I don't have a problem with the ban if it's for kicking the ball at spectators. That's an indiscriminate response that could hurt someone, possibly the wrong person. And even if you hit the abuser, you risk sparking a bigger melee and further injuries.



Now of course, it's not the player's fault, his reaction is perfectly understandable. But can authorities really be expected to condone certain violent acts because they're in response to abhorrent abuse? They have to consider the consequences. Cantona was abused by the Palace fan, should he have been let off? Precedent is everything.



Of course, this only works if the punishment for the abuser is much more severe. Life ban and 4-figure fine for the racist, 1 match ban and media sympathy for the player, sounds a fair deal. But on that count the Eastern European FAs have poor form.

