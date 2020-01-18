Finished the second season of this last night, and can only add support to previous comments - it's fantastic TV.
Eye-watering & heart-warming in equal measure, with a brilliant cast thanks to some clearly fantastic casting (Gillian Anderson was an inspired choice). There's barely a character or scene wasted, with even the minor characters contributing (thought that Mr Hendricks, in particular, was hilarious in the latest episode). I'd be happy to pay to watch a spin-off performance of Lily's 'Romeo & Juliet' - filming that must have been a riot.
Really looking forward to the third season. Both seasons so far have been released in January, with the second having been filmed May-Sept last year - I suspect, therefore, that the third will be delayed (though I've not heard/read anything about this).