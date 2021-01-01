I honestly believe its because large sections of the country have been all white ghettos for centuries (or even forever). They are insular, Ill educated morons.



I struggled to settle in when I first went to secondary school in the late 70s, and one of the main reasons was that Id passed my 11 plus and gone to a grammar school 10 miles from where I lived in town.



It might as well have been the other side of the world.



I went from a junior school at the bottom of Chinatown, where half my mates were either black, mixed race, or Chinese, to a grammar school in Norris Green where it was 100% white. It really jarred with me - I had literally never been in a situation like that before.



The racist language was everywhere, especially when they found out where I was from - I went to that school on me own, and no-one from my school, or even anywhere near my school had gone there before. I was a real fish out of water.



I used to just have a little smirk to myself and think Theres no fucking way youd say that by ours - theyd be lining up to boot fuck out of ya.



Even lads I ended up best mates with had never met a black person. They just didnt exist in Crocky or Kenny or Norris Green back then. I remember taking two of them to Maxwells in about 1983 to meet a couple of my old mates. They fucking shit themselves because 80% of the place was black. It was totally alien to them. Whereas I was like a pig in shite, remaking old acquaintances and saying hello to lads I hadnt seen in years



We all ended up having a boss night, and the two of them were changed by the experience. They werent bad lads at all, theyd just never mixed with people of another skin colour.



Its all about realising that people are all the fucking same, regardless of how much fucking melanin they have in their body. My mates just needed a bit of education, but people today have access to internet, social media etc., and so if they are ignorant and racist now, then thats all on them.



I know its labouring the point, but its why I wont support England in the footy. Time and again a large minority of fucking whoppers are racist, xenophobic, childish and just generally fucking stupid and embarrassing.I want nothing to do with them.



The lads in the team seem sound, a lot of the fans are racist stupid c*nts. Ill stick with LFC, ta.

