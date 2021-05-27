« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 87018 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,459
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 08:17:45 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  1, 2021, 01:34:03 pm
I think the players and the clubs should just disable comments and private messages on their social media profiles. No need to give room to every kind of person to comment. Keep your toxic opinion for yourself and choke yourself in it.

Shouldnt be up to the victim to stop racist abuse.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 08:36:49 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:45 am
Shouldnt be up to the victim to stop racist abuse.

It's not about that, it's about taking from the racist as many possible abuse tools.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
  • Boom!
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:36:49 am
It's not about that, it's about taking from the racist as many possible abuse tools.
Maybe players want to engage with their fans and read about the positive stuff too. You shouldn't need to punish the majority for the sins of a few pricks. Social media companies need come to the party and start banning people and helping to prosecute those that break the law.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,434
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 09:36:59 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:09:34 am
Maybe players want to engage with their fans and read about the positive stuff too. You shouldn't need to punish the majority for the sins of a few pricks. Social media companies need come to the party and start banning people and helping to prosecute those that break the law.

Then make it like when you get a bank account, proof of identity, proof of address. If people genuinely want to engage with the players, they won't mind. I'm not having this privacy bollocks either, go on facebook and see how easy it is to get everything you need to create an identity from peoples wide open profiles and photos. DOB, schools, mothers maiden name, work, siblings, marital status and how many kids all there - some dicks even post pics of their houses with the house number/address showing.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,874
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:36:59 am
Then make it like when you get a bank account, proof of identity, proof of address. If people genuinely want to engage with the players, they won't mind. I'm not having this privacy bollocks either, go on facebook and see how easy it is to get everything you need to create an identity from peoples wide open profiles and photos. DOB, schools, mothers maiden name, work, siblings, marital status and how many kids all there - some dicks even post pics of their houses with the house number/address showing.

Exactly this.

You either change social media to stop racists being able to post anonymously, or you change social media to stop anyone posting at all.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 01:00:17 pm »
A Man United Twitter account with 143,000 followers actually tweeted this. What is wrong with people?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 