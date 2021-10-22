Had an event in London last night, so was coming back on the 10:16 from Euston today, which Avanti went and cancelled with just 20 minutes notice, so no chance of getting the train an hour before. In fact, the train is actually running. We watched it depart, just that no passengers were allowed to board due to having no Train Manager before Crewe. Quite why none of the catering crew can't cover the legal minimum requirements of essential health and safety procedures on board (which they're surely trained in anyway) is a mystery.



If we're lucky, we might catch the tail end of the first half.