With regards to racial abuse on social media, the more it is condemned the more it will continue to happen. That's how these platforms work. You can't give people total anonymity and then expect them to listen to what you say. Even with those using their real names it still isn't handled the same way as abuse in public is.



This is not limited to racism. There will always be a mass of social media users who will just go against anything. Let's say a female referee got abused on Twitter and the FA condemned it. Next game she referees the abuse will double, because now it's something you're not supposed to do. For the lowlifes who spend their days trawling the internet for people to troll, it's an invitation.



The only way this could be changed would be if social media companies rigorously went after accounts that post such abuse. That's not going to happen, in fact I suspect that beyond their PR facades they're more or less fine with it being posted. An endless cycle of more clicks and scrolls.



I hate being one of those pretentious types who brags about not being on social media, but I made a serious realisation when I quit them all back in 2016. These corporations do nothing that I like. Literally nothing. These faceless companies continually express a total disregard for our sanity and wellbeing, and in return we carry on giving them more or less unrestricted access to our lives.



I despair at social media and urge everyone to leave it. Facebook and Twitter don't care about you, the rules aren't going to change.