 was a case of wrong timing for both of them, now its like they just settled for each other.

Too many characters, not enough focus on the main 2 IMO.
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 