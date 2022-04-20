Network Rail have now confirmed timetables for 22 May, but, as have become the norm lately, Avanti have chosen not to release any inventory in the Advance fare buckets on any trains before the match, unless you want to chance the 15:19 arrival. Going back, there are no Advance fares on the 18:47 or 19:47.
If, like me, you only want to go part way, Avanti are continuing their policy, despite the denials of their Twitter team that its actually happening, despite the evidence before their eyes, of no longer providing any Advance fares on any service on any day between Liverpool and any Trent Valley stations.