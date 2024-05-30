« previous next »
Author Topic: Misheard Lyrics  (Read 15353 times)

Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #240 on: May 30, 2024, 08:39:17 pm »
Haha. Takes me back to the season opener at Highbury in August 87 on a boiling hot day and we all went home with the left hand side of our faces completely sunburnt. Was well worth it though - Stevie Nichol winner in the dying minutes with a header from outside the box. Good times
Boss.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #241 on: May 30, 2024, 08:53:44 pm »
Aldo got the other goal.
Barnes and Beardsley's debuts.
I was there. Great days.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #242 on: May 30, 2024, 09:22:05 pm »
Not a Misheard Lyric, but a band I was in way back used to sing AC/DC's It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) as "It's A Long Way to the Shop if You Want a Sausage Roll"

You are LadBaby and I claim my £10...
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #243 on: May 30, 2024, 09:24:04 pm »
When there's something weird in the neighbourhood
Who ya gonna call
The Bastard!
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #244 on: June 7, 2024, 10:25:16 pm »
The bum waitresses take their trays
They spin around, and they cross the floor...
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #245 on: June 12, 2024, 06:07:06 pm »
Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #246 on: June 12, 2024, 06:28:09 pm »
Coz I'm shaving all my muff for you.
Re: Misheard Lyrics
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm »
Crowded House's Fall At Your Feet.

I'm really close tonight
And I feel like I'm moving in cider

