Hope it's alright to post this... in short I have a cheap-ish train Liverpool to London (one way) off peak ticket goingBasically had to rush back to Liverpool with no notice for a family illness in July, and bought a standard adult open return - cos I had no idea about return plans (rip-off merchants Avanti charge £103.90 for the pleasure)That return ticket is still unused, and expires 23:59 on Monday 14 August. I don't think the mate I was saving it for is coming to London anymore, so wondered if it'd be useful for anyone making late plans to come to the Chelsea game?Not in a great spot financially, so unfortunately can't gift it as I'd like to, but I wouldn't ask for the full price. Seen Avanti are charging £73 for single tickets, so I hope £30 is fair?Just to reiterate, it's only one way with Avanti Liverpool to London - and cos it can be used on any off peak train (all weekend) there's no specific seat reserved. It's a PDF ticket, uses QR codes, so it's easy to send.Let me know in a PM if you'd like the ticket!