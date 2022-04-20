« previous next »
Trains from London - any general tips, please?

MKB

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #280 on: April 20, 2022, 09:26:20 am
I noticed yesterday, Avanti (yet again) cancelled the last EUS-LIV before the match, the 17:03.  The next two trains were heavily delayed, so some fans will have missed nearly all of the game.

In fact, the 17:03 did run, and return as the 19:47 from Lime Street, but it ran empty without any passengers being allowed to board in BOTH directions!
bradders1011

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #281 on: April 20, 2022, 09:31:06 am
Avanti are an absolute scam of a TOC, enabled by the scam of a rail policy.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Levitz

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #282 on: April 20, 2022, 11:32:56 am
Quote from: MKB on April 20, 2022, 09:00:05 am
One of the (many) sneaky things Avanti have done is to remove all Advance tickets on mid-length routes from Liverpool.  Advance tickets to Nuneaton, Tamworth and Lichfield went a while ago, and recently all Advance fares to Stafford were pulled.

And, of course, if there are no Advance fares on a route, there won't be any of these sale fares.

They have some trains now where it's cheaper to travel from Lime Street to Euston, than it is to travel half way.

Yeah. They go onto the split ticket thing which has made things a lot more expensive.
Liverpool ist Rad!

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #283 on: April 20, 2022, 11:45:40 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 20, 2022, 09:31:06 am
Avanti are an absolute scam of a TOC, enabled by the scam of a rail policy.

Yep, they're a fucking joke.

Virgin weren't perfect but they were absolutely amazing compared to this joke of a company.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #284 on: April 20, 2022, 11:47:02 am
Virgin used to clean the trains. Avanti scraped the Virgin branding off in 2020 and left it. They're a mess.

I used to live in London and get the train up to the game every week and really trusted Virgin - missed 1 half of football (and that was Gerrard's testimonial) in 8 years. I don't trust this lot to get me to Crewe on time.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #285 on: April 20, 2022, 01:18:35 pm
On the 07:47 back from Lime Street to Nuneaton this morning, the Train Manager was up to the old trick of announcing on the Tannoy that anyone with an Off-Peak ticket should get off at Runcorn as their ticket wasn't valid.  I thought they'd stamped out that misinformation.  Many Off-Peak tickets are valid on that train.   For example, Liverpool-to-Nuneaton Off-Peak Return (any operator), is valid on any train apart from those departing Liverpool between 02:30 and 04:14.  To all intents, it's an anytime ticket.  I feel sorry for anyone who falls for this and unnecessarily gets off the train.

What shocks me is the number of businesses still stumping up for their employees to travel first-class on the £510 return tickets to Euston, when they can just buy them a Standard Premium upgrade and give them £20 for a take-out breakfast from Lime Street to eat on board instead: they get the same first-class seats and better food/drink without the need to wait for it to be brought round.
RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #286 on: April 22, 2022, 04:36:34 pm
rail sale is on by the way - although not much use for many of our remaining games etc.
YNWA.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #287 on: April 22, 2022, 04:37:37 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 20, 2022, 11:47:02 am
Virgin used to clean the trains. Avanti scraped the Virgin branding off in 2020 and left it. They're a mess.

I used to live in London and get the train up to the game every week and really trusted Virgin - missed 1 half of football (and that was Gerrard's testimonial) in 8 years. I don't trust this lot to get me to Crewe on time.

pre-covid they promised a complete refurbishment and rebranding of the trains but i think covid gave them a convenient excuse to skip all of that.
YNWA.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #288 on: April 22, 2022, 07:02:47 pm
Does anyone have any advice on getting to Gatwick airport from Wembley after the cup final asap for a 2130 flight, is it doable assuming no ET?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #289 on: April 22, 2022, 07:13:21 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on April 22, 2022, 07:02:47 pm
Does anyone have any advice on getting to Gatwick airport from Wembley after the cup final asap for a 2130 flight, is it doable assuming no ET?
Gatwick express from Victoria takes about 30mins, takes 30 mins from Wembley park to Victoria on the tube, it's probably doable if you left the stadium at full time and got out quick but anything after that you're probably running it very close
Offline stevienash

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #290 on: April 22, 2022, 07:15:22 pm
Its a good hour to get to Gatwick from Wembley I would of thought. So say game finishes at half 6 and you get on tube to Victoria by 7 you will be there about 8 ish. If it goes to extra time and pens dont think you would make it
Offline Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #291 on: May 2, 2022, 08:38:05 am

So 3 weeks to the end of the season and Avanti still havent released train tickets for May 22. No doubt theyre waiting for the Rail Sale to end so they can ramp up their prices.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #292 on: May 2, 2022, 12:45:54 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on May  2, 2022, 08:38:05 am
So 3 weeks to the end of the season and Avanti still havent released train tickets for May 22. No doubt theyre waiting for the Rail Sale to end so they can ramp up their prices.

22 May was excluded from the sale on Euston to Liverpool and Manchester routes
Offline Alf

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #293 on: May 2, 2022, 02:40:25 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on May  2, 2022, 08:38:05 am
So 3 weeks to the end of the season and Avanti still havent released train tickets for May 22. No doubt theyre waiting for the Rail Sale to end so they can ramp up their prices.

That weekend was excluded from the sale as was the week before. I don't think it's been confirmed whether they'll be engineering works or not.
Hey, want to join me at Chase UK? We'll both get £20 when you join and pay in £20. Get started: https://link.go.chase/emNK/refer?code=be7pEGBf. T&Cs apply.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #294 on: May 4, 2022, 12:36:15 pm
Network Rail have now confirmed timetables for 22 May, but, as have become the norm lately, Avanti have chosen not to release any inventory in the Advance fare buckets on any trains before the match, unless you want to chance the 15:19 arrival.  Going back, there are no Advance fares on the 18:47 or 19:47.

If, like me, you only want to go part way, Avanti are continuing their policy, despite the denials of their Twitter team that its actually happening, despite the evidence before their eyes, of no longer providing any Advance fares on any service on any day between Liverpool and any Trent Valley stations.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #295 on: May 4, 2022, 02:24:28 pm
Quote from: MKB on May  4, 2022, 12:36:15 pm
Network Rail have now confirmed timetables for 22 May, but, as have become the norm lately, Avanti have chosen not to release any inventory in the Advance fare buckets on any trains before the match, unless you want to chance the 15:19 arrival.  Going back, there are no Advance fares on the 18:47 or 19:47.

If, like me, you only want to go part way, Avanti are continuing their policy, despite the denials of their Twitter team that its actually happening, despite the evidence before their eyes, of no longer providing any Advance fares on any service on any day between Liverpool and any Trent Valley stations.


Yep, just booked mine. Theyve done this for most of the season only occasionally getting caught out when there is a fixture change. It seems all they have done since winning the franchise from Virgin is to rebrand the carriages, remove Advance tickets for football fans and put out an advert featuring a tortoise which actually is an accurate depiction.
Offline Dan6times

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #296 on: May 9, 2022, 03:09:13 pm
I'll be going from Luton Airport Parkway to Wembley Saturday morning. What's the best route?
For those of you in the cheap seats I'd like ya to clap your hands to this one; the rest of you can just rattle your jewelry!

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #297 on: May 9, 2022, 08:44:15 pm
Quote from: Dan6times on May  9, 2022, 03:09:13 pm
I'll be going from Luton Airport Parkway to Wembley Saturday morning. What's the best route?

Get an East Midlands train to London St Pancras, then tube across to Euston, then West Midlands train to Wembley Central Overground, about 75mins journey time.  Or take the tube from Kings Cross St Pancras, Metropolitan line, to Wembley Park tube.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #298 on: July 5, 2022, 09:23:49 pm
anyone need a return train for Crystal Palace? Need a railcard - mate accidentally booked instead of a two together and can't cancel now

15 Aug 12.07pm->14.19pm
16 Aug 10.07am->14.41pm

£33

possibly may have an easyhotel reservation too, for about £38 or so i think
YNWA.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 12:14:23 pm
Everyone needs to watch out, Avanti West Coast are cancelling a load of weekend services due to staff shortages, 4 of the last 5, [including the last train] Euston-Liverpool trains were cancelled last Saturday, Sundays are just as bad, it's a complete mess.

Likely this situation will carry on well into next season, or even next year

 
#Sausages

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 03:55:22 pm
The National Rail app often has the Euston platform on about 10 seconds before the screens and announcements - it isn't long, but it's enough to get to the front of the queue if you're not reserved.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
Reply #301 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:55:22 pm
The National Rail app often has the Euston platform on about 10 seconds before the screens and announcements - it isn't long, but it's enough to get to the front of the queue if you're not reserved.

Or those more savvy use other stuff such as Realtime Trains & or Traksy.

Traksy is live track map shows where the trains are.

https://traksy.uk/live

#Sausages
