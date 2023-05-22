Pepe Reina being a bellend
Pepe Reina: "Vinícius? The less you provoke the rival fans and the less you protest to the referee, the more respect you will have from everyone. He's becoming one of the best in the world but I think he must mature in behavior and have more respect for his rivals."
I think there are two things here that can both be true;
1. Racist actions and abuse are the work of scumbags and nobody should suffer such insults
2. Vinicius Jr. can often be a bit of a bellend
The second does not negate the first. Certainly, if a player is being a bellend then they should expect stick from the crowd, but that should never come anywhere close to racial abuse.
Nobody should suggest that the second point can somehow justify the first, even if the second can lead to the first. There is simply no excuse for such behaviour.
The only reasonable solution is for games to stop after racist abuse takes place, until the abused player is in the right frame of mind to continue. Whether thats a postponement or just until the abuser is removed from the stadium, is up to the abused, but such incidents throw the entire game out of whack, with many players often understandably showing clear signs of emotional distress in the aftermath.
Ultimately, if the situation is not resolvable, the team with the racist in the crowd should forfeit the game and the points, with repeated actions subject to points deductions and stadium bans.