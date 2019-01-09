« previous next »
YOU on Netflix

Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 04:42:02 PM
Quote from: Phil M on January  9, 2019, 03:54:57 PM
Well, no. Funny how people take a different opinion personally enough to have a little dig though.

I watched the first 2 eps back to back to give it a go and my missus continued watching it and it was on in the background whilst I was watching footy over the last few nights so hard not to notice.

The dialogue and over-acting is cheesy as fuck in my opinion. I can see why some people would get into it though.

Haha wasn't a dig, but fair dos. Was gonna make a joke about someone signing into your social media pretending to be you while you're locked in a dungeon
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 04:47:00 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January  9, 2019, 04:39:33 PM
Like most, I watched all of it over a weekend and quite enjoyed it. Agree with some of the logical aspects, but there was enough there to keep watching and keep me interested.


Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January  9, 2019, 04:33:58 PM
Yep that's the one!
I think it was my favorite episode in the series

Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 07:23:48 PM
Missus watched it so I saw it whilst I was doing other things.

Thought it was absolute shite. Can't stand those shows where a bunch of airbrushed for-some-reason-rich 20 somethings all bang each other and go on about how important their lives and their lattes are, and their all dumb as fuck walking into ridiculously stupid situations. Maybe my view was tainted 'cos that bellend out of Gossip Girl was in it and every time I caught sight of that it was shit too.

Not for me ta'
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 07:24:41 PM
Quote from: Jake on January  9, 2019, 07:23:48 PM
Missus watched it so I saw it whilst I was doing other things.

Thought it was absolute shite. Can't stand those shows where a bunch of airbrushed for-some-reason-rich 20 somethings all bang each other and go on about how important their lives and their lattes are, and their all dumb as fuck walking into ridiculously stupid situations.

Not for me ta'

Yeah, looks like you didn't get it taking the piss out of all that

edit: ooh haha you just posted that. bit keen with the reply!
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 08:16:00 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January  9, 2019, 04:37:03 PM
Haha! And I thought he was one of the more likable in GG!



Nah that honour went to Chuck and Blair from episode 1. I instantly hated Dan and Serena.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 09:42:25 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January  9, 2019, 04:39:33 PM
Like most, I watched all of it over a weekend and quite enjoyed it. Agree with some of the logical aspects, but there was enough there to keep watching and keep me interested.


To be honest I found it odd how both Joe and Peach could be so into Beck. She was a massive loser.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 9, 2019, 11:41:00 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January  9, 2019, 09:42:25 PM
To be honest I found it odd how both Joe and Peach could be so into Beck. She was a massive loser.

Joe is also a massive loser who spent his life in the basement of a bookstore. Peach is a c*nt who just wanted to fuck her.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 10, 2019, 12:03:02 AM
It's probably the best shit show I've ever watched to be honest with you.

The bit with Moony outside the cage with a young Joe inside it was hilarious: he literally mentions a 'Code', how he sees the devil inside Joe, how he wants to set him on a path to save him. Seriously, Showtime must be in contact with their lawyers as I type this.  ;D
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 10, 2019, 01:17:03 PM
6 episodes in. Normally binge watch series' on Netflix so thought I'd pace myself through this one. I'd have finished it by tomorrow.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 10, 2019, 02:15:31 PM
Started last night, watched the first two episodes. Decent enough, throwaway tv. Enjoying it grand, like. I know I shouldn't be rooting for murderer protagonist, but the fact that the supporting cast are all a bunch of morons makes me cant help myself rooting for Joe!  ;D
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 10, 2019, 02:16:09 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on January 10, 2019, 12:03:02 AM
It's probably the best shit show I've ever watched to be honest with you.

The bit with Moony outside the cage with a young Joe inside it was hilarious: he literally mentions a 'Code', how he sees the devil inside Joe, how he wants to set him on a path to save him. Seriously, Showtime must be in contact with their lawyers as I type this.  ;D

I think that's fair. It's definitely one to binge rather than watch once a week.

It was renewed for a second series even before the first was on, so that will be coming down the pipeline. It was also originally on Lifetime Network, but the second series will be straight to Netflix. 

Both series are based on books, so at least they have something to work with. One of the producers does half the shit on the CW, including all the DC shows, as well as the new Sabrina show on Netflix, so if you've seen any of those, you know what sort of quality to expect with You.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 10, 2019, 02:30:35 PM
Quote from: Classycara on January  9, 2019, 04:42:02 PM
Haha wasn't a dig, but fair dos. Was gonna make a joke about someone signing into your social media pretending to be you while you're locked in a dungeon

Nice one ;D
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 11, 2019, 10:06:12 AM
Quote from: Jake on January  9, 2019, 07:23:48 PM
Thought it was absolute shite. Can't stand those shows where a bunch of airbrushed for-some-reason-rich 20 somethings all bang each other and go on about how important their lives and their lattes are, and their all dumb as fuck walking into ridiculously stupid situations. Maybe my view was tainted 'cos that bellend out of Gossip Girl was in it and every time I caught sight of that it was shit too.

For this very reason, you should like this show because it is taking the piss out of that very thing.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 11, 2019, 12:14:41 PM
Quote from: Jake on January  9, 2019, 07:23:48 PM
Missus watched it so I saw it whilst I was doing other things.

Thought it was absolute shite. Can't stand those shows where a bunch of airbrushed for-some-reason-rich 20 somethings all bang each other and go on about how important their lives and their lattes are, and their all dumb as fuck walking into ridiculously stupid situations. Maybe my view was tainted 'cos that bellend out of Gossip Girl was in it and every time I caught sight of that it was shit too.

Not for me ta'

Gossip Girl was not shit.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 16, 2019, 05:18:07 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  2, 2019, 09:12:14 AM
Started this last night and watches the whole thing so now taking the day off work and going to sleep  ;D

Good series, enjoyed it. Thought Beck was a bit of a c*nt though along with her c*nt mates.
Fit as a butchers dog though, poor mans Jennifer Lawrence
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 17, 2019, 07:54:37 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 11, 2019, 10:06:12 AM
For this very reason, you should like this show because it is taking the piss out of that very thing.

Praying for the twist to be that this show is a spin-off of the Walking Dead universe and S2 is these people failing to survive the zombie apocalypse.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 17, 2019, 10:50:22 PM

I've just finished this - it had enough to keep me watching to the end but in all honesty I mostly found it really irritating. So more fool me for sticking with it I suppose.

I really liked the darker episodes that moved the plot along - Tom Daley's interactions with Benji and Peach were great. His scenes with the kid were good too. The stuff with Beck ? Ugh. I know it was an attempt to subvert the genre but it felt like I'd been conned into watching a really bad cheesy romcom... and all that 'hey like yas queen we are being like totally really now here' texting/social media nonsense popping up on the screen seemed really cliched - yep it's how people communicate these days but it's been done so many times before that it's getting beyond dull now.. Oh and for all the promise of some aspects of the series the last episode was truly abysmal; all about setting things up for the second series .

Overall - meh, typical unchallenging bland Netflix fare. A reasonably good idea that ends up trying too hard to appeal to the lucrative teenage audience and is more concerned with stringing the viewers along for as long as possible with an eye on being re-commisioned for future series, rather than just doing the basics of trying to tell a good story.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 17, 2019, 10:59:49 PM
Quote from: boyspenhoolie on January 17, 2019, 10:50:22 PM
I've just finished this - it had enough to keep me watching to the end but in all honesty I mostly found it really irritating. So more fool me for sticking with it I suppose.

I really liked the darker episodes that moved the plot along - Tom Daley's interactions with Benji and Peach were great. His scenes with the kid were good too. The stuff with Beck ? Ugh. I know it was an attempt to subvert the genre but it felt like I'd been conned into watching a really bad cheesy romcom... and all that 'hey like yas queen we are being like totally really now here' texting/social media nonsense popping up on the screen seemed really cliched - yep it's how people communicate these days but it's been done so many times before that it's getting beyond dull now.. Oh and for all the promise of some aspects of the series the last episode was truly abysmal; all about setting things up for the second series .

Overall - meh, typical unchallenging bland Netflix fare. A reasonably good idea that ends up trying too hard to appeal to the lucrative teenage audience and is more concerned with stringing the viewers along for as long as possible with an eye on being re-commisioned for future series, rather than just doing the basics of trying to tell a good story.

It wasnt actually a Netflix series. But if you want one that is and better than HER, try Sex Education.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 21, 2019, 11:31:50 AM
Finished this last night. Was sooooooo disappointed with that final episode.
Re: YOU on Netflix
January 21, 2019, 06:51:39 PM
Quote from: cahalboyd on January 21, 2019, 11:31:50 AM
Finished this last night. Was sooooooo disappointed with that final episode.

Thought the show went downhill fast around the half way point in the season, but the final episode was good and almost closed things off well. Right until the final scene, which was beyond bullshit. Still, well worth a watch, a different twist on the mid to late 20s romantic story.
Re: YOU on Netflix
December 27, 2019, 04:51:52 PM
Part way through series 2, its damn good
Re: YOU on Netflix
December 30, 2019, 11:25:38 PM
Just finished S2. Unnerving, twisty, suspense. Brilliant. Probably better than S1. Get watching.
Re: YOU on Netflix
Today at 02:22:20 PM
I've got a couple of episodes of S2 left. It started pretty terribly and we nearly gave up on it, but glad we didn't as the last few episodes have been brilliant.

The "you're basically Dexter" gag was brilliant; basically outright admitting they've copied the show  ;D

The other characters are far more interesting than S1 for sure and I think Badgley has really grown into the role.
Re: YOU on Netflix
Today at 03:25:44 PM
Finished series two last week it was not bad not as good as series one got fed up with Forty and Love.
