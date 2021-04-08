« previous next »
Author Topic: Racism in Football  (Read 82352 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1520 on: April 8, 2021, 07:07:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  8, 2021, 06:30:17 pm
Well you should maybe google all the people across the world who have been jailed for simply tweeting about human rights abuses.

You could then google to see just how many people are arrested and charged in the UK over racist posts.

So the authorities in those countries, obviously with the help of Twitter, could identify those people.

Why can't those tweeting racist abuse be equally identified?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1521 on: April 8, 2021, 07:10:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  8, 2021, 07:07:27 pm
So the authorities in those countries, obviously with the help of Twitter, could identify those people.

Why can't those tweeting racist abuse be equally identified?


Yes just like they were able to identify those that have been charged and in some cases jailed in this country.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1522 on: April 8, 2021, 07:14:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April  8, 2021, 07:10:28 pm

Yes just like they were able to identify those that have been charged and in some cases jailed in this country.

It would be interesting to see how many of those tweeting the abuse are actually in this country.

If not there is nothing the authorities here can do about it.

And it then goes back to the social media companies - who have algorithms that detect at what time you have your daily shit, you'd think they would be able to simply identify any racist expressions or emojis.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1523 on: April 8, 2021, 07:25:13 pm »
I think one of the main things with associating an ID to the account is that it then prevents, or helps prevent, people opening account after account and continuing with the abuse.

Would also remove the chances of cat fishing (a fav for paedos) and plenty of other dodgy activity that goes on on social media, not just abuse.
Offline RaveDave

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1524 on: April 8, 2021, 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on April  8, 2021, 12:32:30 pm
On the back of my post before, Swansea City have just announced that they will not be using social media for the next week.
Rangers players and management now doing the same.
https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/rangers-players-and-management-boycott-social-media/40OVL6DxYTOl0pbusoJ5e2
Offline Statto Red

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1525 on: April 8, 2021, 07:51:16 pm »
Boycotting social media for a week is pointless when you'll have the same morons on it posting the same vitriol when the boycott is over, social media needs to be binned of completely, it's not like clubs have there own websites either, were they could create a chat board if they wanted to & bin off anyone making such posts & report them to the authorities..
Offline wenlock

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1526 on: April 8, 2021, 07:56:54 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April  8, 2021, 10:14:28 am
So what do you suggest then to deal with it?

The power should already be there, it's the desire to use it that seems to be the problem. As someone posted before my post, they can mac ban, ip ban ect. Isp's give you a warning or two before kicking you for piracy and often without proper proof as anyone tagging things as copywrite infringement gets it instantly taken down it seems.

Granted that there are always ways to get around bans but those people usually seem to be more hardcore and determined and those should be dealt with by the police just like they are now for hate speech.

Freedom of speech is important and shouldn't even be considered especially when nothing much else has been tried yet.

Governments seem to have the power to move mountains when they really try but are they trying? They could legislate that social media has to have rules like they did with cookies. Companies already often make you sign a user agreement that stipulates what you can't do or say or post but obviously are not enforcing it and no one is trying to make them.

Well that's the way it seems to me. Didn't the whole Covid news story break with a whistleblower in China, a doctor that ended up catching it and died?
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1527 on: April 8, 2021, 07:57:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  8, 2021, 07:14:51 pm
It would be interesting to see how many of those tweeting the abuse are actually in this country.

If not there is nothing the authorities here can do about it.

And it then goes back to the social media companies - who have algorithms that detect at what time you have your daily shit, you'd think they would be able to simply identify any racist expressions or emojis.

They can, that is the annoying thing. I made a comment on FB last year about scousers and muzzys and FB deleted the post and warned me - they obviously interpreted muzzy as something to do with Muslims.

Its not hard to find words or phrases that are offensive, I've written code at work for finding key words, postcode sectors, issue country info in passport numbers, stuff like that, so its not hard to do. I'm sure the social media companies could use some of their billions to clamp down on this.
Online jillc

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1528 on: April 8, 2021, 07:59:57 pm »
Online FlashGordon

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1529 on: April 8, 2021, 08:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  8, 2021, 07:51:16 pm
Boycotting social media for a week is pointless when you'll have the same morons on it posting the same vitriol when the boycott is over, social media needs to be binned of completely, it's not like clubs have there own websites either, were they could create a chat board if they wanted to & bin off anyone making such posts & report them to the authorities..

I think the boycott is more to force the sites themselves in to taking action.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1530 on: April 8, 2021, 08:01:26 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  8, 2021, 08:00:33 pm
I think the boycott is more to force the sites themselves in to taking action.

Wait & see if that happens.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1531 on: April 8, 2021, 08:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  8, 2021, 08:01:26 pm
Wait & see if that happens.

Oh I'm not saying it'll be successful, just that in my opinion, that is what their aims are.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1532 on: April 8, 2021, 08:16:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  8, 2021, 08:07:01 pm
Oh I'm not saying it'll be successful, just that in my opinion, that is what their aims are.

I get that, but i can't see anything changing whilst social media companies are raking in the money, change will come if advertisers start pulling funding from social media companies, the threat of that would most likely make these companies act on the vile stuff being posted
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1533 on: April 8, 2021, 08:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  8, 2021, 08:16:03 pm
I get that, but i can't see anything changing whilst social media companies are raking in the money, change will come if advertisers start pulling funding from social media companies, the threat of that would most likely make these companies act on the vile stuff being posted

Hopefully the clubs and players boycotting then generates the negative media attention that scares the advertisers.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1534 on: April 8, 2021, 08:37:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 08:17:59 pm
Hopefully the clubs and players boycotting then generates the negative media attention that scares the advertisers.

Yes Rob, they will be hoping for a snowball effect.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1535 on: April 8, 2021, 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 08:17:59 pm
Hopefully the clubs and players boycotting then generates the negative media attention that scares the advertisers.

Theyve had it hundreds of times before. They really dont care as their business model really isnt hit by it.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1536 on: April 8, 2021, 09:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig  on April  8, 2021, 09:19:11 pm
They’ve had it hundreds of times before. They really don’t care as their business model really isn’t hit by it.
Instagram is worth over $100 billion dollars, 'soccer' is a sport, is racism on there footballs problem? or societies problem? I say the latter.

Yes, there may be footballers on there, but they're on a social media interface, its open to non footballing types as well as those that have a vested interest, to link it as racism in football is a bit off for me. To me it seems more racism at footballers driven by the ingrained racism in society.

Fix racism in society, you fix racism in football.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1537 on: April 8, 2021, 09:37:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  8, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
Instagram is worth over $100 billion dollars, 'soccer' is a sport, is racism on there footballs problem? or societies problem? I say the latter.

Yes, there may be footballers on there, but they're on a social media interface, its open to non footballing types as well as those that have a vested interest, to link it as racism in football is a bit off for me. To me it seems more racism at footballers driven by the ingrained racism in society.

Fix racism in society, you fix racism in football.

I think you're right about it being a societal problem, rather than a football problem.

Out of interest though are other black sports persons singled out for racist abuse?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1538 on: April 8, 2021, 09:42:55 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  8, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
Instagram is worth over $100 billion dollars, 'soccer' is a sport, is racism on there footballs problem? or societies problem? I say the latter.

Yes, there may be footballers on there, but they're on a social media interface, its open to non footballing types as well as those that have a vested interest, to link it as racism in football is a bit off for me. To me it seems more racism at footballers driven by the ingrained racism in society.

Fix racism in society, you fix racism in football.

I agree, and to be honest my comment was more theyve had the bad press with regards to racism and abuse across a wide range of accounts. From sporting icons, to celebs, to actors, to musicians, to influencers and to the average joe on the street.

I 100% agree its a societal problem, and it does need dealing with at that level and simply removing their platform where they can air their abuse doesnt solve it, but it does at least allow those people who may be targeted to go about their life without having to face it.
Offline diggerling!

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1539 on: April 8, 2021, 09:49:55 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  8, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
Instagram is worth over $100 billion dollars, 'soccer' is a sport, is racism on there footballs problem? or societies problem? I say the latter.

Yes, there may be footballers on there, but they're on a social media interface, its open to non footballing types as well as those that have a vested interest, to link it as racism in football is a bit off for me. To me it seems more racism at footballers driven by the ingrained racism in society.

Fix racism in society, you fix racism in football.
Football is part of society though, it is not separate from it. The terraces have long been seen as a vital battle ground for the far right. They have used the game to promote their ideology and groom young, poorly educated working class boys and men who are unable to see who the real enemy is.

It is only right that football responds to this, whether that be through taking the knee as a show of solidarity, trying to influence big tech to step up and do something, or direct action by supporter groups like FLAF.
« Last Edit: April 8, 2021, 09:51:43 pm by diggerling! »
Online jackh

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1540 on: April 8, 2021, 09:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  8, 2021, 07:51:16 pm
Boycotting social media for a week is pointless when you'll have the same morons on it posting the same vitriol when the boycott is over, social media needs to be binned of completely, it's not like clubs have there own websites either, were they could create a chat board if they wanted to & bin off anyone making such posts & report them to the authorities..

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April  8, 2021, 09:19:11 pm
Theyve had it hundreds of times before. They really dont care as their business model really isnt hit by it.

I'd like to think the power isn't in the boycott itself, but in the conversations it's starts - surely that's the bigger picture?  Raised awareness of the wide-reach & impact of issues (and this applies to a range of topics recently), aiming for an ever-evolving cultural & societal shift.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 07:45:04 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  8, 2021, 09:24:46 pm
Instagram is worth over $100 billion dollars, 'soccer' is a sport, is racism on there footballs problem? or societies problem? I say the latter.

Yes, there may be footballers on there, but they're on a social media interface, its open to non footballing types as well as those that have a vested interest, to link it as racism in football is a bit off for me. To me it seems more racism at footballers driven by the ingrained racism in society.

Fix racism in society, you fix racism in football.

Nobody will ever fix racism in society. Its impossible.
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 07:57:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:45:04 am
Nobody will ever fix racism in society. Its impossible.

It would help if the Prime Minister of the UK and former President of the USA weren't massive racists.
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:45:04 am
Nobody will ever fix racism in society. Its impossible.

You are right that we will never fix it, but we can change it. Those of us who are parents need to bring our kids up to not see people with different coloured skin as anything other than people, to not accept racism, to call it out. The world of football has changed since I was a kid, black players got booed, monkey chants, the lot at Anfield when I was first going in the Kop, a song declared "I would rather be a P*ki than a Manc", that would never happen now. It was a huge deal when Viv Anderson was picked for England, now no-one bats an eyelid at the colour of a players skin when picked or bought by a team. Racist terms were casually thrown about, again, people change. Attitudes changed and that needs to be carried on with.

The kids today are who twitter/instagram/whatever rely on - campaigns by people they look up to, to make the platforms change, will have an effect if they start to boycott them.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 09:22:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:33:06 am
You are right that we will never fix it, but we can change it. Those of us who are parents need to bring our kids up to not see people with different coloured skin as anything other than people, to not accept racism, to call it out. The world of football has changed since I was a kid, black players got booed, monkey chants, the lot at Anfield when I was first going in the Kop, a song declared "I would rather be a P*ki than a Manc", that would never happen now. It was a huge deal when Viv Anderson was picked for England, now no-one bats an eyelid at the colour of a players skin when picked or bought by a team. Racist terms were casually thrown about, again, people change. Attitudes changed and that needs to be carried on with.

The kids today are who twitter/instagram/whatever rely on - campaigns by people they look up to, to make the platforms change, will have an effect if they start to boycott them.

Thats all true, but there will still be a lot of racists and a voice for them in social media. Without blocking and removal of that voice or proper consequences to their actions, this problem will continue.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 09:34:31 am »
Consequences for their actions is, for a large part, why racism in society is a lot less than it once was.

Its why you dont get it within stadiums anywhere near as much - as youd be identified and banned / face criminal charges.

I dont see any reason why social media shouldnt be the same.
Online rob1966

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:22:59 am
Thats all true, but there will still be a lot of racists and a voice for them in social media. Without blocking and removal of that voice or proper consequences to their actions, this problem will continue.

That's why the boycotts and media attention are needed, to force these platforms to block these scum and pass whatever details they can onto relevant authorities, their words need to have consequences.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:58 am
That's why the boycotts and media attention are needed, to force these platforms to block these scum and pass whatever details they can onto relevant authorities, their words need to have consequences.

They wont. They never have and have zero intention to. It would take permanent boycotts for that to happen and even then it would creep back in.

There should be consequences for racist posts. Those people should be identified through proper verified details and given to the authorities. Trying to make the companies do it is ultimately fruitless.

Its civil liberties vs racism.
Offline diggerling!

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:34:31 am
I dont see any reason why social media shouldnt be the same.
It comes down to whether the social media companies are seen as platforms, like your broadband provider or phone line, or publishers, like a newspaper, with some editorial control.

At the moment they are legally viewed as platforms so are not responsible for the content spewed thereon. If they were publishers they would be. The obvious difficulties would be the sheer volume of content theyd have to check, which would probably render them unviable, and having the public debate framed at the whim of a few Silicon Valley billionaires.

My view is that the potential drawbacks could be ameliorated by algorithms, registration rules and a time allowance for removing reported misconduct. The billionaire playground argument would be irrelevant if legally binding rules about conduct were introduced by governments who are (ho ho) accountable to the electorate.
Online liverbloke

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 am »
we're all going round and around here saying the same things and arguing over the same solutions

there's nothing wrong with that of course but it does go to show that how the solution is maybe to go forward with full identification when using these platforms - BUT i understand that some people may have a problem with this as countries at war or repressing their own people would LOVE to have the full identities of those posting comments against their rule and that's a massive pitfall

we cannot beat racism in society until we fully rid the remnants of the caste system in parts of india, both the tribal and religious conflict in parts of africa, what's going on in northern ireland at the moment, extremism, fascism, far-right politics, parts of eastern european culture, china, japan, north korea etc it's not just about the black and ethnic minorities in this country

we can educate a child but would every country do that? especially as their belief system, ruling political party, dictatorship would see that as western influence undermining their way of life - social media platforms are worldwide

so the way to go is...???

fining those billionaire companies? only if the law was changed to do so and they would simply amend their terms and conditions in response - and any fine would be a drop in the ocean

phew - so should we therefore should we just expect people who choose to use those platforms do so at their own risk until a new platform arrives?

is that a defeatist attitude or a realistic one?

Offline diggerling!

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:31:57 am
...i understand that some people may have a problem with this as countries at war or repressing their own people would LOVE to have the full identities of those posting comments against their rule and that's a massive pitfall
Would oppressive regimes necessarily have full access to the data? Surely it could be held by the social media company and then released to any authority with just cause. If oppressive regimes ban the use, so be it - they can do that now anyway.

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:31:57 am
we cannot beat racism in society until we fully rid the remnants of the caste system in parts of india, both the tribal and religious conflict in parts of africa, what's going on in northern ireland at the moment, extremism, fascism, far-right politics, parts of eastern european culture, china, japan, north korea etc it's not just about the black and ethnic minorities in this country
That's a bit like saying people are going to die anyway so what's the point in medicine? Incremental improvements are worth fighting for, even if on a global scale the issue still seems insurmountable. Drip, drip, drip.

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:31:57 am
fining those billionaire companies? only if the law was changed to do so and they would simply amend their terms and conditions in response - and any fine would be a drop in the ocean
If there are laws in place and those laws are broken, fines are only one possible sanction, another could be limiting advertising revenue. Ultimately the responsibility for content should lie with the executives at those companies. That would concentrate a few minds.
Online liverbloke

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 12:03:03 pm
...
That's a bit like saying people are going to die anyway so what's the point in medicine? Incremental improvements are worth fighting for, even if on a global scale the issue still seems insurmountable. Drip, drip, drip.
...

that's an unfair analogy of my point as i was stating that for change to take place we need to address all issues otherwise they negate one another

but the rest of you points are valid reasonings - we are on the same side here  :wave
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 12:46:31 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 10:12:49 am
It comes down to whether the social media companies are seen as platforms, like your broadband provider or phone line, or publishers, like a newspaper, with some editorial control.

At the moment they are legally viewed as platforms so are not responsible for the content spewed thereon. If they were publishers they would be. The obvious difficulties would be the sheer volume of content theyd have to check, which would probably render them unviable, and having the public debate framed at the whim of a few Silicon Valley billionaires.

My view is that the potential drawbacks could be ameliorated by algorithms, registration rules and a time allowance for removing reported misconduct. The billionaire playground argument would be irrelevant if legally binding rules about conduct were introduced by governments who are (ho ho) accountable to the electorate.

The thing is I think ultimately it should be the public and not the social media companies who are held responsible. However to do this social media companies need to be made responsible for checking who they allow to use their platform, and to make them identifiable so they can be held responsible for what they say. I wouldn't hold Liverpool responsible for one fan shouting racist abuse, however I would expect them to help identify that person via things like CCTV, knowing who sits in what seat, etc - social media companies should have the same responsibility.

Sure they need to work on their algorithms to seek out the offending content, but mostly this could easily be done by the wider public reporting them. If people knew what they said could be linked to their actual ID and they could be held responsible it would quite quickly prevent a lot of them from mouthing off.
Offline diggerling!

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1553 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
that's an unfair analogy of my point as i was stating that for change to take place we need to address all issues otherwise they negate one another

but the rest of you points are valid reasonings - we are on the same side here  :wave
Fair point mate, and I know you're sound.  :wave
Offline diggerling!

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1554 on: Yesterday at 01:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:46:31 pm
The thing is I think ultimately it should be the public and not the social media companies who are held responsible. However to do this social media companies need to be made responsible for checking who they allow to use their platform, and to make them identifiable so they can be held responsible for what they say. I wouldn't hold Liverpool responsible for one fan shouting racist abuse, however I would expect them to help identify that person via things like CCTV, knowing who sits in what seat, etc - social media companies should have the same responsibility.

Sure they need to work on their algorithms to seek out the offending content, but mostly this could easily be done by the wider public reporting them. If people knew what they said could be linked to their actual ID and they could be held responsible it would quite quickly prevent a lot of them from mouthing off.
It's a complex area for sure. One of the problems seems to be that people can have multiple identities and can create new ones very easily. That wouldn't be the case if, for example, you needed to use a mailing address or credit card as confirmation that you are legit. Big tech wouldn't want that though as they rely on sockpuppets to bump up their user numbers in order to attract advertisers. However you look at it, whether they are seen as platforms or publishers, they need to do more.
Online liverbloke

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1555 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm
Fair point mate, and I know you're sound.  :wave

cheers fella
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1556 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Yesterday at 01:32:25 pm
It's a complex area for sure. One of the problems seems to be that people can have multiple identities and can create new ones very easily. That wouldn't be the case if, for example, you needed to use a mailing address or credit card as confirmation that you are legit. Big tech wouldn't want that though as they rely on sockpuppets to bump up their user numbers in order to attract advertisers. However you look at it, whether they are seen as platforms or publishers, they need to do more.

Oh I agree, which is why so many simply bury their heads in the sand, ride out the storm when something happens, and carry on as normal after putting out some lip service type statement.

Ultimately they'll need to be forced to adopt some of the rules which will help curb people thinking because they can't see / be seen that they can abuse anyone and everyone. I really don't see this being solved any other way other than you proving you are who you say you are when you sign up.

It would remove so many of the toxic issues with social media. From the abuse (in many forms), to the cat fishing, to the stalking, to the bots, to paedos pretending to be other kids, etc. Now of course some will still find ways to bypass it, but huge numbers won't.

Now maybe there needs to be a 3rd party who holds the private information and confirms the ID's so the social media companies don't "own" this, but whatever way it happens it really needs to.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Racism in Football
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56689861

Quote
La Liga says it has found no evidence that Cadiz defender Juan Cala racially abused Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during Sunday's match.

Defender Diakhaby reacted furiously after a first-half clash with Cala and spoke with the referee.

Valencia walked off the pitch in protest after the alleged racist comment was made.

They later returning to complete the match - without the substituted Diakhaby - which they lost 2-1.

In a statement, La Liga said: "After an analysis of all the elements, it was concluded that in none of the available media was found any proof that the player Juan Torres Ruiz [Juan Cala] insulted Mouctar Diakhaby using the alleged terms.

"All available audiovisual and digital files were analysed, including the images broadcast and spread on different social networks.

"To be able to complete the case, a specialised company was contracted to do lip-reading analysis of the conversations and study the behaviour of the players Juan Torres Ruiz and Mouctar Diakhaby."

The league also reiterated its "condemnation of racism in all its forms".

On Tuesday, Diakhaby posted a video on social media saying he was "very hurt" by what Cala said to him and wanted La Liga to punish the Cadiz man.

Cala held a virtual news conference later in the day, during which he denied racially abusing Diakhaby and said he had been caught in a "media circus".

Valencia said the outcome of La Liga's investigation had "by no means changed our opinion" on what happened.

"The fact that no proof has been found does not mean that the matter did not occur," the club said.

"The club have by no means changed our opinion on what occurred in the game, and maintain our full support for Diakhaby.

"Having reached this point, it is necessary to continue working with La Liga, the institutions and the rest of the clubs to ensure that these types of racist incidents are never repeated."

An investigation by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is still ongoing.

