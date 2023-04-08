« previous next »
Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?  (Read 47849 times)

alan_cheung

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 8, 2023, 11:13:13 am
One coach ticket from London Euston to Anfield available for the game against Arsenal tomorrow.  Thanks
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 8, 2023, 03:20:03 pm
Think trains are possible back to London after the Leicester game on Monday 15th May.

It's about 20min walk back to station from the ground. Last service is 2252. Means I can get home to Reading without a hotel.
alan_cheung

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 8, 2023, 03:25:27 pm
Someone messaged me for the coach ticket.I am not sure why I cant reply to the message as they request auth code from the forum?  Can you please message me with contact method so that I can connect you?  Thanks
Alf

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 8, 2023, 10:20:15 pm
Might be worth posting something in the thread below & seeing if one of the mods can rectify this for you. Alternatively have a look at the users profile or previous posts for contact details.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337484.680
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 15, 2023, 10:52:27 am
I travel from Reading to Liverpool usually on the Cross Country service to either Birmingham New Street or Stafford then change for the LNWR service direct to Liverpool.

However there is long term work between Didcot & Oxford meaning a replacement bus is in place. But also Cross Country say I can use Avanti services from Euston.

Not done the West Coast service for years, what's it like these days & how busy does it get on a Saturday? I can get back to Reading even if I'm on the 1943 service. Hope my original tickets are accepted on the Avanti services & I have been told I can use my split tickets.

Fingers crossed!!
Mr Grieves

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 16, 2023, 08:11:18 am
Bad news mate Avanti are a disgrace, the West Coast line service is expensive and crap. Avoid if at all possible
apassant77

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 16, 2023, 01:47:03 pm
Avanti is always busy from Euston to Liverpool but managed to get a seat a few times (I don't book ahead as I get discounted travel through work)
I'd probably look for an alternative as well though due to their propensity for cancelling trains.

Dan The Man 28373

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
April 16, 2023, 04:41:14 pm
Don't think I have an option if I want to do this game. I've checked my original services & times have been extended too much to make the rail replacement bus a viable option, they don't seem to have synchronised buses & trains to minimize disruption.

I'm hoping the Avanti services back to Euston are a little less busy than if we were playing a London team & hope I can get back to Lime St for the 1743 giving me 2 other services if there's a short notice cancellation.

Think I'll take my chances & hope not to have a jobsworth Avanti guard. But got written confirmation that my original tickets can be accepted on Avanti WC on any reasonable route, from the NRE & XC websites as well as a tweet from XC.

I'll take my chances & hope I'm not stuck somewhere on Saturday night!!
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Today at 04:40:40 am
Hope there aren't too many 2pm Sunday KOs

I normally get the train from Reading via Birmingham New Street for around £52 return with Railcard. But Sunday services only get me into Liverpool 45mins B4 KO. And that's without delays.

Otherwise it's on Avanti & return is £27 more & lot less reliable than other train companies.

And hotel overnight isn't an option as premium on a Saturday night.

I've checked split ticketing & best I can do is £72 but still a big hike especially if I have to use the service multiple times during the season.

And it's a no to overnight coaches!!

Anyone got any ideas other than get a lift with a friend?
