Its an extremely difficult problem to solve with quick remedies, especially if not all clubs and the big assosiactions (governments as well) are willing to work together and make hard choices.



If the punishment is too hard for a club and its supporters (those not being racist c*nts) then you will get rival supporters who will go to their rivals games and start making trouble to try and affect future results and the standing of their rivals. This will happen, it seems absurd but please dont underestimate what a lot of idiots are willing to do when it comes to this game.



The tactic the associations have used so far are just shit though, too many white old corrupt c*nts running the different associations and they care to much about protecting brands and their own pockets to really do something. Change is needed. Badly.



Long term you need to educate people, in schools, at home, in the media. There needs to be harsher punishments for racial abuse in normal life and clubs should be allowed and obliged to redirect fines towards those people in the ground guilty of the abuse. These fines should be heavier as well so that it can really inflict someones life while partially being suspended towards behavioral change and proffessional help, therapy and education on the issue. Its probably very difficult to get anything like this into the laws of a country, certainly not straightforward. I will be honest, dont see anything like this happening.



In cases where its basically the entire stadium chanting this abuse (racism or tragedy chanting) then start with 3-5 match ban for crowds for the team. If it happens again within 5-10 years extend the amount of matches without crowds to about 15 games. And then in the instance of a third time the club are not allowed spectators for an entire season, give a solid points deduction and refuse them access to any european competition for 3 years. Maybe its harsh (and against laws), but enough supporters would wake up and start selfpolicing if it hits their passion hard with repeat offences.