Maybe players want to engage with their fans and read about the positive stuff too. You shouldn't need to punish the majority for the sins of a few pricks. Social media companies need come to the party and start banning people and helping to prosecute those that break the law.



Then make it like when you get a bank account, proof of identity, proof of address. If people genuinely want to engage with the players, they won't mind. I'm not having this privacy bollocks either, go on facebook and see how easy it is to get everything you need to create an identity from peoples wide open profiles and photos. DOB, schools, mothers maiden name, work, siblings, marital status and how many kids all there - some dicks even post pics of their houses with the house number/address showing.