On the 07:47 back from Lime Street to Nuneaton this morning, the Train Manager was up to the old trick of announcing on the Tannoy that anyone with an Off-Peak ticket should get off at Runcorn as their ticket wasn't valid. I thought they'd stamped out that misinformation. Many Off-Peak tickets are valid on that train. For example, Liverpool-to-Nuneaton Off-Peak Return (any operator), is valid on any train apart from those departing Liverpool between 02:30 and 04:14. To all intents, it's an anytime ticket. I feel sorry for anyone who falls for this and unnecessarily gets off the train.



What shocks me is the number of businesses still stumping up for their employees to travel first-class on the £510 return tickets to Euston, when they can just buy them a Standard Premium upgrade and give them £20 for a take-out breakfast from Lime Street to eat on board instead: they get the same first-class seats and better food/drink without the need to wait for it to be brought round.