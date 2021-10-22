« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?  (Read 29008 times)

Offline Cabbie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #240 on: October 22, 2021, 11:26:21 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on October 19, 2021, 11:42:17 am
Saw your user name and thought you were going to post some special offers, as a cheaper alternative.
Sometimes drive up. I guess Leeds will be next because of Boxing Day shutdown. You want fixed price or happy to go with the meter🚖🤣
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #241 on: November 6, 2021, 12:27:17 pm »
Not only are there no advance fares for the Brentford match in Jan, there aren't even any seats available to reserve - the kick off was only confirmed yesterday evening! Will there definitely be day returns available on the day? Someone mentioned that they are £96, is that a set a price or could it be more?
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #242 on: November 6, 2021, 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on November  6, 2021, 12:27:17 pm
Not only are there no advance fares for the Brentford match in Jan, there aren't even any seats available to reserve - the kick off was only confirmed yesterday evening! Will there definitely be day returns available on the day? Someone mentioned that they are £96, is that a set a price or could it be more?

Avanti havent published the schedule yet so thats why you cant book seats.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #243 on: November 6, 2021, 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on November  6, 2021, 12:27:17 pm
Not only are there no advance fares for the Brentford match in Jan, there aren't even any seats available to reserve - the kick off was only confirmed yesterday evening! Will there definitely be day returns available on the day? Someone mentioned that they are £96, is that a set a price or could it be more?

You can look here https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/plan-your-journey/timetables#scheduledtimetable to see if advance tix are on sale or not, if not you can set an alert https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/ways-to-save/advance-ticket-alerts. Regardless on the day (so long as it's a weekend or in the off peak period on a weekday) you can get an open return which is £94.50. Set 'open return' on the search,  if you can't get it in advance because you can't book a seat you can get it from the machine at the station.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #244 on: November 6, 2021, 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on November  6, 2021, 05:09:56 pm
You can look here https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/plan-your-journey/timetables#scheduledtimetable to see if advance tix are on sale or not, if not you can set an alert https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/ways-to-save/advance-ticket-alerts. Regardless on the day (so long as it's a weekend or in the off peak period on a weekday) you can get an open return which is £94.50. Set 'open return' on the search,  if you can't get it in advance because you can't book a seat you can get it from the machine at the station.
thanks that's helpful. The train times are available for the Brentford match but no advance fares or seat reservations so will have to buy on the day.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #245 on: November 28, 2021, 09:37:14 pm »
No Avanti West Coast trains on Boxing Day

Are there any other services which will run to Euston?
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #246 on: November 28, 2021, 09:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on November 28, 2021, 09:37:14 pm
No Avanti West Coast trains on Boxing Day

Are there any other services which will run to Euston?

I dont think there are any trains on Boxing Day
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #247 on: November 28, 2021, 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on November 28, 2021, 09:40:52 pm
I dont think there are any trains on Boxing Day
Yeah thats been the case for years, no trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #248 on: November 29, 2021, 02:32:55 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on November 28, 2021, 09:37:14 pm
No Avanti West Coast trains on Boxing Day

Are there any other services which will run to Euston?

National Express coaches
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,188
  • Kloppite
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #249 on: November 29, 2021, 05:23:23 am »
National Express do have coaches running on Boxing Day, but first one from London departs after 3pm, same on Megabus too, so it's travel on Christmas Day as National Express & Megabus are operating on Christmas Day, & find a hotel/b&b.
Logged

Offline Cabbie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #250 on: November 30, 2021, 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 29, 2021, 05:23:23 am
National Express do have coaches running on Boxing Day, but first one from London departs after 3pm, same on Megabus too, so it's travel on Christmas Day as National Express & Megabus are operating on Christmas Day, & find a hotel/b&b.
LFC London will run a coach on Boxing Day. Tickets too.
https://twitter.com/lfclondon/status/1459179493877334020?s=21
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #251 on: January 9, 2022, 10:47:01 am »
Had an event in London last night, so was coming back on the 10:16 from Euston today, which Avanti went and cancelled with just 20 minutes notice, so no chance of getting the train an hour before.  In fact, the train is actually running.  We watched it depart, just that no passengers were allowed to board due to having no Train Manager before Crewe.  Quite why none of the catering crew can't cover the legal minimum requirements of essential health and safety procedures on board (which they're surely trained in anyway) is a mystery.

If we're lucky, we might catch the tail end of the first half.
« Last Edit: January 9, 2022, 11:49:13 am by MKB »
Logged

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #252 on: January 9, 2022, 12:05:06 pm »
Although it is really frustrating it is more down to the Safety Critical aspects of the Train Managers role than just Health and Safety on board.

Hope you manage to get there on time.
Logged

Offline GambleScouser

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #253 on: January 14, 2022, 06:43:15 pm »
Is anyone interested in saving 30% by splitting a Two Together railcard? Pays for itself in one trip. Youd have to travel on same train as me. I Usually make it to a game every 4-6 weekends, travel up and back in the same day. Will be going this Sunday for Brentford, so ideal for someone who hasnt organised their travel yet.
Logged

Offline actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #254 on: February 18, 2022, 06:24:30 pm »
Anyone nervous about tomorrow? No trust in Avanti at the best of times.
Logged

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #255 on: February 18, 2022, 07:41:51 pm »
It's been really dodgy with loads of trees on the lines today. Not pleasant to drive in.
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #256 on: March 18, 2022, 05:50:27 pm »
Anyone seen the scandalous prices on Avanti for the man united game on the 19th, going up during the day on Tuesday 19th and coming back next morning £98, advance tickets at £44 on a very few trains.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #257 on: March 18, 2022, 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on March 18, 2022, 05:50:27 pm
Anyone seen the scandalous prices on Avanti for the man united game on the 19th, going up during the day on Tuesday 19th and coming back next morning £98, advance tickets at £44 on a very few trains.

I booked literally minutes after the fixture announcement. Still cost £70 per ticket

Avanti have mastered the art of fleecing football fans.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #258 on: March 18, 2022, 07:58:38 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on March 18, 2022, 05:50:27 pm
Anyone seen the scandalous prices on Avanti for the man united game on the 19th, going up during the day on Tuesday 19th and coming back next morning £98, advance tickets at £44 on a very few trains.

unfortunately, this is just the norm  :( unless you have a railcard or get lucky with the advanced tickets. they've been very cheeky with their releasing of advanced tickets i've found.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm »
Probably not quite the correct thread, but the best I could find…

We’re staying in Chester and heading to the game tomor. Is the Merseyrail easy enough for anyone that does it regularly? Mostly in terms of after the game, and queue for trains/chance of getting stranded?

Alternative would be driving across, which is our normal mode of transport.

Thanks
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:45:32 pm by cmccarthy81 »
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
Probably not quite the correct thread, but the best I could find

Were staying in Chester and heading to the game tomor. Is the Merseyrail easy enough for anyone that does it regularly? Mostly in terms of after the game, and queue for trains/chance of getting stranded?

Alternative would be driving across, which is our normal mode of transport.

Thanks
there's a train from lime Street to Chester at 22:43 the next is 30 mins later, last 30 mins after that, they aren't really that busy either
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
Probably not quite the correct thread, but the best I could find

Were staying in Chester and heading to the game tomor. Is the Merseyrail easy enough for anyone that does it regularly? Mostly in terms of after the game, and queue for trains/chance of getting stranded?

Alternative would be driving across, which is our normal mode of transport.

Thanks

I use Merseyside to West Kirby after the match and its fine. Always get on a train without any issues, only problem is the trains are only 30 minutes.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,677
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm »
Why no trains between Liverpool and London on 29 May?
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:50:34 pm
there's a train from lime Street to Chester at 22:43 the next is 30 mins later, last 30 mins after that, they aren't really that busy either

Thank you - are you just talking national rail there?
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • Long live the King
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm
Why no trains between Liverpool and London on 29 May?

There are on London Northwestern.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
I use Merseyside to West Kirby after the match and its fine. Always get on a train without any issues, only problem is the trains are only 30 minutes.


Thanks.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 09:36:41 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 09:10:52 pm
Why no trains between Liverpool and London on 29 May?

The avanti timetable hasn't been confirmed for that weekend yet
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
Thank you - are you just talking national rail there?
Merseyrail runs that line. Look it up on any train site and you'll see the times
https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/timesandfares/LIV/CTR/tomorrow/2215/dep
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 pm »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
Probably not quite the correct thread, but the best I could find

Were staying in Chester and heading to the game tomor. Is the Merseyrail easy enough for anyone that does it regularly? Mostly in terms of after the game, and queue for trains/chance of getting stranded?

Alternative would be driving across, which is our normal mode of transport.

Thanks

Its very straightforward. If you're getting on at Sandhills or Kirkdale, simply change at Central then pop down the escalator from the platform where you get off, to the Wirral line.
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #269 on: Today at 09:43:30 am »
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
Thank you - are you just talking national rail there?

Get your tickets from the manned ticket office rather than. The machines ask for a merseytravel saveaway ticket. This gives u unlimited travel on trains and buses including the footy special. Think it costs £5.70 now
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 