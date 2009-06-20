La Isla Bonita: "Young girl with eyes like potatoes..."
With the birds of shade it's a lonely view - Scar Tissue
Prince's When Doves Cry.Maybe I'm just like my Mother, she never shat inside.
Maybe that's because she didn't load up on c*nts, or bring her friends...
I remember on top of the pops Kurt sang load up on drugs and kill your friends Or maybe I misheard that one.
Fly away on my sofa by the Red Hot Chili Peppers Zephyr Song
Deep ascension,but we haven't been introduced
Crosby Nick never fails.
Made me realise I havent a clue what the lyrics actually are to that!
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Back in school we used to think it was Bert the Shed28 years old I was etc.
Tam bo li de say de moi yaYeah, mumbo jumboLionel Richie - All Night Long
