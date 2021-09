With the Arsenal game now at 5.30pm on a Saturday it looks like there is no train back to London (unless you want to leave at half time). Mind boggling that there is no train after 8pm.



there is an 8.04pm West Midlands train change at B'ham gets back at 12.40am, not ideal but you can get back. There is a fast train through Crewe that leaves a few minutes before that train arrives in Crewe, on off chance it was running late you could hop over (while they haven't aligned those times so you can change I have no idea). And yes the lack of a direct train after 7.48pm to London on a Saturday has always been mind boggling.