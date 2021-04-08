So what do you suggest then to deal with it?



The power should already be there, it's the desire to use it that seems to be the problem. As someone posted before my post, they can mac ban, ip ban ect. Isp's give you a warning or two before kicking you for piracy and often without proper proof as anyone tagging things as copywrite infringement gets it instantly taken down it seems.Granted that there are always ways to get around bans but those people usually seem to be more hardcore and determined and those should be dealt with by the police just like they are now for hate speech.Freedom of speech is important and shouldn't even be considered especially when nothing much else has been tried yet.Governments seem to have the power to move mountains when they really try but are they trying? They could legislate that social media has to have rules like they did with cookies. Companies already often make you sign a user agreement that stipulates what you can't do or say or post but obviously are not enforcing it and no one is trying to make them.Well that's the way it seems to me. Didn't the whole Covid news story break with a whistleblower in China, a doctor that ended up catching it and died?