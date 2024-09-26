Just as bad leaving Lime Street tonight. A 700+ seat Pendolino has been replaced with one, yes one, 53-seat coach that finally left 29 minutes late at 19:34. We should be ok for our LM connection in Crewe, but Euston-bound fans who should have been able to connect on to the 20:47 may well have to wait for the 21:47 that goes via the West Midlands with a 131-minute delay to their arrival in Euston if it runs to time and missing last tubes home.



None of the coaches at Lime Street were labelled with destination and, for a long period, the absolutely inept older guy in yellow hiviz, who was in charge, was refusing to say which parked bus was going where, and decamped to the far side of the street to avoid questions.



The departure boards in the station wrongly said Crewe buses would depart from the station front and local trains from Skelhorne Street, but in fact everything was going from the latter, which meant it took ten minutes just to drive out of the station vicinity.



The executives of these train companies are either blissfully ignorant of the chaos they cause or willfully negligent.