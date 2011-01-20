« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 95698 times)

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm
So what is the solution then?

well as a starter, social media companies are able to create complex algorithms to block all sorts of content to protect brands, or to promote brands. it doesn't take the most sophisticated algorithm to suggest someone with 3 followers spamming monkey emojis on verified profiles is doing it maliciously.

they also need to ramp up their teams that review abuse. they are able to do device bans and IP bans but rarely do either.

when people aren't anonymous, people need to take responsibility in calling them out and informing their employers.

people have got away with worse with their faces and names showing, just look at any local community facebook group - nearly always crawling with people with disgusting comments. only recently MAGA and QAnon types were banned off Twitter and just have moved over to Telegram, Gab and Parler which a cesspit of racism. making it more difficult for them to join social media doesn't solve fascism. it'll move elsewhere, including in the stadiums these England games were held in.

arbitrarily requiring ID on social media is not a solution and impacts the same marginalised communities you are trying to protect.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm »
I'm watching the BBC series about the Olympics and it's just been confirmed we've won the 2012 bid. 

The euphoria and scenes of togetherness in Trafalgar Square in comparison to yesterday was very sad. 

I've no idea and frankly don't care at this point of the where, the why, the who or the how it became ok to be openly racist in this country again but the change can only happen when enough pressure is put on those at the top to say enough is enough.

They've been allowed to ride a tide of hatred and division for far too long.  It's gone unchallenged by the opposition, the media, social media and the general public but hopefully now those faces on our TV screen are speaking out maybe, just maybe something can be done that makes it better for everyone.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:53:10 pm
I'm watching the BBC series about the Olympics and it's just been confirmed we've won the 2012 bid. 

The euphoria and scenes of togetherness in Trafalgar Square in comparison to yesterday was very sad. 

I've no idea and frankly don't care at this point of the where, the why, the who or the how it became ok to be openly racist in this country again but the change can only happen when enough pressure is put on those at the top to say enough is enough.

They've been allowed to ride a tide of hatred and division for far too long.  It's gone unchallenged by the opposition, the media, social media and the general public but hopefully now those faces on our TV screen are speaking out maybe, just maybe something can be done that makes it better for everyone.

Part of it might be what happened the following day.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Part of it might be what happened the following day.

I think the bombings and subsequent events played a big part yes mate as did the knock-on effect of the uprisings in North Africa and Middle East with the flood of refugees into Europe.

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:41:35 pm
well as a starter, social media companies are able to create complex algorithms to block all sorts of content to protect brands, or to promote brands. it doesn't take the most sophisticated algorithm to suggest someone with 3 followers spamming monkey emojis on verified profiles is doing it maliciously.

they also need to ramp up their teams that review abuse. they are able to do device bans and IP bans but rarely do either.

when people aren't anonymous, people need to take responsibility in calling them out and informing their employers.

people have got away with worse with their faces and names showing, just look at any local community facebook group - nearly always crawling with people with disgusting comments. only recently MAGA and QAnon types were banned off Twitter and just have moved over to Telegram, Gab and Parler which a cesspit of racism. making it more difficult for them to join social media doesn't solve fascism. it'll move elsewhere, including in the stadiums these England games were held in.

arbitrarily requiring ID on social media is not a solution and impacts the same marginalised communities you are trying to protect.

Social media companies have shown little interest in making these changes. They quite frankly do not give a shit and constantly hoping that they do the right thing is a fools approach.

The solution is clear, we either ban these platforms as its the only way they will listen or we make users responsible for what they post, which can only be done by ensuring verified users access the platforms.

Nobody wants to make the hard decisions and instead they want to make nice speeches about companies needing to do the right thing. They wont.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:19:33 pm
So what is the solution then?
How about social media platforms be held responsible for the content on their platform. If Rashford, Saka or Sancho are racially abused on Twitter or IG, they can sue either. Enforce this and suddenly these platforms will have better self governing rules for what is being posted.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 10:22:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
Social media companies have shown little interest in making these changes. They quite frankly do not give a shit and constantly hoping that they do the right thing is a fools approach.

The solution is clear, we either ban these platforms as its the only way they will listen or we make users responsible for what they post, which can only be done by ensuring verified users access the platforms.

Nobody wants to make the hard decisions and instead they want to make nice speeches about companies needing to do the right thing. They wont.

Part of it might be happening already. The solution may be to spread the effect and spread the word. If people do what most of the populace regard as outrageously bad, get pics or footage of it and ensure that their employers know about it. And let the media know about it.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm »
Well in Tyronne Mings for calling out Patel
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:24:26 pm
Well in Tyronne Mings for calling out Patel
Absolutely destroyed her.

And Rashfords words?  They never fail to inspire.

I think he might be the only Manchester United player who will ever get a standing ovation at anfield
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Social media companies can & must do more to both prevent & ensure people racially abusing others are held to account.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 12:08:49 am »
People who abuse others on social media should be tracked down and banned from attending games, and made to attend some sort of rehab where they learn to be decent human beings.
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Gary Ratboy Neville having a pop at Johnson and denouncing racism has irked me greatly.

This is a guy who defended England fans booing every other teams national anthem just the other day. Xenophobia and racism are bedfellows and sociopaths like Neville need to be called out for being part of the problem.

Disrespecting people for their nationality and disrespecting them for their skin colour isn't an enormous difference.
