« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 96765 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm
So what is the solution then?

well as a starter, social media companies are able to create complex algorithms to block all sorts of content to protect brands, or to promote brands. it doesn't take the most sophisticated algorithm to suggest someone with 3 followers spamming monkey emojis on verified profiles is doing it maliciously.

they also need to ramp up their teams that review abuse. they are able to do device bans and IP bans but rarely do either.

when people aren't anonymous, people need to take responsibility in calling them out and informing their employers.

people have got away with worse with their faces and names showing, just look at any local community facebook group - nearly always crawling with people with disgusting comments. only recently MAGA and QAnon types were banned off Twitter and just have moved over to Telegram, Gab and Parler which a cesspit of racism. making it more difficult for them to join social media doesn't solve fascism. it'll move elsewhere, including in the stadiums these England games were held in.

arbitrarily requiring ID on social media is not a solution and impacts the same marginalised communities you are trying to protect.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm »
I'm watching the BBC series about the Olympics and it's just been confirmed we've won the 2012 bid. 

The euphoria and scenes of togetherness in Trafalgar Square in comparison to yesterday was very sad. 

I've no idea and frankly don't care at this point of the where, the why, the who or the how it became ok to be openly racist in this country again but the change can only happen when enough pressure is put on those at the top to say enough is enough.

They've been allowed to ride a tide of hatred and division for far too long.  It's gone unchallenged by the opposition, the media, social media and the general public but hopefully now those faces on our TV screen are speaking out maybe, just maybe something can be done that makes it better for everyone.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
I'm watching the BBC series about the Olympics and it's just been confirmed we've won the 2012 bid. 

The euphoria and scenes of togetherness in Trafalgar Square in comparison to yesterday was very sad. 

I've no idea and frankly don't care at this point of the where, the why, the who or the how it became ok to be openly racist in this country again but the change can only happen when enough pressure is put on those at the top to say enough is enough.

They've been allowed to ride a tide of hatred and division for far too long.  It's gone unchallenged by the opposition, the media, social media and the general public but hopefully now those faces on our TV screen are speaking out maybe, just maybe something can be done that makes it better for everyone.

Part of it might be what happened the following day.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Part of it might be what happened the following day.

I think the bombings and subsequent events played a big part yes mate as did the knock-on effect of the uprisings in North Africa and Middle East with the flood of refugees into Europe.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,418
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm
well as a starter, social media companies are able to create complex algorithms to block all sorts of content to protect brands, or to promote brands. it doesn't take the most sophisticated algorithm to suggest someone with 3 followers spamming monkey emojis on verified profiles is doing it maliciously.

they also need to ramp up their teams that review abuse. they are able to do device bans and IP bans but rarely do either.

when people aren't anonymous, people need to take responsibility in calling them out and informing their employers.

people have got away with worse with their faces and names showing, just look at any local community facebook group - nearly always crawling with people with disgusting comments. only recently MAGA and QAnon types were banned off Twitter and just have moved over to Telegram, Gab and Parler which a cesspit of racism. making it more difficult for them to join social media doesn't solve fascism. it'll move elsewhere, including in the stadiums these England games were held in.

arbitrarily requiring ID on social media is not a solution and impacts the same marginalised communities you are trying to protect.

Social media companies have shown little interest in making these changes. They quite frankly do not give a shit and constantly hoping that they do the right thing is a fools approach.

The solution is clear, we either ban these platforms as its the only way they will listen or we make users responsible for what they post, which can only be done by ensuring verified users access the platforms.

Nobody wants to make the hard decisions and instead they want to make nice speeches about companies needing to do the right thing. They wont.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,102
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm
So what is the solution then?
How about social media platforms be held responsible for the content on their platform. If Rashford, Saka or Sancho are racially abused on Twitter or IG, they can sue either. Enforce this and suddenly these platforms will have better self governing rules for what is being posted.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
Social media companies have shown little interest in making these changes. They quite frankly do not give a shit and constantly hoping that they do the right thing is a fools approach.

The solution is clear, we either ban these platforms as its the only way they will listen or we make users responsible for what they post, which can only be done by ensuring verified users access the platforms.

Nobody wants to make the hard decisions and instead they want to make nice speeches about companies needing to do the right thing. They wont.

Part of it might be happening already. The solution may be to spread the effect and spread the word. If people do what most of the populace regard as outrageously bad, get pics or footage of it and ensure that their employers know about it. And let the media know about it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,095
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm »
Well in Tyronne Mings for calling out Patel
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,344
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm
Well in Tyronne Mings for calling out Patel
Absolutely destroyed her.

And Rashfords words?  They never fail to inspire.

I think he might be the only Manchester United player who will ever get a standing ovation at anfield
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,079
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Social media companies can & must do more to both prevent & ensure people racially abusing others are held to account.
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,016
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
People who abuse others on social media should be tracked down and banned from attending games, and made to attend some sort of rehab where they learn to be decent human beings.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Gary Ratboy Neville having a pop at Johnson and denouncing racism has irked me greatly.

This is a guy who defended England fans booing every other teams national anthem just the other day. Xenophobia and racism are bedfellows and sociopaths like Neville need to be called out for being part of the problem.

Disrespecting people for their nationality and disrespecting them for their skin colour isn't an enormous difference.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 12:32:12 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:09:50 am
Gary Ratboy Neville having a pop at Johnson and denouncing racism has irked me greatly.

This is a guy who defended England fans booing every other teams national anthem just the other day. Xenophobia and racism are bedfellows and sociopaths like Neville need to be called out for being part of the problem.

Disrespecting people for their nationality and disrespecting them for their skin colour isn't an enormous difference.

Strange post.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 07:39:45 am »
Its bonkers how racism is still so visibly present today. Its depressing that the level of abuse that players will get from mindless idiots on social media platforms is known about but yet nothing is done.

Something needs to change as its quite frankly disgusting that some dickhead from wherever can just pop on Twitter, FB, insta and just post something so quickly yet so disgusting and basically get away with it. This govt and other countries need to get a grip of these social media tycoons and start laying the law down on them, theyve had it far too easy for so long and made absolute billions (or trillions now?) and yet they should be pressured into making the changes. They can force shitty adverts on us via this with relative ease so they can resolve this issue.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 08:01:26 am »
Cant help but admire Rashford and well said Mings aswell.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 08:19:36 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:12 am
Strange post.

Just a little bit strange.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 08:54:39 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:39:45 am
Its bonkers how racism is still so visibly present today. Its depressing that the level of abuse that players will get from mindless idiots on social media platforms is known about but yet nothing is done.



When a country elects an openly racist prime minister (https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-record-sexist-homophobic-and-racist-comments-bumboys-piccaninnies-2019-6?r=US&IR=T) it will only embolden racists.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 09:29:10 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:37:27 pm
Where does the anger start from? Is this a mental health thing then? Or are people just really dangerous?

Ego massaging and general anger/depression turned outward horribly. These predominantly young white males who are anxious and scared about the state of the world get told they, by right, should get a good job, a good wife, a good house, etc.

But society is working against them to force unfair preferential treatment to blacks, LGBTQ+, and women. They perpetuate the idea that society is awful because they are allowing these people to run free, and unfairly attack white men.

It's cataclysmic lack of self awareness, and fragile egos to the point of not taking a joke or not understanding the attack on the "white male" isn't necessarily against all white men, but against the inherent benefits they receive for being white males. Instead they somehow twist efforts to equalise to them being the only marginalized group.

They defend their view by attacking everyone else - see blacks as criminals, see Arabs as terrorists with backwards laws, see LGBTQ+ as people with mental health issues, see women as "sluts". Attack them to prove that THEY are correct to take the moral high ground against society.

This is all driven by certain figure head cranks like Jordan Peterson, Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro,Nigel Frottage, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, and Donald Trump, and then spread via message boards.

They are very dangerous, and I feel that does stem from not releasing their anxiety over society in a healthy direction and instead into a bigotted direction which puts them as masters of all with no fault
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:50 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 12:01:10 am
Social media companies can & must do more to both prevent & ensure people racially abusing others are held to account.

They need to rely on more than just algorithms to do so as well, there needs to be more human involvement in their processes as you get them flagging stuff up with no consideration of context while missing subtler and more insidious stuff e.g. I got a hate speech warning on facebook for suggesting that americans seemed selfish in response to a post about a survey about vaccines and who should get them first where american responders were significantly more likely to want to get it for themselves over other options such as country with the greatest need.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 12:03:07 pm »
They've had to repaint the Rashford Mural in Withington due to racist shite being painted on it :no
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,962
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:03:07 pm
They've had to repaint the Rashford Mural in Withington due to racist shite being painted on it :no

I saw it had been covered with messages of support this morning. Can't believe people in his home city have vandalised it. :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,238
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 12:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:49:35 am
They need to rely on more than just algorithms to do so as well, there needs to be more human involvement in their processes as you get them flagging stuff up with no consideration of context while missing subtler and more insidious stuff e.g. I got a hate speech warning on facebook for suggesting that americans seemed selfish in response to a post about a survey about vaccines and who should get them first where american responders were significantly more likely to want to get it for themselves over other options such as country with the greatest need.
Agreed, there's not nearly enough nuance to it or control over things. I oversee some of my company's social media accounts, recently there was a post on there that made hateful reference to Travellers, as in Gypsies. One of my team flagged the post as hate speech, Facebook hid the comment while they reviewed, then came back after a few weeks to say they found no evidence that the post held any reference to or allusion to any race, ethnic group or religion etc and unhid it.

Clearly an Americanised system that has no understanding of cultural nuance or the differences in different countries outside of the States. An embarrassing response.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,789
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
Absolutely destroyed her.

And Rashfords words?  They never fail to inspire.

I think he might be the only Manchester United player who will ever get a standing ovation at anfield

Agree man. I have a lot of respect for Marcus Rashford. Extremely smart, thoughtful and decent guy.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 12:13:02 pm »
It only takes 1 arsehole from 100,000 to be racist for it to look bad upon a community. Even we have racist fans amongst us.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,727
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 12:16:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:13:02 pm
It only takes 1 arsehole from 100,000 to be racist for it to look bad upon a community. Even we have racist fans amongst us.

:duh

Dyou not see how saying 'its not many though, just makes it look bad for everyone else' doesnt really help?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:13:02 pm
It only takes 1 arsehole from 100,000 to be racist for it to look bad upon a community. Even we have racist fans amongst us.

That's a verbal shrug of the shoulders that's been happening for too long.

One out of however many thousands is still one too many!!
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,425
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:07:19 pm
Agreed, there's not nearly enough nuance to it or control over things. I oversee some of my company's social media accounts, recently there was a post on there that made hateful reference to Travellers, as in Gypsies. One of my team flagged the post as hate speech, Facebook hid the comment while they reviewed, then came back after a few weeks to say they found no evidence that the post held any reference to or allusion to any race, ethnic group or religion etc and unhid it.

Clearly an Americanised system that has no understanding of cultural nuance or the differences in different countries outside of the States. An embarrassing response.

On the other hand, a food group I'm admin of, one of the posts made was about the Pineapples-Pizza banner - FB 'technology' reported that it had deleted one of the replies and marked it hate speech with the poster getting a 30 day ban and that we the admins were able to review the post and have it reviewed by FB community standards team. The reply was - "Italians, what the hell do they know about Pizza, it's better everywhere else" - we attempted to have it reviewed by the team (if one actually exists) and Facebook didn't allow it, they trust their technology was the response.

So it's pretty obvious whatever technology they have setup, the algorithms or whatever does not work. If you want to racism that is allowed on Facebook, just take a look at F1's page and the replies when Hamilton is the topic. Whatever these social media companies are doing, it does not fucking work. Everytime our club do something to support pride or womens football, the comments are just ahh and they never get censored.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 12:33:21 pm »
how hard is it for social media platforms to input ID requirements in their registrations? i don't understand why this hasn't been implemented as of yet
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:29:10 am
Ego massaging and general anger/depression turned outward horribly. These predominantly young white males who are anxious and scared about the state of the world get told they, by right, should get a good job, a good wife, a good house, etc.

But society is working against them to force unfair preferential treatment to blacks, LGBTQ+, and women. They perpetuate the idea that society is awful because they are allowing these people to run free, and unfairly attack white men.

It's cataclysmic lack of self awareness, and fragile egos to the point of not taking a joke or not understanding the attack on the "white male" isn't necessarily against all white men, but against the inherent benefits they receive for being white males. Instead they somehow twist efforts to equalise to them being the only marginalized group.

They defend their view by attacking everyone else - see blacks as criminals, see Arabs as terrorists with backwards laws, see LGBTQ+ as people with mental health issues, see women as "sluts". Attack them to prove that THEY are correct to take the moral high ground against society.

This is all driven by certain figure head cranks like Jordan Peterson, Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro,Nigel Frottage, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, and Donald Trump, and then spread via message boards.

They are very dangerous, and I feel that does stem from not releasing their anxiety over society in a healthy direction and instead into a bigotted direction which puts them as masters of all with no fault

Middle aged blokes are often as bad. That story from the Jewish fan because he had 'Rubenstein' on the back of his England shirt on Sunday and described 'a group of men in their 50's' outside the ground giving him antisemitic abuse and laughed at him when he said his Grandfather fought the Nazis.

And it was the older generations (as a majority voting block) who condemned the younger generations to Brexit and endless Tory governments and are often the most anti-immigration. It's a widespread problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:51 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 01:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:35:48 pm
Middle aged blokes are often as bad. That story from the Jewish fan because he had 'Rubenstein' on the back of his England shirt on Sunday and described 'a group of men in their 50's' outside the ground giving him antisemitic abuse and laughed at him when he said his Grandfather fought the Nazis.

And it was the older generations (as a majority voting block) who condemned the younger generations to Brexit and endless Tory governments and are often the most anti-immigration. It's a widespread problem.

I'd agree on the age group too.  Those I know are predominantly in the 50+ age group though it's not exclusively them as I also know plenty of thick dickheads in their 30s but they're also the offspring of those 50+ lot 😁
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,516
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
With regards to racial abuse on social media, the more it is condemned the more it will continue to happen. That's how these platforms work. You can't give people total anonymity and then expect them to listen to what you say. Even with those using their real names it still isn't handled the same way as abuse in public is.

This is not limited to racism. There will always be a mass of social media users who will just go against anything.  Let's say a female referee got abused on Twitter and the FA condemned it. Next game she referees the abuse will double, because now it's something you're not supposed to do. For the lowlifes who spend their days trawling the internet for people to troll, it's an invitation.

The only way this could be changed would be if social media companies rigorously went after accounts that post such abuse. That's not going to happen, in fact I suspect that beyond their PR facades they're more or less fine with it being posted. An endless cycle of more clicks and scrolls.

I hate being one of those pretentious types who brags about not being on social media, but I made a serious realisation when I quit them all back in 2016. These corporations do nothing that I like. Literally nothing. These faceless companies continually express a total disregard for our sanity and wellbeing, and in return we carry on giving them more or less unrestricted access to our lives.

I despair at social media and urge everyone to leave it. Facebook and Twitter don't care about you, the rules aren't going to change.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 01:15:21 pm »
Racism has always been an issue & probably always will be sadly.

But has racism on social media actually got worse now? Or people are now speaking more about it.
Because just 5 years ago we heard of less social media abuse.

Now if a high profile BAME player has a bad game we have these morons racially abusing them.

Perhaps it is more so having Trump & Johnson as leaders who both fuelled racism which has given racists more confidence to racially abuse people.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:08:53 pm
With regards to racial abuse on social media, the more it is condemned the more it will continue to happen. That's how these platforms work. You can't give people total anonymity and then expect them to listen to what you say. Even with those using their real names it still isn't handled the same way as abuse in public is.

This is not limited to racism. There will always be a mass of social media users who will just go against anything.  Let's say a female referee got abused on Twitter and the FA condemned it. Next game she referees the abuse will double, because now it's something you're not supposed to do. For the lowlifes who spend their days trawling the internet for people to troll, it's an invitation.

The only way this could be changed would be if social media companies rigorously went after accounts that post such abuse. That's not going to happen, in fact I suspect that beyond their PR facades they're more or less fine with it being posted. An endless cycle of more clicks and scrolls.

I hate being one of those pretentious types who brags about not being on social media, but I made a serious realisation when I quit them all back in 2016. These corporations do nothing that I like. Literally nothing. These faceless companies continually express a total disregard for our sanity and wellbeing, and in return we carry on giving them more or less unrestricted access to our lives.

I despair at social media and urge everyone to leave it. Facebook and Twitter don't care about you, the rules aren't going to change.
depends on how you use social media.
I just use Twitter & Instagram.
But i dont look at replys or interact much apart from DM's
Twitter i use for as  a news source. Just look at my feed for news really
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 868
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm »
So are we saying Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc could sort out racism on their platforms but choose not to?

If thats the case surely everyone who gives their custom to these companies by having an account is complicit in this to a certain degree?

I personally wouldnt visit a pub if the landlord allowed the BNP to hold regular meetings at the establishment. I mean its wrong that i wouldnt be able to visit that pub anymore but its important that companies understand there is a price to be paid for allowing racism to flourish on their premises/platforms.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,516
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 01:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:28:32 pm
So are we saying Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc could sort out racism on their platforms but choose not to?

If thats the case surely everyone who gives their custom to these companies by having an account is complicit in this to a certain degree?

I personally wouldnt visit a pub if the landlord allowed the BNP to hold regular meetings at the establishment. I mean its wrong that i wouldnt be able to visit that pub anymore but its important that companies understand there is a price to be paid for allowing racism to flourish on their premises/platforms.
I wont speak for anyone else but thats certainly what Im saying.

The only reason its murky is because, unlike with your pub scenario, we dont hand over any money to Facebook. Not explicitly. We just give them ourselves and all our privacy instead.

If Twitter charged £5 a month the entire mindset towards it would change.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:15:21 pm
Racism has always been an issue & probably always will be sadly.

But has racism on social media actually got worse now? Or people are now speaking more about it.
Because just 5 years ago we heard of less social media abuse.

Now if a high profile BAME player has a bad game we have these morons racially abusing them.

Perhaps it is more so having Trump & Johnson as leaders who both fuelled racism which has given racists more confidence to racially abuse people.

Its 100% got worse, not just seemingly worse because there is more spotlight on it.

The amount of abuse being thrown around is significantly worse, there is more conversation which naturally sparks other things but racial abuse has got worse online.

The whataboutism continues today. Anton Ferdinand states we shouldn't be able to host big tournaments if this is the result and it's just... 'why isn't he saying this about x, y and z'. It's always passing the blame or 'so and so isn't perfect either'.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm »
Unfortunately, all of this ultimately benefits the social media companies that profit off generating traffic. Incidents like these create a shitstorm, and people notice them and comment on them, which helps drive attention and traffic to these companies.

Right-wing propagandists across the globe have weaponized social media. I see it in the US, in the UK, in India, and I'm sure it's true for other countries too. RW governments in these countries will not actively pursue any stringent action since it may harm their carefully developed propaganda and fake news ecosystems.

Twitter is currently in a spat with the Indian government, with the government threatening to shut down the app in India. Will it happen? I highly doubt it since it's one of the main tools the government has to spread fake news or spread "their" messages.

If social media companies start requiring IDs to create accounts, they'll end up taking an axe to their leg, which is why I don't believe it'll happen.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 02:03:45 pm »
hey but if you remove anonymity I won't be able to tweet Darren Grimes with my suggestions for things he could be doing instead of his grift.

I assure you they are very witty, if somewhat anatomically improbable and quite unhygenic.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 