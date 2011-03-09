Interesting



The rule has been extended to tech and law industries because it has demonstrated results



before the rule there had been 8 black coaches in total over close to 100 yrs, since it was introduced in 2003 over 20 black coaches in under 20 yrs, in a 32 team operation, definitely worth consideration...



It appears though that within the NFL its not changed the culture and people being people, after doing what they were requested to do, as we all tend to do, they have done something initially but then just seemingly reverted back to type and its going backwards. I found a few articles that suggested the NFL is now obsessed with young white coaches. The author of that article mentions two coaches, who were working for the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, one who has been passed over for 7 head coach roles this season and the other who can't even get an interview and he cannot see why, as they are both better qualified and experienced than those getting the jobs. There is still a lot wrong with the NFL in this regard.Until we change the culture, then the Rooney rule will only be a token gesture. Within the PL, they may interview more BAME candidates and maybe appoint some, but it'll quickly go back to the current white man merry go round.