

I've just finished this - it had enough to keep me watching to the end but in all honesty I mostly found it really irritating. So more fool me for sticking with it I suppose.



I really liked the darker episodes that moved the plot along - Tom Daley's interactions with Benji and Peach were great. His scenes with the kid were good too. The stuff with Beck ? Ugh. I know it was an attempt to subvert the genre but it felt like I'd been conned into watching a really bad cheesy romcom... and all that 'hey like yas queen we are being like totally really now here' texting/social media nonsense popping up on the screen seemed really cliched - yep it's how people communicate these days but it's been done so many times before that it's getting beyond dull now.. Oh and for all the promise of some aspects of the series the last episode was truly abysmal; all about setting things up for the second series .



Overall - meh, typical unchallenging bland Netflix fare. A reasonably good idea that ends up trying too hard to appeal to the lucrative teenage audience and is more concerned with stringing the viewers along for as long as possible with an eye on being re-commisioned for future series, rather than just doing the basics of trying to tell a good story.