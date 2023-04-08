« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?  (Read 49210 times)

Offline alan_cheung

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #360 on: April 8, 2023, 11:13:13 am »
One coach ticket from London Euston to Anfield available for the game against Arsenal tomorrow.  Thanks
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #361 on: April 8, 2023, 03:20:03 pm »
Think trains are possible back to London after the Leicester game on Monday 15th May.

It's about 20min walk back to station from the ground. Last service is 2252. Means I can get home to Reading without a hotel.
Logged

Offline alan_cheung

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #362 on: April 8, 2023, 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: alan_cheung on April  8, 2023, 11:13:13 am
One coach ticket from London Euston to Anfield available for the game against Arsenal tomorrow.  Thanks

Someone messaged me for the coach ticket.I am not sure why I cant reply to the message as they request auth code from the forum?  Can you please message me with contact method so that I can connect you?  Thanks
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,463
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #363 on: April 8, 2023, 10:20:15 pm »
Quote from: alan_cheung on April  8, 2023, 03:25:27 pm
Someone messaged me for the coach ticket.I am not sure why I cant reply to the message as they request auth code from the forum?  Can you please message me with contact method so that I can connect you?  Thanks

Might be worth posting something in the thread below & seeing if one of the mods can rectify this for you. Alternatively have a look at the users profile or previous posts for contact details.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337484.680
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #364 on: April 15, 2023, 10:52:27 am »
I travel from Reading to Liverpool usually on the Cross Country service to either Birmingham New Street or Stafford then change for the LNWR service direct to Liverpool.

However there is long term work between Didcot & Oxford meaning a replacement bus is in place. But also Cross Country say I can use Avanti services from Euston.

Not done the West Coast service for years, what's it like these days & how busy does it get on a Saturday? I can get back to Reading even if I'm on the 1943 service. Hope my original tickets are accepted on the Avanti services & I have been told I can use my split tickets.

Fingers crossed!!
Logged

Online Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 435
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #365 on: April 16, 2023, 08:11:18 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on April 15, 2023, 10:52:27 am
I travel from Reading to Liverpool usually on the Cross Country service to either Birmingham New Street or Stafford then change for the LNWR service direct to Liverpool.

However there is long term work between Didcot & Oxford meaning a replacement bus is in place. But also Cross Country say I can use Avanti services from Euston.

Not done the West Coast service for years, what's it like these days & how busy does it get on a Saturday? I can get back to Reading even if I'm on the 1943 service. Hope my original tickets are accepted on the Avanti services & I have been told I can use my split tickets.

Fingers crossed!!

Bad news mate Avanti are a disgrace, the West Coast line service is expensive and crap. Avoid if at all possible
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Online apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #366 on: April 16, 2023, 01:47:03 pm »
Avanti is always busy from Euston to Liverpool but managed to get a seat a few times (I don't book ahead as I get discounted travel through work)
I'd probably look for an alternative as well though due to their propensity for cancelling trains.

Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #367 on: April 16, 2023, 04:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on April 16, 2023, 08:11:18 am
Bad news mate Avanti are a disgrace, the West Coast line service is expensive and crap. Avoid if at all possible

Don't think I have an option if I want to do this game. I've checked my original services & times have been extended too much to make the rail replacement bus a viable option, they don't seem to have synchronised buses & trains to minimize disruption.

I'm hoping the Avanti services back to Euston are a little less busy than if we were playing a London team & hope I can get back to Lime St for the 1743 giving me 2 other services if there's a short notice cancellation.

Think I'll take my chances & hope not to have a jobsworth Avanti guard. But got written confirmation that my original tickets can be accepted on Avanti WC on any reasonable route, from the NRE & XC websites as well as a tweet from XC.

I'll take my chances & hope I'm not stuck somewhere on Saturday night!!
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #368 on: July 15, 2023, 04:40:40 am »
Hope there aren't too many 2pm Sunday KOs

I normally get the train from Reading via Birmingham New Street for around £52 return with Railcard. But Sunday services only get me into Liverpool 45mins B4 KO. And that's without delays.

Otherwise it's on Avanti & return is £27 more & lot less reliable than other train companies.

And hotel overnight isn't an option as premium on a Saturday night.

I've checked split ticketing & best I can do is £72 but still a big hike especially if I have to use the service multiple times during the season.

And it's a no to overnight coaches!!

Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,080
  • Kloppite
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #369 on: July 15, 2023, 09:00:32 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on July 15, 2023, 04:40:40 am
Hope there aren't too many 2pm Sunday KOs

I normally get the train from Reading via Birmingham New Street for around £52 return with Railcard. But Sunday services only get me into Liverpool 45mins B4 KO. And that's without delays.

Otherwise it's on Avanti & return is £27 more & lot less reliable than other train companies.

And hotel overnight isn't an option as premium on a Saturday night.

I've checked split ticketing & best I can do is £72 but still a big hike especially if I have to use the service multiple times during the season.

And it's a no to overnight coaches!!

Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?

For Sunday 2pm kickoffs

Try London North Western Railway, i know it's a lot longer than AWC & you have to change at Stafford or Crewe, but you can get cheap enough fares, & trains are reliabl;e enough.

First LNWR train from London on a Sunday is 07.51, change at Crewe you arrive in Liverpool 12.15

Coming back, if you're quick getting back to Lime Street station there is the 16.33 from Liverpool, change at Crewe, arrive London 20.39

You can get a super off peak return [valid all day on Sundays] for the London-Liverpool leg for £41, standard off peak return is £55, this ticket is for LNWR trains only, but you might be able to get cheaper tickets nearer the day when they're released

First train from Reading to London on Sundays is GWR 06.20 which arrives at Paddington 07.12. not sure what the total fare is

Just have to watch out for any engineering works [particularly Sunday mornings] that might scupper things.

LNWR website
https://www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk/
Logged
#Sausages

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #370 on: July 15, 2023, 11:28:06 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on July 15, 2023, 04:40:40 am

Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?

Look for a hotel on Saturday somewhere with decent transport links to Liverpool? Direct trains about once an hour from Preston or Wigan. Probably closer places if you have a look around. If you find somewhere decent for a night out on Saturday that would be a bonus.
Logged

Offline arhey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #371 on: July 15, 2023, 05:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on July 15, 2023, 04:40:40 am
Hope there aren't too many 2pm Sunday KOs

I normally get the train from Reading via Birmingham New Street for around £52 return with Railcard. But Sunday services only get me into Liverpool 45mins B4 KO. And that's without delays.

Otherwise it's on Avanti & return is £27 more & lot less reliable than other train companies.

And hotel overnight isn't an option as premium on a Saturday night.

I've checked split ticketing & best I can do is £72 but still a big hike especially if I have to use the service multiple times during the season.

And it's a no to overnight coaches!!

Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?


I'm in Windsor and will going up by car for pretty much every home game (incl cups and Europa League) if you want a lift. Let me know.
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #372 on: July 17, 2023, 06:24:19 pm »
Cheapest I've found is around £40 from Euston, 0748-1215 with 30mins @ Bhm New St.

My concern is that I don't get to Euston in time from Reading. Buses & tube thin on the ground on Sunday morning.

Otherwise it's around £53 via Crewe but departs EUS @ 0807.

I'll have to decide soon.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:55:23 am »
How far in advance can you book tickets do you know? Looking for a train up from London to Liverpool on Sunday 12th Nov but theyre not on sale yetis it normally about 3 months?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:55:23 am
How far in advance can you book tickets do you know? Looking for a train up from London to Liverpool on Sunday 12th Nov but theyre not on sale yetis it normally about 3 months?

For the faster avanti services, sign up for advance ticket alerts at avanti and trainline. They release weekends really late.

If two of you, get a 2 together railcard, will make it back on first journey.
If you have time there is a slower West Midlands to Crewe - on sundays it is super off peak, so you can always get it. Then change at crewe.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:39:13 am
For the faster avanti services, sign up for advance ticket alerts at avanti and trainline. They release weekends really late.

If two of you, get a 2 together railcard, will make it back on first journey.
If you have time there is a slower West Midlands to Crewe - on sundays it is super off peak, so you can always get it. Then change at crewe.

Cheers Craig.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:28:59 am
Cheers Craig.

They are not consistent with when they release weekends. But for rough timescales, I had an alert set up for Avanti trains for spurs away - 30th September. I just received the email alert today that they have been released.
They have still not released them for the following weekend for Brighton.

Also bear in mind if our home game v Brentford changes to the Sunday the price will go up.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,883
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:48:30 am
They are not consistent with when they release weekends. But for rough timescales, I had an alert set up for Avanti trains for spurs away - 30th September. I just received the email alert today that they have been released.
They have still not released them for the following weekend for Brighton.

Also bear in mind if our home game v Brentford changes to the Sunday the price will go up.



Yeah, almost certain it will given we have Europe the midweek before. Ridiculously I have more chance of a ticket to Anfield by going in the away end so was just looking I to trains because I know theyll fleece us on train prices at the earliest opportunity.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,163
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #378 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm »
Hope it's alright to post this... in short I have a cheap-ish train Liverpool to London (one way) off peak ticket going

Basically had to rush back to Liverpool with no notice for a family illness in July, and bought a standard adult open return - cos I had no idea about return plans (rip-off merchants Avanti charge £103.90 for the pleasure)

That return ticket is still unused, and expires 23:59 on Monday 14 August. I don't think the mate I was saving it for is coming to London anymore, so wondered if it'd be useful for anyone making late plans to come to the Chelsea game?

Not in a great spot financially, so unfortunately can't gift it as I'd like to, but I wouldn't ask for the full price. Seen Avanti are charging £73 for single tickets, so I hope £30 is fair?

Just to reiterate, it's only one way with Avanti Liverpool to London - and cos it can be used on any off peak train (all weekend) there's no specific seat reserved. It's a PDF ticket, uses QR codes, so it's easy to send.

Let me know in a PM if you'd like the ticket!



« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:00 pm by classycarra »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 