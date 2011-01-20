Where does the anger start from? Is this a mental health thing then? Or are people just really dangerous?
Ego massaging and general anger/depression turned outward horribly. These predominantly young white males who are anxious and scared about the state of the world get told they, by right, should get a good job, a good wife, a good house, etc.
But society is working against them to force unfair preferential treatment to blacks, LGBTQ+, and women. They perpetuate the idea that society is awful because they are allowing these people to run free, and unfairly attack white men.
It's cataclysmic lack of self awareness, and fragile egos to the point of not taking a joke or not understanding the attack on the "white male" isn't necessarily against all white men, but against the inherent benefits they receive for being white males. Instead they somehow twist efforts to equalise to them being the only marginalized group.
They defend their view by attacking everyone else - see blacks as criminals, see Arabs as terrorists with backwards laws, see LGBTQ+ as people with mental health issues, see women as "sluts". Attack them to prove that THEY are correct to take the moral high ground against society.
This is all driven by certain figure head cranks like Jordan Peterson, Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro,Nigel Frottage, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, and Donald Trump, and then spread via message boards.
They are very dangerous, and I feel that does stem from not releasing their anxiety over society in a healthy direction and instead into a bigotted direction which puts them as masters of all with no fault