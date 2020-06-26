« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach  (Read 33092 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,701
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #360 on: June 26, 2020, 12:52:47 PM »
And a shout-out to a man who must have enjoyed yesterday on two levels. Thank God he didn't pick Lim.
From the Echo of a couple of days ago:

It was the finest assist in Liverpool Football Club history.

After six months of bitter boardroom struggle, Sir Martin Broughton became the quiet hero who sold the Reds to Fenway Sports Group and ended the miserable Tom Hicks and George Gillett reign.

Ten years on, his vision is about to get the ultimate vindication of a Premier League title.

And Broughton will allow himself a smile. Despite divided loyalties.

"I've been going down to Chelsea regularly for 66 years," he says. "I first went when I was seven. The allegiance is extremely strong. But you can't come into a club like Liverpool and not build an allegiance very quickly.

"Chelsea vs Liverpool games are very difficult. I find myself supporting two teams and I don't like it when they play each other."

But for the rest of this campaign there is only one priority: "I'll be supporting Liverpool and I hope to watch the title change hands."

Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,472
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #361 on: June 26, 2020, 12:55:10 PM »
I wonder how our former owners are feeling today but then again as Virgil once said, who cares!!
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,095
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #362 on: June 26, 2020, 05:11:53 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 26, 2020, 12:49:50 PM
I agree bizarre thing to say today but he did post it in July 2019 whilst we were basking in the glory of the CL win.

Moaners will be moaners

I just realised that now :lmao
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #363 on: June 26, 2020, 05:24:50 PM »
It's interesting to think back to the beginning of FSGs reign and the criticism they faced with the moneyball approach. That Edwards was just a nerd with a laptop and didn't know anything about football. The misunderstanding of the concept of value and assuming it just meant budget. That football is too complicated or too 'human' to be quantifiable and have the scientific method applied to certain parts of it. All looks very silly now.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #364 on: June 26, 2020, 05:40:49 PM »
AP article on the owners (US focus)

Shouting distance: Henry, Werner cheer Liverpool title

https://apnews.com/8f916adcb7e3a07a8d6475e28617fc0a
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #365 on: June 26, 2020, 06:07:22 PM »
They've delivered and deserve huge credit.

They had a plan and vision from the beginning, made some mistakes along the way, but FSG promised us that they wanted to win and they've been as good as their word. They've renovated Anfield and will continue to do so, they've listened to Klopp and addressed the training ground, they've put the right people in place at every level of the club and let them do their jobs - we've got the best manager in world, the best team in the world, our analytics and recruitment departments are world class and we're winning trophies.

I'll be forever grateful to them, to go from where we were when they bought the club to where we are now is incredible.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #366 on: June 26, 2020, 06:17:47 PM »
Quote from: No666 on June 26, 2020, 12:52:47 PM

It was the finest assist in Liverpool Football Club history.

After six months of bitter boardroom struggle, Sir Martin Broughton became the quiet hero who sold the Reds to Fenway Sports Group and ended the miserable Tom Hicks and George Gillett reign.

I remember thinking at the time if we could win the High Court case against H&G. I wonder what (if any) the public pressure and campaign weighed on the judge ? I can't remember much about the legal case  but I remember thinking if the case was in the US we would probably lose it to the vultures...
 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,710
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 PM »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 PM »
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 PM »
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/sports/soccer/liverpool-premier-league-title.html

Pertinent to this thread, I think, and a balanced look at how the approach is unique and not really either Moneyball or big-spending, but instead "Merseyball..."
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • Sound
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:35:05 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:51 PM
Behind a paywall but we're close to overtaking the mancs.  :o

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-close-to-overtaking-manchester-united-in-the-money-league-wwrqzvn69

Any chance of a jist mate? Be interested to see that
Logged

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #371 on: Today at 09:05:18 AM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 09:54:14 PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/sports/soccer/liverpool-premier-league-title.html

Pertinent to this thread, I think, and a balanced look at how the approach is unique and not really either Moneyball or big-spending, but instead "Merseyball..."

Thanks for posting this link, it makes for interesting reading. Many of the points are well made, and I for one am eternally grateful that FSG took the plunge on LFC. It could have turned out badly, particularly from the early evidence, but I was confident they would fine-tune their approach and eventually make progress. They certainly fine-tuned! The progress the club has made is almost unbelievable and I know we all want it to continue. Even if it does not produce silverware every year, I will still be happy because the foundations have been radically rebuilt. I'm confident we are in safe hands right now.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: John Henry & Liverpool's Evolution From Moneyball to Big-Spending Approach
« Reply #372 on: Today at 09:13:20 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on June 26, 2020, 06:17:47 PM
I remember thinking at the time if we could win the High Court case against H&G. I wonder what (if any) the public pressure and campaign weighed on the judge ? I can't remember much about the legal case  but I remember thinking if the case was in the US we would probably lose it to the vultures...

Do you remember when one of them took it to a judge in Texas? He released their claim complete with his queries about the evidential value  against every single article. I don't think he was impressed.

A bit like. John Grisham novel we'd lose on appeal......
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 