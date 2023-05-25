He was fighting a battle to eradicate racism in a sport he loved yet still had to deal with those attitudes in society. The current political climate regarding the way certain topics are being reported on only serves to amplify the monumental task he embarked on.
We have not come as far as people think, the sceptism and hate still festers beneath many surfaces but with a smile or reluctant acceptance. When the topic comes up, it is met with defensiveness. For example, the media accepted Frank Lampard getting the Chelsea job despite not gaining promotion with a capable Derby side, benefitting from using his connections to get Mount and Tomori on loan. He speaks well on TV but that competence has never been evident in the style of play his teams have displayed. He, like Wayne Rooney, has continued to fall forward. Not only did he fail at Everton, yet celebrated for keeping them up, he was seen as a "firefighter" to steady the ship after they sacked an actual coach who'd done the hard yards making his name in Sweden before finally getting his break in England.
Kompany transforms Burnley's style of play after years of trash under Dyche, was probably somewhat naive in his approach last season to the point where Bayern believed he can extrapolate that because he has an actual vision, and people were up in arms. Why? You can't be as average as a lot of white managers who continue to enjoy the financial benefits of the managerial merry-go-round and be black. You have to be as outstanding as you were in your playing career to even get a sniff. Not that they were shining lights as managers but Barnes, Ince and
Campbell are perfect examples of this. When you're playing, you're an asset, but the second you want to show you have a brain and manage, you're a threat.
It's a sad reality that goes way beyond football...