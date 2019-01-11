« previous next »
Topic: Fooood. Let's talk about it

Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 11, 2019, 11:02:22 PM
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on January 11, 2019, 03:06:29 PM
Can't cook, but I can bake. I always lose my patience when it comes to cooking, but you can barely go wrong baking.

Now I am the exact opposite. Love to cook but cant bake for shit.

Cooking can be a bit chuck it in and see what happens and you generally get away with it whereas if you try that with baking and its almost guaranteed to be shyte.

I love to cook though as its a great way of relaxing after a heavy day.  Admittedly I sometimes take the Keith Floyd example and sample more wine than I use in the dish as I go along.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 11, 2019, 11:02:54 PM
Quote from: Sangria on January 11, 2019, 10:56:02 PM
Spotted dick is an easy way of using up bits and pieces. I usually have a supply of dried fruit and nuts to mix in with granola. If I have just a little of something left over, I mix up some batter with self raising flour, throw in the fruits/nuts, and microwave the mixture. A decent dessert in under 10 minutes of preparation and cooking, and no leftovers left over. Not much cleaning up either.

Absolutely I love it when you can just use up all the bits and pieces in the fridge in one dish. Good idea as well, I must admit I love granola as well another thing to put some cranberries with.  ;D
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 12, 2019, 01:28:35 AM
You English and your spotted dick, always cracks me up :D
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 12, 2019, 03:58:06 PM
Quote from: deFacto on January 12, 2019, 01:28:35 AM
You English and your spotted dick, always cracks me up :D

Stop laughing at their freckles.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 12, 2019, 10:48:00 PM
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on January 11, 2019, 03:06:29 PM
Can't cook, but I can bake. I always lose my patience when it comes to cooking, but you can barely go wrong baking.

Surely the wrong way round? Baking is far too precise.

Back to cooking though, for those people who are new to it all I would highly recommend Jamie Oliver’s book ‘5’ which was based on the TV show. A number of very easy recipes that help build up cooking confidence.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 13, 2019, 09:05:28 PM
SOme great ideas to try out in this thread, minus the spotted freckled dick :D
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 12:59:17 PM
Beef rendang. A dozen or so dried chillis lemon grass, galangal, ginger, garlis, shallot, star anise, cloves, cardamon, palm sugar and coconut milk. Cook for hours. Let it cool and reheat the next day. Absolutely awesome.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 02:51:26 PM
What's the English dish where you just chuck all the Sunday left overs in a pan and fry it all?
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 02:58:34 PM
Quote from: CaseRed on January 14, 2019, 12:59:17 PM
Beef rendang. A dozen or so dried chillis lemon grass, galangal, ginger, garlis, shallot, star anise, cloves, cardamon, palm sugar and coconut milk. Cook for hours. Let it cool and reheat the next day. Absolutely awesome.

That sounds lovely! How much coconut milk are you using? Is there any stock for the sauce? Or is it not supposed to be sauce-heavy?

I have a beef curry in the slow cooker at the moment. Fried off some onions, ginger, carrot, garlic in the pan for a few minutes and then added diced beef, salt, pepper, peppers, mushrooms, cumin, tumeric, ground coriander, tomato puree and 200ml of beef stock. After a few minutes I added about 450g of pasatta (my previously mentioned fussy Husband doesn't like chopped tomatoes) and let it come to the boil, then turned it down to simmer for a few minutes and transferred it to the slow cooker. About 30 mins before serving, I'll add some coconut milk. It does smell pretty decent so far. It'll be in there for about 7 hours, so the beef should be really tender.

I put so much stuff in the slow cooker. I'll cook everything in a pot and then transfer it to the slow cooker for a few hours. I work from home a lot, so can do it at lunch time and then by the time dinner comes, everything is ready and I find the meat so much more tender and the flavours are better - whether it is a curry, spagbol, casserole or whatever.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 02:58:59 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 02:51:26 PM
What's the English dish where you just chuck all the Sunday left overs in a pan and fry it all?

Fry up? Bubble and squeak?
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:01:38 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 14, 2019, 02:58:59 PM
Fry up? Bubble and squeak?

Bubble and squeak - that's the one! What's the deal with that? :D
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:10:49 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 03:01:38 PM
Bubble and squeak - that's the one! What's the deal with that? :D

Basically named after what happens when you fry up cabbage and other leftovers (it bubbles over and makes a squeaking noise)

Everything tastes better fried :P

Makes those leftover sprouts bearable. Especially to picky kids that wont eat their veg.

I did a bubble and squeak curry with our leftover Christmas dinner. Was lovely
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:12:23 PM
Quote
Everything tastes better fried

Fried brocolli is amazing :D
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:19:10 PM
What does it involve? Just putting all the leftover in a pan and frying it until it heats through? Do you add any gravy or anything?
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:33:55 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 03:19:10 PM
What does it involve? Just putting all the leftover in a pan and frying it until it heats through? Do you add any gravy or anything?

Basically yeah. Some people make them into patties and fry them off like burgers. Others make it into almost like a Spanish omelette and fill the whole pan with the leftovers and serve it like a wedge.

I personally like all the veg mashed up and fried together then put into a baguette with the leftover meat and then add a bit of gravy or apple sauce or English mustard.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 03:35:27 PM
Quote from: deFacto on January 12, 2019, 01:28:35 AM
You English and your spotted dick, always cracks me up :D

 ;D just as well it wasn't toad in the hole. ;)

 
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 04:12:07 PM
I'm another big fan of slow cookers.  Makes the meat you use so tender and the flavour is amazing
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 04:53:55 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 03:19:10 PM
What does it involve? Just putting all the leftover in a pan and frying it until it heats through? Do you add any gravy or anything?


I always start off with frying bacon lardons and chopped onion, before adding a big knob of butter and a chunk of meat dripping, then the chopped up veg and mashed potatoes. Fry till they bubble and squeak.

Serve with cold meats and gravy (and sometimes proper - ie, not tinned - mushy peas)
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 14, 2019, 05:25:51 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2019, 12:38:43 PM
I bought a large pork belly in early December and put it in the freezer to do a pre-Xmas porchetta, but never got the opportunity to make it.

So I'm going to do it tomorrow. I love a good porchetta.


Porchetta has loads of variations with no definitive recipe; you can make the marinade/filling with whatever flavours you fancy; some prefer a more bulky stuffing. There's loads of recipes online. You can roll just pork belly, or use a loin. I make mine as follows:

One large piece of belly pork, rind on
One pork fillet

For the paste/marinade:
Plenty each of rosemary, thyme & sage (leaves only, stalks removed)
10 cloves garlic
3 tsp fennel seeds, crushed
zest of 1 lemon
50ml white wine
50ml olive oil
Salt & black pepper

About 6 medium/large potatoes sliced thickly (half an inch)
2 medium onions, peeled & cut into wedges
300ml white wine
olive oil
salt

1) Blitz the dry paste ingredients together in a mini chopper/processor, then add the wine, then the olive oil.

2) Season the pork fillet, then spoon some of the paste onto into and smooth over to roughly cover it

3) lay the pork belly rind side down and pour the rest of the paste/marinade over it.

4) place both in a container, cover with cling film and marinade in the fridge for anything from a couple of hours to overnight

** pre-heat the oven to 220 (fan) **

5) cut 4 or 5 lengths of cooking string about 18 inches long and space these out an inch or two apart on a board

6) remove the pork belly and lay flat on a board on top of the string. spoon over any paste/marinade in the container

7) lay the pork fillet on the pork belly

8) wrap the pork belly around the fillet as much as you can, then tie the string tight.

9) put the pork the rind up, pat it dry, then massage olive oil into it. Sprinkle liberally with salt, rubbing that in too

10) put the potatoes & onion wedges in a roasting tin, drizzle with olive oil and mix round, sprinkle with salt, then carefully pour the white wine into the tin.

11) place the pork on top of the potatoes & onions

12) put in the oven uncovered for around 30 mins

13) after 30 mins, turn oven down to 140 (fan) and cover baking tin with foil

14) roast for around 4-5 hours depending on the size of the joint

15) uncover, turn oven up to 220 again and cook for a further 30 mins.

16) I prefer now to drain the juice from the pan (into a jug, to make the gravy with) and return for another 30 mins, or until the crackling begins to blister (keep an eye on the potatoes, and remove & set aside if they begin to brown.

17) left the meat rest for 10-15 mins, then carve into thick slices, crackling on


I love pork, and this way is the bestest pork I've had.



Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 15, 2019, 08:44:29 AM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2019, 05:25:51 PM

Porchetta has loads of variations with no definitive recipe;


I've not made it, but Matty Matheson's looks great: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_y39pIFk6M
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 15, 2019, 11:39:57 AM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2019, 05:25:51 PM
snip

Sounds fantastic, thanks for posting.
Will give that a go when the January diet has done its job  :D

Cooked belly pork for the first time over Christmas. Just dried off skin and salted, cooked on high for about an hour and then low with a bottle of cider for another 2. Ended up with good crackling, ll fat rendered and lots of lovely tender meat, deglazed roasting pan, got rid of most of fat from it and served with cider gravy.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 15, 2019, 11:49:23 AM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 03:01:38 PM
Bubble and squeak - that's the one! What's the deal with that? :D

Mother in law used to call that paupers food, the sneering horrible old twat. She knew it pissed me off, as my Ma was always doing fryups for tea on a Monday.

Off to an all inclusive in Tenerife on Thursday, so no cooking for a week and a bit, but will be going out a couple of nights just for a change. Also got a trip planned to see some friends, so will be making a booking to go and eat in our favourite restaurant while there. It's owned by a French family and the food is gorgeous.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 15, 2019, 12:48:17 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 14, 2019, 02:58:34 PM
That sounds lovely! How much coconut milk are you using? Is there any stock for the sauce? Or is it not supposed to be sauce-heavy?

I have a beef curry in the slow cooker at the moment. Fried off some onions, ginger, carrot, garlic in the pan for a few minutes and then added diced beef, salt, pepper, peppers, mushrooms, cumin, tumeric, ground coriander, tomato puree and 200ml of beef stock. After a few minutes I added about 450g of pasatta (my previously mentioned fussy Husband doesn't like chopped tomatoes) and let it come to the boil, then turned it down to simmer for a few minutes and transferred it to the slow cooker. About 30 mins before serving, I'll add some coconut milk. It does smell pretty decent so far. It'll be in there for about 7 hours, so the beef should be really tender.

I put so much stuff in the slow cooker. I'll cook everything in a pot and then transfer it to the slow cooker for a few hours. I work from home a lot, so can do it at lunch time and then by the time dinner comes, everything is ready and I find the meat so much more tender and the flavours are better - whether it is a curry, spagbol, casserole or whatever.

https://rasamalaysia.com/beef-rendang-recipe-rendang-daging/

I have done it in the slow cooker but the meat tends to fall apart too much. Couple of hours on really low heat on the stove seems to work better.

Sauce should just cover the meat almost as a paste but you can reduce it less. I use a can of coconut milk and the same amount of water and then let it simmer/reduce down.

We don't bother deseeding the chillis as love the heat and the sweetness of the palm sugar counteracts that as well.
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
January 15, 2019, 04:40:34 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on January 15, 2019, 11:49:23 AM
Mother in law used to call that paupers food, the sneering horrible old twat. She knew it pissed me off, as my Ma was always doing fryups for tea on a Monday.

Off to an all inclusive in Tenerife on Thursday, so no cooking for a week and a bit, but will be going out a couple of nights just for a change. Also got a trip planned to see some friends, so will be making a booking to go and eat in our favourite restaurant while there. It's owned by a French family and the food is gorgeous.

Hate that attitude.
Can't stand food waste, when we have people round we always way over cater because we know whatever is left will be used.
The most expensive food is the food you throw away.....
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
February 26, 2019, 01:54:41 PM
Avocado's, eggs sunny side up, a little bit of pepper and salt, over toasted crispy bread. Boom :D Simple yet fantastic
Re: Fooood. Let's talk about it
Today at 02:09:47 AM

     :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MSI4ZHVSatw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MSI4ZHVSatw</a>
