It's probably the best shit show I've ever watched to be honest with you.
The bit with Moony outside the cage with a young Joe inside it was hilarious: he literally mentions a 'Code', how he sees the devil inside Joe, how he wants to set him on a path to save him. Seriously, Showtime must be in contact with their lawyers as I type this.
I think that's fair. It's definitely one to binge rather than watch once a week.
It was renewed for a second series even before the first was on, so that will be coming down the pipeline. It was also originally on Lifetime Network, but the second series will be straight to Netflix.
Both series are based on books, so at least they have something to work with. One of the producers does half the shit on the CW, including all the DC shows, as well as the new Sabrina show on Netflix, so if you've seen any of those, you know what sort of quality to expect with You.