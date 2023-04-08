Bad news mate Avanti are a disgrace, the West Coast line service is expensive and crap. Avoid if at all possible



Don't think I have an option if I want to do this game. I've checked my original services & times have been extended too much to make the rail replacement bus a viable option, they don't seem to have synchronised buses & trains to minimize disruption.I'm hoping the Avanti services back to Euston are a little less busy than if we were playing a London team & hope I can get back to Lime St for the 1743 giving me 2 other services if there's a short notice cancellation.Think I'll take my chances & hope not to have a jobsworth Avanti guard. But got written confirmation that my original tickets can be accepted on Avanti WC on any reasonable route, from the NRE & XC websites as well as a tweet from XC.I'll take my chances & hope I'm not stuck somewhere on Saturday night!!