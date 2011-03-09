« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 90588 times)

Offline boots

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1640 on: June 9, 2021, 03:29:55 pm »
Banning racists just entrenches them. Educating them helps them move forward. Education can be as simple as just talking to a black bloke and realising he is no different to you.

There should always be room for rehabilitation. Everyone makes mistakes. Thats how you learn and grow.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1641 on: June 9, 2021, 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: boots on June  9, 2021, 03:29:55 pm
Banning racists just entrenches them. Educating them helps them move forward. Education can be as simple as just talking to a black bloke and realising he is no different to you.

There should always be room for rehabilitation. Everyone makes mistakes. Thats how you learn and grow.

Banning racists is necessary if it's banning someone for saying a racist thing in a public arena.
Online markmywords

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1642 on: June 9, 2021, 06:17:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June  9, 2021, 03:17:26 pm
It's not a worthless gesture, and as long as these footballers wish to continue it I support it. People who attack the use of the taking of the knee seldom have a different idea, to put in its place anyway. The world is full of people who continually rubbish these "pointless gestures" but rarely come up with anything else to take it's place.

True, I hate it when people do that, hence why I had a very specific replacement action that I indicated in my post
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1643 on: June 9, 2021, 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on June  8, 2021, 10:05:56 pm
This is part of the problem with these good intentioned gestures

They become the battlefield, football/clubs/authorities can ensure the knee is taken and this becomes the new "victory" and actual real remedies can be avoided.  We fought the good fight and against those that boo, not realising that many criticising the booing are a bigger part of the problem

It isn't a good intention gesture,it's a fucking protest by the players and it screams "Fuck You,You Racist c*nts."


Not all the people who boo are racists but the ones who boo and aren't are thick as shit,like that Tory (who is probably racist as well) prick who says he's not turning his TV on until it kicks off.

c*nt of a man.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1644 on: June 9, 2021, 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  9, 2021, 07:56:14 pm
It isn't a good intention gesture,it's a fucking protest by the players and it screams "Fuck You,You Racist c*nts."


Not all the people who boo are racists but the ones who boo and aren't are thick as shit,like that Tory (who is probably racist as well) prick who says he's not turning his TV on until it kicks off.

c*nt of a man.

I'd argue they are all racist.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1645 on: June 9, 2021, 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  9, 2021, 08:04:13 pm
I'd argue they are all racist.


Easily argued,I just think that the boos will get less and less people as others start to ask




Those that would never ask that,well they can fuck off,don't give a shit about their feels.
Online jillc

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1646 on: June 9, 2021, 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on June  9, 2021, 06:17:42 pm
True, I hate it when people do that, hence why I had a very specific replacement action that I indicated in my post

There is no reason why both things cannot happen it doesn't have to be one or the other does it?
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1647 on: June 9, 2021, 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June  9, 2021, 03:17:26 pm
It's not a worthless gesture, and as long as these footballers wish to continue it I support it. People who attack the use of the taking of the knee seldom have a different idea, to put in its place anyway. The world is full of people who continually rubbish these "pointless gestures" but rarely come up with anything else to take it's place.

Agreed. Colin Kaepernick originally sat on the bench during the national anthem for 2 or 3 pre season games, to protest Police brutality and racism, he said he wasn't prepared to stand and show pride for the flag of a country that oppressed black people and people of colour and wanted to do something, this went unnoticed initially by his team mates and the media. His team mate Eric Reid wanted to join him in the peaceful protest and after speaking to former Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer, they decided to kneel, as it was more respectful than sitting on the bench.

People need to be educated on what taking the knee is really about, when it started and why.
Online markmywords

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1648 on: June 9, 2021, 10:43:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2021, 09:10:15 pm
Agreed. Colin Kaepernick originally sat on the bench during the national anthem for 2 or 3 pre season games, to protest Police brutality and racism, he said he wasn't prepared to stand and show pride for the flag of a country that oppressed black people and people of colour and wanted to do something, this went unnoticed initially by his team mates and the media. His team mate Eric Reid wanted to join him in the peaceful protest and after speaking to former Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer, they decided to kneel, as it was more respectful than sitting on the bench.

People need to be educated on what taking the knee is really about, when it started and why.

The background is compelling

But the players have been very clear in distinguishing the reasons for their "protest" from colin Kaepernick's. 

This "Racism in football" thread is symptomatic of the whole discussion on racism, it has been hijacked by talking about people kneeling, if you are gonna take anything from NFL, take the rooney rule, which basically worked there, the kneeling as become a complete distraction and allows the focus to be taken away from the lack of representation in management/coaching.  I don't have any poster in mind, but I get the feeling some wouldn't want a more aggressive affirmative action policy, but may not have the nerve to admit it, so talk about Kneeling instead, they are happy for the distraction.
Offline 12C

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 12:14:05 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 12:20:36 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June  9, 2021, 03:37:26 pm
Banning racists is necessary if it's banning someone for saying a racist thing in a public arena.

But it does nothing towards changing their views, they'll still be a racist, but they'll now be angry that they are banned from the place because of that person they abused, they may even wear it as a badge of honour.

The first thing that should be done is to try and educate them, get them to understand that what they think and feel is wrong. If at the end of the process they still won't change, then yes ban the fuckers for life.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 01:28:33 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on June  9, 2021, 03:10:49 pm
Football needs to lead on this by using things like the Rooney rule  Trying to stop booing is a waste of energy, fans can boo using face masks and nobody can tell, I think the taking a knee gesture is worthless and a distraction from the real issues/solutions

Your argument falls down straight away because the country where the Rooney Rule was introduced is also one of the most racially divisive in the world.

They aren't kneeling to get openings for black managers. They're kneeling because of the constant and systemic racism that still exists in this country and which black players face on social media day in and day out.

They're also experiencing racism everytime a bunch of knuckle draggers boo their gesture at an internatinoal football match. As I said on a post on Twitter yesterday - if they really want to stop players taking the knee it's simple - stop being racists.
Online markmywords

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:28:33 pm
Your argument falls down straight away because the country where the Rooney Rule was introduced is also one of the most racially divisive in the world.

If the US is more racially divisive(and I guess troubled) than the UK and they were successfully able to implement the rule, why is that a reason not to try it here?  Surely the reverse is true


Quote
They aren't kneeling to get openings for black managers. They're kneeling because of the constant and systemic racism that still exists in this country and which black players face on social media day in and day out.

They're also experiencing racism everytime a bunch of knuckle draggers boo their gesture at an internatinoal football match. As I said on a post on Twitter yesterday - if they really want to stop players taking the knee it's simple - stop being racists.

So the Rooney rule an actual measure than addresses lack of representation, that has a track record of measurable success is rejected, as it came from the US, but kneeling for 5 seconds before football matches (which is as american as apple pie) is gonna make the difference?

This is one of the things I don't like about kneeling, it allows football to reject things could make a difference whilst still attempting to hijack the high moral ground, people are squeamish about rejecting affirmative action measures, but still want to see themselves as the good guys, so denounce those booing the kneeling to compensate
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 07:58:48 pm »
The players aren't hijacking the high moral ground, they're literally the ones who have experienced racism, and the rest are supporting their cause.

It's not that hard to understand. It wasn't hard to understand when Kappernick did it to begin with in the US, but people with agendas spun it their way to suit their narrative, and here we are with people still doing that.

Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 07:56:13 pm
If the US is more racially divisive(and I guess troubled) than the UK and they were successfully able to implement the rule, why is that a reason not to try it here?  Surely the reverse is true


So the Rooney rule an actual measure than addresses lack of representation, that has a track record of measurable success is rejected, as it came from the US, but kneeling for 5 seconds before football matches (which is as american as apple pie) is gonna make the difference?

This is one of the things I don't like about kneeling, it allows football to reject things could make a difference whilst still attempting to hijack the high moral ground, people are squeamish about rejecting affirmative action measures, but still want to see themselves as the good guys, so denounce those booing the kneeling to compensate

According to this article, the Rooney rule is failing in the NFL, out of 27 vacancies in the last 4 hiring cycles, only 3 went to Black Men.

https://www.nfl.com/news/eric-bieniemy-byron-leftwich-left-waiting-as-number-of-black-nfl-head-coaches-st
Online markmywords

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
According to this article, the Rooney rule is failing in the NFL, out of 27 vacancies in the last 4 hiring cycles, only 3 went to Black Men.

https://www.nfl.com/news/eric-bieniemy-byron-leftwich-left-waiting-as-number-of-black-nfl-head-coaches-st

Interesting

The rule has been extended to tech and law industries because it has demonstrated results

before the rule there had been 8 black coaches in total over close to 100 yrs, since it was introduced in 2003 over 20 black coaches in under 20 yrs, in a 32 team operation, definitely worth consideration...
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 10:00:15 am »
It's just sad that there's more talk about taking the knee than about football. It's a sport competition/event and everything around it should reflect sport. Congratulations booing dickheads for ruining it. Players are more concerned about this now than being fully concentrated on football.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:00:15 am
It's just sad that there's more talk about taking the knee than about football. It's a sport competition/event and everything around it should reflect sport. Congratulations booing dickheads for ruining it. Players are more concerned about this now than being fully concentrated on football.


You don't actually believe that do you ?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 10:14:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:07:21 am

You don't actually believe that do you ?

Well not literally but it does affect them negatively. You read everyday this player or that player coming out saying we'll continue taking the knee no matter the boos. That's good and that's what they should do, it's just all the unnecessary talk and all the headlights created by booing dickheads.
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 10:42:17 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
Interesting

The rule has been extended to tech and law industries because it has demonstrated results

before the rule there had been 8 black coaches in total over close to 100 yrs, since it was introduced in 2003 over 20 black coaches in under 20 yrs, in a 32 team operation, definitely worth consideration...

It appears though that within the NFL its not changed the culture and people being people, after doing what they were requested to do, as we all tend to do, they have done something initially but then just seemingly reverted back to type and its going backwards. I found a few articles that suggested the NFL is now obsessed with young white coaches. The author of that article mentions two coaches, who were working for the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, one who has been passed over for 7 head coach roles this season and the other who can't even get an interview and he cannot see why, as they are both better qualified and experienced than those getting the jobs. There is still a lot wrong with the NFL in this regard.

Until we change the culture, then the Rooney rule will only be a token gesture. Within the PL, they may interview more BAME candidates and maybe appoint some, but it'll quickly go back to the current white man merry go round.
