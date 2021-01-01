« previous next »
Racism in Football

a treeless whopper

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 03:51:28 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 02:59:05 pm
Exactly. But again, the users won’t leave. They would leave in drones if they were paying subscriptions. Sort of like the pub example above.

Also, whilst the changes I outlined above would help things improve, Twitter don’t have to change anything. It’s not like they’re the BBC. They’re allowed to do whatever they want. It’s like when people complain about censorship on YouTube. I don’t know why people expect these platforms to be bastions of fairness and morality.

Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.
Red-Soldier

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 03:59:19 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:51:28 pm
Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.

Can really see our government do that.  Especially when one of their core 'values' is racism.
S

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:51:28 pm
Hence why government (ha) have to be the ones to do action. They need to ban social media platforms operating or make sure their sign up procedures are verifiable and able to be handed over.

That's the only way you are stopping it. There are no other practical solutions.
Yeah, thats more or less the only somewhat realistic solution I can think of.
rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:07:09 pm
I'd agree on the age group too.  Those I know are predominantly in the 50+ age group though it's not exclusively them as I also know plenty of thick dickheads in their 30s but they're also the offspring of those 50+ lot 😁

No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.
reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm
No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.

I genuinely thought we'd got past it in the 90s where I spent nearly a decade in multi cultural Sheffield.  My kids mates at school were from very differing backgrounds, all colours and creeds from all over the world and it was wonderful to see them integrate without hesitation.

It was only when I moved to Barnsley in 2001 that I realised it had never left us.  They were proud they were nothing like Sheffield and Rotherham who had refugees in their thousands from Somalia, Rwanda and Ethiopia to name just a few.

There was literally not one single person of colour at any of the schools in the village, where Paul or his mates worked or even any of the GP's.

A couple of Chinese takeaways and an Asian owned corner shop was the only "ethnics" in the area.

It was the influx of Eastern Europeans that seemed to send everyone over the edge.  They were taking our jobs, our houses, our school places and you couldn't get a doctors appointment for weeks cos it was full of them.

The nicest, friendliest, caring neighbours we had was a Romanian family who were with us for just over a year.  I was invited to join them for dinner, BBQs, breakfasts, drinks or a brew everytime we saw them and my granddaughter loved having someone to play with when she stayed even though she was 7 and David was only 4 and they couldn't understand a word each other said.  It was beautiful to see them just get on and she was gutted after they'd moved.

What I did realise was I didn't see or hear from any other neighbours whilst they were there, then heard about nothing but the trouble they'd caused and they were glad they'd gone.

Bear in mind this is the pit village, pretty much where the miners strike started, you couldn't get more left leaning, socialists of you'd cloned them.  I still have to correct Paul even now but it's like it's engrained in them.

It shocked me to be honest when I first moved there and I've no idea how it gets changed cos all those dickhead neighbours you're all sick of me moaning about we're all white, 30 somethings, males whose parents grew up with Paul and his mates so you know fuck all's changed.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 08:47:18 pm
Fromola

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 08:54:05 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:03:37 pm
Bear in mind this is the pit village, pretty much where the miners strike started, you couldn't get more left leaning, socialists of you'd cloned them.  I still have to correct Paul even now but it's like it's engrained in them.

It shocked me to be honest when I first moved there and I've no idea how it gets changed cos all those dickhead neighbours you're all sick of me moaning about we're all white, 30 somethings, males whose parents grew up with Paul and his mates so you know fuck all's changed.

These places are turning Tory now. Even Dennis Skinner lost his seat. This is the old 'Red Wall' crumbling.

Hartlepool went Tory in the by-election without the Brexit Party splitting the vote with the Tories. That's what happened in Barnsley (which has always been a Labour constituency). Looking at the last election Brexit Party got over 30% of the vote and Tories 22%. Labour hung on to the seat with 40%. If there was a by-election there tomorrow they'd probably get a Tory MP as they'd get most of the Brexit vote.
reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:54:05 pm
These places are turning Tory now. Even Dennis Skinner lost his seat. This is the old 'Red Wall' crumbling.

Hartlepool went Tory in the by-election without the Brexit Party splitting the vote with the Tories. That's what happened in Barnsley (which has always been a Labour constituency). Looking at the last election Brexit Party got over 30% of the vote and Tories 22%. Labour hung on to the seat with 40%. If there was a by-election there tomorrow they'd probably get a Tory MP as they'd get most of the Brexit vote.

I'm aware of that mate my point is, that racism was always in them despite their socialist beliefs.



So... Howard Phillips

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I'm aware of that mate my point is, that racism was always in them despite their socialist beliefs.

Sadly there's a history of working class racism - Smithfield meat porters marching to complain about Ugandan Asians.

And how many black faces were seen working at the Docks in Liverpool?
Fromola

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I'm aware of that mate my point is, that racism was always in them despite their socialist beliefs.

Yeah, point was more that it's not so much 'core left-leaning socialist' anymore with these places going Tory.
OOS

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
Yeah, point was more that it's not so much 'core left-leaning socialist' anymore with these places going Tory.

You can be left leaning and racist yeno ... People are complex.
reddebs

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm
Sadly there's a history of working class racism - Smithfield meat porters marching to complain about Ugandan Asians.

And how many black faces were seen working at the Docks in Liverpool?

And as Rob posted earlier, that demographic of white, working class males aged 50+ who were brought up with all the hooliganism of the 70s and 80s at football matches are a big part of the problems now mate.

It's been passed down from father to son to grandson.

Sure social media has played it's part but this festering boil of inbred racism has been growing in size and pus for over 30yrs and now it's burst there's a massive clean up needs doing by all of us.  I'm pretty sure though that there's worse still to come.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:42:49 pm
No surprise. You think about it, most of the worst of the hooligans are now in their 50's and 60's. Also, the world we grew up in was a lot different, we were possibly the last generation where the use of words like n*gger, c*on, s*mbo, w*p and P*ki were just thrown about casually without anyone giving a shit.
On tv, programs such as Till Death Do Us Part and Love Thy Neighbour and I'm sure there was a lot more.
rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
On tv, programs such as Till Death Do Us Part and Love Thy Neighbour and I'm sure there was a lot more.

Bernard Manning built a career on it.

At least in Love Thy Neighbour the two main female characters were friends and the white fella got plenty of shit back and always ended up looking like a tit.
Only Me

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1814 on: Today at 12:19:28 am
I honestly believe its because large sections of the country have been all white ghettos for centuries (or even forever). They are insular, Ill educated morons.

I struggled to settle in when I first went to secondary school in the late 70s, and one of the main reasons was that Id passed my 11 plus and gone to a grammar school 10 miles from where I lived in town.

It might as well have been the other side of the world.

I went from a junior school at the bottom of Chinatown, where half my mates were either black, mixed race, or Chinese, to a grammar school in Norris Green where it was 100% white. It really jarred with me - I had literally never been in a situation like that before.

The racist language was everywhere, especially when they found out where I was from - I went to that school on me own, and no-one from my school, or even anywhere near my school had gone there before. I was a real fish out of water.

I used to just have a little smirk to myself and think Theres no fucking way youd say that by ours - theyd be lining up to boot fuck out of ya.

Even lads I ended up best mates with had never met a black person. They just didnt exist in Crocky or Kenny or Norris Green back then. I remember taking two of them to Maxwells in about 1983 to meet a couple of my old mates. They fucking shit themselves because 80% of the place was black. It was totally alien to them. Whereas I was like a pig in shite, remaking old acquaintances and saying hello to lads I hadnt seen in years

We all ended up having a boss night, and the two of them were changed by the experience. They werent bad lads at all, theyd just never mixed with people of another skin colour.

Its all about realising that people are all the fucking same, regardless of how much fucking melanin they have in their body. My mates just needed a bit of education, but people today have access to internet, social media etc., and so if they are ignorant and racist now, then thats all on them.

I know its labouring the point, but its why I wont support England in the footy. Time and again a large minority of fucking whoppers are racist, xenophobic, childish and just generally fucking stupid and embarrassing.I want nothing to do with them.

The lads in the team seem sound, a lot of the fans are racist stupid c*nts. Ill stick with LFC, ta.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Racism in Football
Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:49:04 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
On tv, programs such as Till Death Do Us Part and Love Thy Neighbour and I'm sure there was a lot more.
Warren Mitchell was a lifelong Socialist, what todays Gammon aren't aware of, is that he was playing a parody of a bigot.
