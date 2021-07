I honestly believe it’s because large sections of the country have been all white “ghettos” for centuries (or even forever). They are insular, I’ll educated morons.



I struggled to settle in when I first went to secondary school in the late 70s, and one of the main reasons was that I’d passed my 11 plus and gone to a grammar school 10 miles from where I lived in town.



It might as well have been the other side of the world.



I went from a junior school at the bottom of Chinatown, where half my mates were either black, mixed race, or Chinese, to a grammar school in Norris Green where it was 100% white. It really jarred with me - I had literally never been in a situation like that before.



The racist language was everywhere, especially when they found out where I was from - I went to that school on me own, and no-one from my school, or even anywhere near my school had gone there before. I was a real fish out of water.



I used to just have a little smirk to myself and think There’s no fucking way you’d say that by ours - they’d be lining up to boot fuck out of ya.



Even lads I ended up best mates with had never met a black person. They just didn’t exist in Crocky or Kenny or Norris Green back then. I remember taking two of them to Maxwells in about 1983 to meet a couple of my old mates. They fucking shit themselves because 80% of the place was black. It was totally alien to them. Whereas I was like a pig in shite, remaking old acquaintances and saying hello to lads I hadn’t seen in years



We all ended up having a boss night, and the two of them were changed by the experience. They weren’t bad lads at all, they’d just never mixed with people of another skin colour.



It’s all about realising that people are all the fucking same, regardless of how much fucking melanin they have in their body. My mates just needed a bit of education, but people today have access to internet, social media etc., and so if they are ignorant and racist now, then that’s all on them.



I know it’s labouring the point, but it’s why I won’t support England in the footy. Time and again a large minority of fucking whoppers are racist, xenophobic, childish and just generally fucking stupid and embarrassing.I want nothing to do with them.



The lads in the team seem sound, a lot of the “fans” are racist stupid c*nts. I’ll stick with LFC, ta.