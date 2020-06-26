And a shout-out to a man who must have enjoyed yesterday on two levels. Thank God he didn't pick Lim.

It was the finest assist in Liverpool Football Club history.



After six months of bitter boardroom struggle, Sir Martin Broughton became the quiet hero who sold the Reds to Fenway Sports Group and ended the miserable Tom Hicks and George Gillett reign.



Ten years on, his vision is about to get the ultimate vindication of a Premier League title.



And Broughton will allow himself a smile. Despite divided loyalties.



"I've been going down to Chelsea regularly for 66 years," he says. "I first went when I was seven. The allegiance is extremely strong. But you can't come into a club like Liverpool and not build an allegiance very quickly.



"Chelsea vs Liverpool games are very difficult. I find myself supporting two teams and I don't like it when they play each other."



But for the rest of this campaign there is only one priority: "I'll be supporting Liverpool and I hope to watch the title change hands."



