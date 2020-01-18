

Personally I don't think they'll end up together. I've always thought they're quite different people and work better platonically rather than romantically. It would be true to life that as a teenager you build up someone in your head as being the one but then when you're actually in relationship with that person you realise that actually you're not really particularly compatible at all. The show feels like its got one more season left in it anything more than that would be overkill another 8 episodes should be enough to wrap everything up. Also Eric may be the dumbest character in the show by a long way.



I think the showrunners had it right with Otis and Maeve in the first season. Having dragged out the potential of a relationship too long is a weakness now I think. Even when they kissed it felt that it was a lost opportunity, not an iconic moment like on the bridge in the first season. I still dislike that Isaac character. I know he`s in a wheelchair and has his struggles and should sympathise about that, but I find his overall personality annoying, so he can still fuck off. Also, that story line has sort of killed the Otis/Maeve mojo. Very strange choice to go down that path. I never thought I`d think this in the first season, but as it stands I think the Otis/Ruby connection is more believable than the Otis/Maeve one. Ruby was the one who moved me this season, and I think the Adam character is good.