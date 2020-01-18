« previous next »
Author Topic: Trains from London - any general tips, please?  (Read 14374 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #80 on: January 18, 2020, 04:15:55 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Those criticisms are of most supporter clubs from what I see. I think they prioritise regulars and then disburse anything else theyre allocated to people randomly. There usually is a core bunch of people.

Obviously now a lot of people will have joined them and OLSCs only get a limited set of tickets in the first case to a limited number of games. Its only really useful for transport unless youre committed to go regularly and to smaller games.
Offline Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #81 on: January 18, 2020, 10:58:01 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Where are you seeing this? From the one person obsession on Twitter?
Offline bertiemee

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #82 on: January 18, 2020, 11:20:25 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

Moaning c*nts have somehow showed up on my Twitter feed as well.
Offline Alf

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #83 on: January 19, 2020, 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on January 18, 2020, 01:22:47 pm
What are people's experiences with the LFC London supporter's club? From what I can see their reputation isn't great and there a lot of questions I've seen online as to where all of the subscription fees and ticket allocations are going - a general lack of transparency it seems.

I think it depends on what your joining them for. If you have tickets for the match then theyll get you there & back. If people are joining them in the hope of getting tickets when theyre like wooden rocking horse shite then theyre going to be disappointed.
Offline Claire.

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #84 on: January 20, 2020, 10:38:44 am »
Quote from: jdirckze on September 20, 2019, 09:21:35 am
the no 17 can be a nightmare sometimes. On Saturday 2 successive 'due' buses simply disappeared off the board.  We've waited 40 mins there in the past for a bus that's supposed to come every 10mins or so .

You can get the buses that go down county rd and get off near the pitz at the bottom of everton valley and then walk up or get the 19 and get off the stop before sleepers hill. Loads of options.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #85 on: February 7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm »

Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #86 on: February 7, 2020, 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

Yes that's normal. Commuter trains during peak hours are always pretty expensive, especially on matchdays.

You can try a split route using slower trains but still will be £70-odd I reckon.

I have a £40 train leaving about 12pm and coming back about 11am but I booked it early and with a railcard. Staying at a cheap hotel to keep costs down.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #87 on: February 7, 2020, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  7, 2020, 02:57:29 pm
Yes that's normal. Commuter trains during peak hours are always pretty expensive, especially on matchdays.

You can try a split route using slower trains but still will be £70-odd I reckon.

I have a £40 train leaving about 12pm and coming back about 11am but I booked it early and with a railcard. Staying at a cheap hotel to keep costs down.

Cheers. Debating whether to bother with F5 for this one but kind of feels like I should make every game possible.
Offline RSoares21

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #88 on: February 7, 2020, 03:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?

What train were you planning to get back down? Match is too late to get direct train into london
Offline Schmarn

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #89 on: February 7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: RSoares21 on February  7, 2020, 03:50:53 pm
What train were you planning to get back down? Match is too late to get direct train into london

Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #90 on: February 7, 2020, 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm
Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!

I've been "working from home" in hostels/hotels/cafes in Liverpool and Euro aways this season. Anything is possible if you believe!
Offline TSC

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #91 on: February 8, 2020, 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 02:47:13 pm
Been looking at train prices From London to get to the West Ham game and its £130 each way unless I travel up early and leave late the next morning (obviously there are no trains back after the game).  Is that normal for a weekday?



Standard prices unfortunately when travelling during the week through 'peak' times, as trains are fairly busy with work commuters. 
Offline Hij

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #92 on: February 8, 2020, 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  7, 2020, 05:39:26 pm
I've been "working from home" in hostels/hotels/cafes in Liverpool and Euro aways this season. Anything is possible if you believe!
In my new job it's possible for me to do this - but my boss is a chairman of a non league football club and half the office supports Liverpool- so I think if I was off on particular dates it would raise an eyebrow haha. Hopefully if I'm good enough I can do it occasionally with their blessing - most of it's just computer/internet related.
Offline SP

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #93 on: February 8, 2020, 02:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2020, 05:16:53 pm
Next morning but even then they cost a bomb before 9.30 so it means taking leave on stretching the definition of working from home!


London North Western trains have wifi good enough to use for work if you are taking the slower cheaper train option.
Offline Hij

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #94 on: February 8, 2020, 06:04:24 pm »
Quote from: SP on February  8, 2020, 02:35:26 pm


London North Western trains have wifi good enough to use for work if you are taking the slower cheaper train option.
I've booked one of them 3 times. Each time it's been cancelled. ;D
Offline SP

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #95 on: February 8, 2020, 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Hij on February  8, 2020, 06:04:24 pm
I've booked one of them 3 times. Each time it's been cancelled. ;D

I commute to work on them... I know just how shit they are. Delay Repay is your friend. I know that website intimately.
Offline Levitz

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #96 on: February 10, 2020, 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on January 18, 2020, 11:20:25 pm
Moaning c*nts have somehow showed up on my Twitter feed as well.

This has popped up on my feed now. Occasionally get the bus back with them, and I do think it is a bit cliquey but it's a supporters club so I'm not really sure what people expect. They have been organising travel and nights in London, probably with not a lot of thanks, for a long while, before our current good run of form, I do think it's interesting that the criticism is only coming now.......no idea whether the wider transparency stuff is accurate but it sounds like someone joined to get tickets, hasn't and has a bit of an axe to grind.....
Offline Statto Red

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #97 on: February 10, 2020, 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: MKB on September 20, 2019, 10:55:25 am
If we see a 14 or 17 in Queen Square, that's exactly what we do.  But when there's none in, past experience is that it can be a very long wait before one turns up.

Of course, shoppers won't thank us if thousands of fans follow suit.  Rightly, they expect us to take our dedicated buses.  So it's important to get the match buses running efficiently.

 Can also get the 20/21[as well as the Arriva 310/345] to Walton Road/Everton Valley, then walk to the stadium from there. There's also the 19 too stops on Robson Street by the Glenbuck Hotel[didn't that used to be the Stanley?], or you can get off down Breckfield Road North, then walk down a couple of side streets to Anfield.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #98 on: February 11, 2020, 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on February 10, 2020, 05:16:10 pm
This has popped up on my feed now. Occasionally get the bus back with them, and I do think it is a bit cliquey but it's a supporters club so I'm not really sure what people expect. They have been organising travel and nights in London, probably with not a lot of thanks, for a long while, before our current good run of form, I do think it's interesting that the criticism is only coming now.......no idea whether the wider transparency stuff is accurate but it sounds like someone joined to get tickets, hasn't and has a bit of an axe to grind.....

The timing is very peculiar. The regulars seem to get travel and have their own tickets etc. They have the occasional splattering of "new" OLSC members travelling to games but surely the regulars are meant to get priority.

They seem to have a gripe on the lack of organisation on events in London etc which is fair enough. But to be calling into credibility a range of good people is odd in my opinion.
Offline Welshred

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #99 on: February 12, 2020, 09:22:38 am »
It's 100% about tickets and I believe it's someone who has applied for tickets in the past and been rejected. Supporters clubs really dont get many tickets anymore which makes it much more difficult.

I also find it amazing that whoever has started this is calling for transparency from an anonymous Twitter account and is ignoring requests to reveal who they are or who they are putting forward for election.
Offline Mr Grieves

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #100 on: July 4, 2021, 02:58:58 pm »
Anyone looking to travel from London in August / September by train might struggle.

West coast line upgrades look like loads of services are cancelled
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #101 on: July 4, 2021, 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on July  4, 2021, 02:58:58 pm
Anyone looking to travel from London in August / September by train might struggle.

West coast line upgrades look like loads of services are cancelled

Mrs P was hoping to get to London for a few days in early September but weekend services seem to be non existent.

That's a great pity as it meant I could do as I please.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #102 on: July 4, 2021, 03:43:51 pm »
Their timetables are yet to be confirmed it says on trainline. Best thing is to put the date it and they will email you when the tickets go on sale.

"Tickets and timetable update: Our timetable is not yet confirmed for these dates which means some tickets are unavailable to book and some train times are appearing incorrectly in the journey search results. 

To ensure you book the correct ticket for your journey we advise that you check back closer to the date of travel
and                                                      for more informatio"


Just weekend ones are missing but:

Alterations Saturday 4 September 2021
04-09-2021 - 05-09-2021
Buses replace trains between Prestatyn and Flint on Sunday 5 September

Locations Affected:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston / Crewe and Holyhead

Transport for Wales between Cardiff Central / Birmingham International / Manchester Piccadilly / Crewe and Llandudno Junction / Holyhead

04-09-2021 - 05-09-2021
Buses replace trains between Stafford and Macclesfield on Sunday 5 September

Locations Affected:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston / Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly

CrossCountry between Bournemouth / Reading / Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly

Northern between Manchester Piccadilly and Stoke-on-Trent

03-09-2021 - 05-09-2021
Amended services between Crewe and Chester on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September

Locations Affected:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston / Birmingham New Street / Crewe and Chester / Bangor / Holyhead

Transport for Wales between Cardiff Central / Birmingham International / Crewe and Chester / Llandudno Junction / Holyhead

03-09-2021 - 05-09-2021
Amended trains to / from London Euston on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September

Locations Affected:
Avanti West Coast / London Northwestern Railway to / from London

Doesn't sound great!
Offline Mr Grieves

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #103 on: July 4, 2021, 04:42:05 pm »

Mrs P was hoping to get to London for a few days in early September but weekend services seem to be non existent.

That's a great pity as it meant I could do as I please.
Pay for her to go on the national express coach, problem sorted and shes likely to be away longer
Offline MKB

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #104 on: July 5, 2021, 11:43:52 am »
Rail travel has become very difficult/expensive in the past year.

Advance tickets are not being released until very close to travel, and the cheapest fare bands are not being released at all in many cases.

Throughout the pandemic, long-distance operator London North Western has refused to introduce seat reservations and their Twitter account is littered with daily postings of trains "having reached social distancing capacity" and advising passengers not to travel on the train.

Under the cover of the pandemic, Avanti snuck through a huge fare increase last summer on off-peak tickets (that are supposed to regulated) by abolishing the SVH ticket, also known as the half-saver, but labelled as "Off-peak single (online only)".  Contrary to that description, it was not a single ticket, it could only be used to construct one leg of a return ticket.  It was priced at half of the off-peak return fare.

It was very useful in two situations:

- To combine an SVH in one direction with an Advance ticket in another, when you needed time-flexibility in only one direction;
- To combine an SVH using a railcard in one direction, with an SVH for travel before 09:30 (when a railcard was not available) in the other direction.

I used the latter on a regular basis for evening kick-offs, travelling to Lime Street with a railcard discount, and travelling back early the following morning on a non-railcard fare.  The cheapest way I can now do the same journey is over a quarter more expensive.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #105 on: July 5, 2021, 10:29:19 pm »
Quote from: MKB on July  5, 2021, 11:43:52 am
Rail travel has become very difficult/expensive in the past year.

Advance tickets are not being released until very close to travel, and the cheapest fare bands are not being released at all in many cases.

Throughout the pandemic, long-distance operator London North Western has refused to introduce seat reservations and their Twitter account is littered with daily postings of trains "having reached social distancing capacity" and advising passengers not to travel on the train.

Under the cover of the pandemic, Avanti snuck through a huge fare increase last summer on off-peak tickets (that are supposed to regulated) by abolishing the SVH ticket, also known as the half-saver, but labelled as "Off-peak single (online only)".  Contrary to that description, it was not a single ticket, it could only be used to construct one leg of a return ticket.  It was priced at half of the off-peak return fare.

It was very useful in two situations:

- To combine an SVH in one direction with an Advance ticket in another, when you needed time-flexibility in only one direction;
- To combine an SVH using a railcard in one direction, with an SVH for travel before 09:30 (when a railcard was not available) in the other direction.

I used the latter on a regular basis for evening kick-offs, travelling to Lime Street with a railcard discount, and travelling back early the following morning on a non-railcard fare.  The cheapest way I can now do the same journey is over a quarter more expensive.

Yeah, I'd noticed it had got significantly more expensive and more complicated. I looked a while ago and it was theoretically cheaper to fly to Portugal and then to Liverpool than to take a weekend return train for that date.

I no longer have my under30 railcard, unfortunately. Some games I go up with people (either by car or 2-for-1) but sometimes I travel alone and that will get very, very pricey unless I take the 'scenic' route each time (which over the course of a season I feel is a grand waste of my time and it fucks my neck up! lol)

There's a man and woman who (separately) seem to go to every game on the train. I might just have to try and befriend them to get the discount otherwise I might have to only do the bare minimum of 13 games going forward again.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #106 on: July 6, 2021, 07:23:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  5, 2021, 10:29:19 pm


I no longer have my under30 railcard

You're still young enough to bunk it.
Offline Hij

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #107 on: July 7, 2021, 01:11:48 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  5, 2021, 10:29:19 pm
Yeah, I'd noticed it had got significantly more expensive and more complicated. I looked a while ago and it was theoretically cheaper to fly to Portugal and then to Liverpool than to take a weekend return train for that date.

I no longer have my under30 railcard, unfortunately. Some games I go up with people (either by car or 2-for-1) but sometimes I travel alone and that will get very, very pricey unless I take the 'scenic' route each time (which over the course of a season I feel is a grand waste of my time and it fucks my neck up! lol)

There's a man and woman who (separately) seem to go to every game on the train. I might just have to try and befriend them to get the discount otherwise I might have to only do the bare minimum of 13 games going forward again.

I know how to box you off an under 30 rail card if you fancy one ;D . I had a 16-25 three year one just before they introduced the 26-30 ;D

I'll message you later.
Offline Levitz

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #108 on: July 8, 2021, 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July  7, 2021, 01:11:48 pm
I know how to box you off an under 30 rail card if you fancy one ;D . I had a 16-25 three year one just before they introduced the 26-30 ;D

I'll message you later.

There was always the 'mature student' diddle on the 16-25 railcard
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #109 on: July 8, 2021, 02:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July  7, 2021, 01:11:48 pm
I know how to box you off an under 30 rail card if you fancy one ;D . I had a 16-25 three year one just before they introduced the 26-30 ;D

I'll message you later.

hahaha thanks, I figured out a way to jig the driving license number to let me pay but I wasn't sure if they somehow double-check this.  :o
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #110 on: July 8, 2021, 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on July  8, 2021, 12:24:57 pm
There was always the 'mature student' diddle on the 16-25 railcard

https://www.26-30railcard.co.uk/help/faqs/what-do-i-do-if-im-a-mature-student/

Never looked into this. I have an NUS card as apparently I've been doing a free online course for 6 years but maybe I can finesse. that somehow too.
Offline Hij

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #111 on: July 8, 2021, 02:50:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  8, 2021, 02:47:14 pm
hahaha thanks, I figured out a way to jig the driving license number to let me pay but I wasn't sure if they somehow double-check this.  :o

This is the one, just need to remember the new date of birth if challenged on the train.
Offline Cabbie

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #112 on: July 8, 2021, 03:16:39 pm »
Anyone on here travel by train from Euston alone? Looking for someone to go with on a two together railcard to get the 1/3 off discount. I go to all the home games I can as Ive got membership with 19 credits. If youre interested let me know.
Ta
Offline charlotte

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #113 on: July 8, 2021, 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Cabbie on July  8, 2021, 03:16:39 pm
Anyone on here travel by train from Euston alone? Looking for someone to go with on a two together railcard to get the 1/3 off discount. I go to all the home games I can as Ive got membership with 19 credits. If youre interested let me know.
Ta


Yes Im a season ticket holder - can you dm me please?
Offline Rhi

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #114 on: July 12, 2021, 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July  8, 2021, 02:48:52 pm
https://www.26-30railcard.co.uk/help/faqs/what-do-i-do-if-im-a-mature-student/

Never looked into this. I have an NUS card as apparently I've been doing a free online course for 6 years but maybe I can finesse. that somehow too.

I think you need to be a full time student to get it and needs confirmation from your Uni/college as far as I remember. However if you find a way around it, let me know.

I live an hour South of London now and getting to games is going to be a nightmare. I'm hoping with work from home continuing a bit I'll have some flexibility to go up to my Dad's in North Wales a day before games and work from there day of the game and day after the game. Otherwise I'm set for some extremely long days/nights/drives.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #115 on: July 12, 2021, 01:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on July 12, 2021, 10:52:16 am
I think you need to be a full time student to get it and needs confirmation from your Uni/college as far as I remember. However if you find a way around it, let me know.

I live an hour South of London now and getting to games is going to be a nightmare. I'm hoping with work from home continuing a bit I'll have some flexibility to go up to my Dad's in North Wales a day before games and work from there day of the game and day after the game. Otherwise I'm set for some extremely long days/nights/drives.

I live in SW London but with a little stretch of motorway not hugely far from Surrey and beyond. If we drive there are usually 4 of us but feel free to ask if you need a ride (assuming you can get to us somehow!). We sometimes have a car that could fit a 5th, assuming you're going solo! :)
Offline Rhi

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #116 on: July 12, 2021, 06:44:01 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 12, 2021, 01:08:56 pm
I live in SW London but with a little stretch of motorway not hugely far from Surrey and beyond. If we drive there are usually 4 of us but feel free to ask if you need a ride (assuming you can get to us somehow!). We sometimes have a car that could fit a 5th, assuming you're going solo! :)

Thanks mate, will keep that in mind! Cheers. 👍
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #117 on: July 13, 2021, 09:15:29 am »
FYI today was meant to be the advance sale for the 21st August game but the sale has been pushed back without a date. Signup to the ticket alerts if you need a ticket!
Online macksmate

Re: Trains from London - any general tips, please?
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:26:45 am »
Having a nightmare trying to download NFC app thing, comes up with Hash validation forbidden error. Anybody managed to sort themselves without spending hours on chat ?   Someone mentioned downloading google pay app ,  cant find that for iphone 12.  Really dont want to spend 2 hours on chat , any help appreciated.
