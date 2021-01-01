we're all going round and around here saying the same things and arguing over the same solutionsthere's nothing wrong with that of course but it does go to show that how the solution is maybe to go forward with full identification when using these platforms - BUT i understand that some people may have a problem with this as countries at war or repressing their own people would LOVE to have the full identities of those posting comments against their rule and that's a massive pitfallwe cannot beat racism in society until we fully rid the remnants of the caste system in parts of india, both the tribal and religious conflict in parts of africa, what's going on in northern ireland at the moment, extremism, fascism, far-right politics, parts of eastern european culture, china, japan, north korea etc it's not just about the black and ethnic minorities in this countrywe can educate a child but would every country do that? especially as their belief system, ruling political party, dictatorship would see that as western influence undermining their way of life - social media platforms are worldwideso the way to go is...fining those billionaire companies? only if the law was changed to do so and they would simply amend their terms and conditions in response - and any fine would be a drop in the oceanphew - so should we therefore should we just expect people who choose to use those platforms do so at their own risk until a new platform arrives?is that a defeatist attitude or a realistic one?