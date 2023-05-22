« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 147365 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2040 on: May 22, 2023, 06:24:12 pm »
To be honest, I would get my team to walk off if I was a Manager.

Be a huge statement and shut these moronic c*nts up.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2041 on: May 22, 2023, 06:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 22, 2023, 03:47:37 pm
I wonder if it will affect Bellingham? Why go to Spain and put yourself in the firing line?

Doubt it will make a difference, this stuff was happening before Bellingham to Madrid was started so it's nothing new

Infantino has outlined what should be done in these situations... something i've not seen happen a single time in the history of football
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2042 on: May 22, 2023, 06:51:27 pm »
The La Liga president taking to twitter to talk shite ... yikes.

Really sad to see, he's had to deal with this ever since he went to Spain really but it's been awful this season. Still you get dickheads saying about how he brings it on himself. Just a really sad situation.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2043 on: May 22, 2023, 08:03:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May 22, 2023, 06:28:48 pm
Doubt it will make a difference, this stuff was happening before Bellingham to Madrid was started so it's nothing new

Infantino has outlined what should be done in these situations... something i've not seen happen a single time in the history of football

It makes difference to Bellingham though. Maybe we can't pay him as much as Real Madrid, but at least in here, he won't have to deal with that crap.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2044 on: May 22, 2023, 08:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on May 22, 2023, 08:03:22 pm
It makes difference to Bellingham though. Maybe we can't pay him as much as Real Madrid, but at least in here, he won't have to deal with that crap.

Thats how it should be, but id imagine reality will play out very differently. How many black players have turned down playing in La Liga so far because of this racism?
Offline Machae

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2045 on: May 23, 2023, 02:01:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 22, 2023, 06:24:12 pm
To be honest, I would get my team to walk off if I was a Manager.

Be a huge statement and shut these moronic c*nts up.

They should, refs should abandon games or Carlo get his team to walk off. They're all fucking cowards and asking Vini what he wants to do, fucking idiots. They don't care, it doesn't bother them because for them, they've never experienced abuse or racism. Privilege of being white and insulated from discrimination

Humanity should dictate you do try to help and lead by example. If you saw your daughter, mother, wife being abused, would you ignore it?
Offline Machae

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2046 on: May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm »
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."
Offline thejbs

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2047 on: May 25, 2023, 09:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."

Isnt he a daft right-winger these days? I remember reading something to that effect.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2048 on: May 25, 2023, 09:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."

That's exactly what a racist person would say. Not surprised really since Reina has history for being a supporter of fascism.
Offline TankEngine10

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2049 on: May 25, 2023, 09:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."
Fucking embarrassing. But he has history I suppose.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2050 on: May 26, 2023, 09:16:58 am »
Listen to this bellend!
His arrogance is infuriating.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cs0NgPVeW60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cs0NgPVeW60</a>
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2051 on: May 26, 2023, 10:34:45 am »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."


I think there are two things here that can both be true;

1. Racist actions and abuse are the work of scumbags and nobody should suffer such insults

2. Vinicius Jr. can often be a bit of a bellend

The second does not negate the first. Certainly, if a player is being a bellend then they should expect stick from the crowd, but that should never come anywhere close to racial abuse.

Nobody should suggest that the second point can somehow justify the first, even  if the second can lead to the first. There is simply no excuse for such behaviour.

The only reasonable solution is for games to stop after racist abuse takes place, until the abused player is in the right frame of mind to continue. Whether thats a postponement or just until the abuser is removed from the stadium, is up to the abused, but such incidents throw the entire game out of whack, with many players often understandably showing clear signs of emotional distress in the aftermath.

Ultimately, if the situation is not resolvable, the team with the racist in the crowd should forfeit the game and the points, with repeated actions subject to points deductions and stadium bans.
Offline tubby

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2052 on: May 26, 2023, 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 26, 2023, 10:34:45 am

I think there are two things here that can both be true;

1. Racist actions and abuse are the work of scumbags and nobody should suffer such insults

2. Vinicius Jr. can often be a bit of a bellend

The second does not negate the first. Certainly, if a player is being a bellend then they should expect stick from the crowd, but that should never come anywhere close to racial abuse.

How has been more of a bellend than practically every other footballer on the planet?
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2053 on: May 26, 2023, 10:44:51 am »
Quote from: tubby on May 26, 2023, 10:35:27 am
How has been more of a bellend than practically every other footballer on the planet?

Sorry, I dont understand the question due to the typo.
Offline tubby

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2054 on: May 26, 2023, 10:51:19 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 26, 2023, 10:44:51 am
Sorry, I dont understand the question due to the typo.

Ooops.  I meant what has he done than most other footballers haven't?  What makes him a bellend and why does it have any relevancy to the discussion about the racism?
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2055 on: May 26, 2023, 10:57:31 am »
Quote from: Machae on May 25, 2023, 07:57:02 pm
Pepe Reina being a bellend

Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."
When he put that Barcelona shirt on Fabregas was when I realised he was a c*nt. Shame that so many of our ex-players are turning out to be utter dickheads.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2056 on: May 26, 2023, 11:08:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 26, 2023, 10:57:31 am
When he put that Barcelona shirt on Fabregas was when I realised he was a c*nt. Shame that so many of our ex-players are turning out to be utter dickheads.

Not turning into as they were always like it. We either didn't see it or chose to ignore it.

Suarez is the perfect example of this.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2057 on: May 26, 2023, 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 26, 2023, 10:57:31 am
When he put that Barcelona shirt on Fabregas was when I realised he was a c*nt. Shame that so many of our ex-players are turning out to be utter dickheads.

Fooballers generally are, especially modern ones.  If you're looking for bastions of morality, you're looking in the wrong place.

You should look at footballers as being good at football, not as good human beings.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2058 on: May 26, 2023, 11:22:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on May 26, 2023, 10:51:19 am
Ooops.  I meant what has he done than most other footballers haven't?  What makes him a bellend and why does it have any relevancy to the discussion about the racism?

No I agree they shouldnt be mixed. My point was really that all these commentators on the subject, such as Pepe Reina in the quotes on this page, seem to be mixing the two issues rather than seeing them as two separate things. Whilst a player acting like a bellend would be cause in any football stadium for them to receive stick from the crowd, thats not the issue, and its not what Vinicius is annoyed about.

The crowd resorting to racist abuse is the issue and should be talked about without conflating the issues, not with some sort of suggestion that Vinicius caused the racism.

Sorry, if that wasnt clear from my post.

As my thoughts on why Vinicius is a bellend, thats more down to his on the pitch behaviour, which although not unheard of for a footballer, is more on the Bruno Fernandes end of the scale than I like to see. But Ill park this point as it wasnt really the intention of my post to get into this discussion, more to say, people should be able to say they think hes a bellend but that should be separate, as you suggest, as it doesnt excuse anything, so people shouldnt try and associate the two issues. Thats why I was trying to separste them out in my initial post.
Offline tubby

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2059 on: May 26, 2023, 11:28:06 am »
All good, thanks for clarifying.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2060 on: May 26, 2023, 11:30:44 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 26, 2023, 11:08:34 am

Suarez is the perfect example of this.

I think the Suarez example is different, since he is just that sort of player who gets under the skin of opposition players and fans. I kind of thought, whilst it was possible to give him stick during our games against Barca, without  having it change your opinion on him, since we all knew he was willing to dip into the dark arts, when he was here.

Thats different to a Didi Hamann example where its their off the field beliefs and comments are more what show them in a different light, which is more down to them not being pundits / not talking around as many subjects when they were still playing.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2061 on: May 26, 2023, 11:46:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 26, 2023, 11:11:32 am
Fooballers generally are, especially modern ones.  If you're looking for bastions of morality, you're looking in the wrong place.

You should look at footballers as being good at football, not as good human beings.

They don't have to be saints, just decent human beings will do. In Reina's case, he's not even that.
Offline dalarr

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2062 on: May 26, 2023, 03:32:45 pm »
Like always, the punishment is pathetic. The Markos Kempes stand is to be closed for three matches, instead of five. Fine is also reduced to 27.000.
I haven't read enough about this case to form an opinion, but the "punishments" handed out by FIFA, UEFA and most football associations are always laughable.
Offline Syntexity

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2063 on: May 27, 2023, 08:28:27 am »
Its an extremely difficult problem to solve with quick remedies, especially if not all clubs and the big assosiactions (governments as well) are willing to work together and make hard choices.

If the punishment is too hard for a club and its supporters (those not being racist c*nts) then you will get rival supporters who will go to their rivals games and start making trouble to try and affect future results and the standing of their rivals. This will happen, it seems absurd but please dont underestimate what a lot of idiots are willing to do when it comes to this game.

The tactic the associations have used so far are just shit though, too many white old corrupt c*nts running the different associations and they care to much about protecting brands and their own pockets to really do something. Change is needed. Badly.

Long term you need to educate people, in schools, at home, in the media. There needs to be harsher punishments for racial abuse in normal life and clubs should be allowed and obliged to redirect fines towards those people in the ground guilty of the abuse. These fines should be heavier as well so that it can really inflict someones life while partially being suspended towards behavioral change and proffessional help, therapy and education on the issue. Its probably very difficult to get anything like this into the laws of a country, certainly not straightforward. I will be honest, dont see anything like this happening.

In cases where its basically the entire stadium chanting this abuse (racism or tragedy chanting) then start with 3-5 match ban for crowds for the team. If it happens again within 5-10 years extend the amount of matches without crowds to about 15 games. And then in the instance of a third time the club are not allowed spectators for an entire season, give a solid points deduction and refuse them access to any european competition for 3 years. Maybe its harsh (and against laws), but enough supporters would wake up and start selfpolicing if it hits their passion hard with repeat offences.
Offline dirkster

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2064 on: May 27, 2023, 08:48:02 am »
I just think the sooner teams start walking off in support of who has been racially abused the better. Show proper solidarity to their teammate. Then award the points to the team walking off. Fines and partially closing stadiums is such a half arsed attempt to punish those scumbags and it clearly doesn't work
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2065 on: May 27, 2023, 02:00:52 pm »
Valencia's punishment for their fans being racist c*nts has been reduced on appeal  :lmao :butt
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2066 on: May 29, 2023, 11:14:05 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2067 on: June 19, 2023, 08:23:12 pm »
Two international matches abandoned after alleged racist abuse - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65955793
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2068 on: June 19, 2023, 08:40:52 pm »
Until it is taken seriously this shit will continue to happen

Too many idiots in and around sports, fuck them off, every time and as much as it takes, absolutely no place for it. Players and fans, there's so many high quality cameras in stadiums, identify offenders and punish them, no matter how many it is
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2069 on: March 23, 2024, 09:29:36 pm »
One other thing that springs to mind is when people label black players as "lazy" when they've been poor - a thing you'll never see a white player being accused of.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3RyBrRKqL0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3RyBrRKqL0c</a>
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2070 on: March 23, 2024, 09:30:56 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 23, 2024, 09:29:36 pm
One other thing that comes to my mind is when people label black players as "lazy" when they've been poor - a thing you'll never see a white player being accused of.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3RyBrRKqL0c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3RyBrRKqL0c</a>


Well that's not true.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2071 on: March 23, 2024, 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 23, 2024, 09:30:56 pm

Well that's not true.

Rarely described then. A big chunk of the lazy descriptions are aimed at black players. That's what I've noticed especially on online commentary.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2072 on: March 23, 2024, 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 23, 2024, 09:29:36 pm
One other thing that springs to mind is when people label black players as "lazy" when they've been poor - a thing you'll never see a white player being accused of.


Straight from the Ron Atkinson Bible?
Online ianburns252

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 03:23:56 am »
This article in the Guardian is truly heart breaking

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/25/vinicius-junior-racist-abuse-spain-brazil-football-real-madrid

A young person has worked to be one of the best of the best in their field and the hatred of others is pushing them to suffer unimaginable mental trauma and consider giving up something they love.

Makes Reina's comments from a year ago feel even more callous too
