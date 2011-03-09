Your argument falls down straight away because the country where the Rooney Rule was introduced is also one of the most racially divisive in the world.
If the US is more racially divisive(and I guess troubled) than the UK and they were successfully able to implement the rule, why is that a reason not to try it here? Surely the reverse is true
They aren't kneeling to get openings for black managers. They're kneeling because of the constant and systemic racism that still exists in this country and which black players face on social media day in and day out.
They're also experiencing racism everytime a bunch of knuckle draggers boo their gesture at an internatinoal football match. As I said on a post on Twitter yesterday - if they really want to stop players taking the knee it's simple - stop being racists.
So the Rooney rule an actual measure than addresses lack of representation, that has a track record of measurable success is rejected, as it came from the US, but kneeling for 5 seconds before football matches (which is as american as apple pie) is gonna make the difference?
This is one of the things I don't like about kneeling, it allows football to reject things could make a difference whilst still attempting to hijack the high moral ground, people are squeamish about rejecting affirmative action measures, but still want to see themselves as the good guys, so denounce those booing the kneeling to compensate