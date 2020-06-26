They've delivered and deserve huge credit.
They had a plan and vision from the beginning, made some mistakes along the way, but FSG promised us that they wanted to win and they've been as good as their word. They've renovated Anfield and will continue to do so, they've listened to Klopp and addressed the training ground, they've put the right people in place at every level of the club and let them do their jobs - we've got the best manager in world, the best team in the world, our analytics and recruitment departments are world class and we're winning trophies.
I'll be forever grateful to them, to go from where we were when they bought the club to where we are now is incredible.