Racism in Football

Re: Racism in Football
November 21, 2019, 08:40:34 PM
Im less frightened by monkey chants and epithets than I am by the harmless, perfectly cultured and nice, sheltered White folk in my life who tell me racism doesnt exist anymore because theyve never seen it and we no longer live in the 50s. The same folk who insist there is no such thing as institutional racism. Cuz if you cant really put a finger on it, that means its not there.

Oh, and what is colourism? Thats not actually a thing, surely.
Re: Racism in Football
November 21, 2019, 09:33:43 PM
Re: Racism in Football
November 21, 2019, 11:11:09 PM
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on November 21, 2019, 09:33:43 PM
:duh :butt

Unreal. The current trend for victim blaming is odious in the extreme.

To be fair the ref had no choice,that being said the FA could and should've used it as a teaching moment and not banned him.
Re: Racism in Football
November 22, 2019, 02:37:29 AM
I don't have a problem with the ban if it's for kicking the ball at spectators. That's an indiscriminate response that could hurt someone, possibly the wrong person. And even if you hit the abuser, you risk sparking a bigger melee and further injuries.

Now of course, it's not the player's fault, his reaction is perfectly understandable. But can authorities really be expected to condone certain violent acts because they're in response to abhorrent abuse? They have to consider the consequences. Cantona was abused by the Palace fan, should he have been let off? Precedent is everything.

Of course, this only works if the punishment for the abuser is much more severe. Life ban and 4-figure fine for the racist, 1 match ban and media sympathy for the player, sounds a fair deal. But on that count the Eastern European FAs have poor form.
Re: Racism in Football
December 5, 2019, 11:34:25 AM
Re: Racism in Football
December 5, 2019, 12:35:18 PM
Is Italian culture really that backward? Whats wrong with them?

Mind boggling how blatant and unbothered they are with this its gone on all year.
Re: Racism in Football
December 5, 2019, 12:45:44 PM
Quote from: Medellin on December  5, 2019, 11:34:25 AM
Really!!??

Fucking hell.

http://www.skysports.com/share/11878637

Wow. What the fuck is wrong with people? Whoever wrote that, he really thought that's the most creative headlight he could come up with? c*nt.
Re: Racism in Football
December 5, 2019, 03:39:18 PM
fucking hell, bunch of racist animals. if they are doing this, then imagine what fans can do/are doing.
Re: Racism in Football
December 7, 2019, 07:36:39 PM
https://twitter.com/Luke10men/status/1203388343976894464

Two stewards standing in front of him doing fuck all. They need sacking too.
Re: Racism in Football
December 8, 2019, 01:45:36 AM
Quote from: Studgotelli on December  5, 2019, 12:35:18 PM
Is Italian culture really that backward? Whats wrong with them?

Mind boggling how blatant and unbothered they are with this its gone on all year.

Steve Bannon setup a far-right academy in Italy, but was booted out. He obviously chose Italy for a reason. Theres some nefarious agents at play in Europe and the West, subverting democracies and poisoning public debate. Its happening in the U.K. too.
Re: Racism in Football
December 8, 2019, 03:49:47 AM
Gladdened to see City sending out such a strong message so soon after the incident:

"The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life."

Also heartened to see Raheem Sterling advocating draconian punishments for clubs with racist fans:

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has said clubs should be given an automatic nine-point deduction and ordered to play three games behind closed doors if their supporters take part in racist behaviour.

I mean obvs the first one wouldn't apply to someone like, say, Bernardo Silva, and of course City themselves won't be volunteering a points deduction, but still, well played to both for such a public spirited stance.

I for one couldn't advocate them playing games behind closed doors for a first offence like this. That would just leave dozens of their real fans paying the price for a couple of idiots.

Re: Racism in Football
December 8, 2019, 06:22:09 AM
Forest Green v Scunthorpe was halted due to racist abuse at one of the Scunthorpe players
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50611202
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 03:32:39 PM
So I read in Italy that the racism protocols are followed for "territorial discrimination" as well as chants about someone's ethnic origin.

They have loads of problems with northern teams against Napoli.

Imagine if they implemented that here? We would never be able to finish a game.

Just shows that, while we have a go at Italy quite rightly for the incidents over there, they are ahead of us in other areas.
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 07:49:09 PM
Quote from: GreatEx on November 22, 2019, 02:37:29 AM
I don't have a problem with the ban if it's for kicking the ball at spectators. That's an indiscriminate response that could hurt someone, possibly the wrong person. And even if you hit the abuser, you risk sparking a bigger melee and further injuries.

Now of course, it's not the player's fault, his reaction is perfectly understandable. But can authorities really be expected to condone certain violent acts because they're in response to abhorrent abuse? They have to consider the consequences. Cantona was abused by the Palace fan, should he have been let off? Precedent is everything.

Of course, this only works if the punishment for the abuser is much more severe. Life ban and 4-figure fine for the racist, 1 match ban and media sympathy for the player, sounds a fair deal. But on that count the Eastern European FAs have poor form.

Thanks for the chuckle...consequenes for ones actions...good one.
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 07:55:16 PM
Quote from: Peabee on December  8, 2019, 01:45:36 AM
Steve Bannon setup a far-right academy in Italy, but was booted out. He obviously chose Italy for a reason. Theres some nefarious agents at play in Europe and the West, subverting democracies and poisoning public debate. Its happening in the U.K. too.


Errr most of these ideologies were pushed by the  government and the royal family. It was under written by academia . The army allowed it in their ranks.The educational system still endorses it.

This country doesn't have much, yet could tout itself as the 5th richest until recently...How is this possible?
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:02:22 PM
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:03:16 PM
I blame society
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:03:48 PM
If the authorities are serious, this individual will have to report to a police station on match days. Let's see...



The reason I popped today was to see if anyone else has noticed how media folk seem a little too keen on mentioning "how much money" Robbie Lyle makes from Arsenal fan TV? It's like there's a offence taken from the fact that he makes money from what he does....same business model as any other media content provider. They try and mask it under, "but they thrive from negativity". But hang on, those working in media know better than anyone negativity sells papers, generates clickbait etc...so why saltyness for Robbie? Yer nIted haven't been any great shakes recently, yet Goldbridge doesn't have the same sly jibes, or is Robbie being highlighted because he is more successful than the rest?
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:07:38 PM
Quote from: Johns_Barn on December  9, 2019, 08:03:48 PM
If the authorities are serious, this individual will have to report to a police station on match days. Let's see...



This is from the BBC report;

The teenager was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Premier League match between the sides.

Burnley say they will contact the teenager and his family about an "enforced educational programme".

Both clubs are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

"Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind," the club said.

I would think educating a stupid 13 year old is probably a reasonable approach compared to say a forty year old man.
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:16:16 PM
"Burnley have confirmed that a 13-year-old supporter was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following an alleged racist gesture towards Son Heung-min."
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:19:44 PM
Quote from: Johns_Barn on December  9, 2019, 08:03:48 PM
If the authorities are serious, this individual will have to report to a police station on match days. Let's see...



The reason I popped today was to see if anyone else has noticed how media folk seem a little too keen on mentioning "how much money" Robbie Lyle makes from Arsenal fan TV? It's like there's a offence taken from the fact that he makes money from what he does....same business model as any other media content provider. They try and mask it under, "but they thrive from negativity". But hang on, those working in media know better than anyone negativity sells papers, generates clickbait etc...so why saltyness for Robbie? Yer nIted haven't been any great shakes recently, yet Goldbridge doesn't have the same sly jibes, or is Robbie being highlighted because he is more successful than the rest?
I have brought that up here once or twice, no one is arsed mate... I mean how dare he make money when Youtube are doing so badly

Sadly when a black guy does well for himself, he will get treated differently to a white guy (as you mentioned, Goldbridge)
Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:24:41 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December  9, 2019, 08:07:38 PM
This is from the BBC report;

The teenager was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Premier League match between the sides.

Burnley say they will contact the teenager and his family about an "enforced educational programme".

Both clubs are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

"Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind," the club said.

I would think educating a stupid 13 year old is probably a reasonable approach compared to say a forty year old man.

He comes from Burnley, the place that elected BNP councillors and is a Brexit backing knuckledragger infested shithole. Its great that the kid will get enforced education, but don't be surprised if it does not work.

Re: Racism in Football
December 9, 2019, 08:33:02 PM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December  9, 2019, 08:24:41 PM
He comes from Burnley, the place that elected BNP councillors and is a Brexit backing knuckledragger infested shithole. Its great that the kid will get enforced education, but don't be surprised if it does not work.



Theres now't like a good dose of generalised scatter gunning. Well played fella. The entire population of Burnely will be well chuffed with you. 
Re: Racism in Football
December 10, 2019, 09:10:34 AM
Quote from: CHOPPZBOT on December  9, 2019, 08:33:02 PM
Theres now't like a good dose of generalised scatter gunning. Well played fella. The entire population of Burnely will be well chuffed with you. 

Yeah I was out of order with that. I'm just sick to death of this shite and the c*nts who continue to do it. I do know some people from Burnley, including a wonderful couple who foster children and I apologise to people like them. The racists can get to fuck though.
Re: Racism in Football
December 12, 2019, 05:54:42 PM
Quote from: Only Me on December  8, 2019, 03:49:47 AM
Gladdened to see City sending out such a strong message so soon after the incident:

"The Club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life."

Also heartened to see Raheem Sterling advocating draconian punishments for clubs with racist fans:

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has said clubs should be given an automatic nine-point deduction and ordered to play three games behind closed doors if their supporters take part in racist behaviour.

I mean obvs the first one wouldn't apply to someone like, say, Bernardo Silva, and of course City themselves won't be volunteering a points deduction, but still, well played to both for such a public spirited stance.

I for one couldn't advocate them playing games behind closed doors for a first offence like this. That would just leave dozens of their real fans paying the price for a couple of idiots.

How is that going to work when, for example, some guy who's plunked down a ton of money on Leicester winning the league decides to hire a patsy or two to sit in the Kop and make racist gestures?
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 05:23:10 PM
Will an Inquiry do any good? Do we just need action such a camera's focused on the crowd so the culprits are easily spotted, identified and punished?
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 05:35:48 PM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:23:10 PM
Will an Inquiry do any good? Do we just need action such a camera's focused on the crowd so the culprits are easily spotted, identified and punished?

No an inquiry is a waste of time and money. Like you say, Football can deal with its own issues inside grounds by things like increased stewarding, use of cameras, employing undercover Police officers and as was said on Sky by Neville, by people nearby reporting the offenders.

The govt needs to put its own house in order and the wider society, in regards to racial hatred, before it starts looking at sport.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 06:03:13 PM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 05:35:48 PM

The govt needs to put its own house in order and the wider society, in regards to racial hatred, before it starts looking at sport.

Exactly, this isnt, a football problem its a society problem brought out into the open by Brexit and the rhetoric of the current government.

I
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 06:19:17 PM
There's simply too many Bulgarians in the stands. Brexit can't come soon enough so we can send them all home. Problem solved.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 07:15:04 PM
Fair play to the Chelsea fans who called out one of their own for racially abusing Son. Thats what we need - decent fans standing up against racism.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 07:23:53 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:15:04 PM
Fair play to the Chelsea fans who called out one of their own for racially abusing Son. Thats what we need - decent fans standing up against racism.

Good to see. If this happened with every racial abuse incident, we can quickly get this crap eradicated from inside the grounds.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 07:24:52 PM
Full marks to Gary Neville too.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 07:31:53 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:24:52 PM
Full marks to Gary Neville too.

Spoke very well. I was shocked though when he stated the Kick it Out and Say No to Racism campaigns are nothing but lip service and Ashley Cole backing him up on that.
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 07:41:11 PM
Full discussion those who haven't seen it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEpG5JNWCWI
Re: Racism in Football
Yesterday at 08:26:13 PM
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:15:04 PM
Fair play to the Chelsea fans who called out one of their own for racially abusing Son. Thats what we need - decent fans standing up against racism.

That should be the minimum standard. If youre sitting a football match with your kids, mates, partner or parent and you see this sort of behaviour call it out. Get the officials to remove them immediately and have them banned. It takes one person to start racist abuse and one more to stop it.

What you walk by, is what you accept.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 12:17:34 AM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 05:35:48 PM
No an inquiry is a waste of time and money. Like you say, Football can deal with its own issues inside grounds by things like increased stewarding, use of cameras, employing undercover Police officers and as was said on Sky by Neville, by people nearby reporting the offenders.

The govt needs to put its own house in order and the wider society, in regards to racial hatred, before it starts looking at sport.

The govt uses dogwhistle racism to get the votes of racists, bigots and the far right. Dont think we can count on them.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 01:19:13 AM
There's no reason to stop the match.

Every seat near the field should be in camera.  Video crowd surveillance can identify these characters and a steward and bobbie(s) go and arrest the fucker(s) with the match in progress. It'll soon stop. Cheaply.

Bad behavior, seat location and clothing can be reported anonymously by phone to stadium staff.
Re: Racism in Football
Today at 01:50:49 AM
Sorry to be flippant, but now I've got a mental image of Bobby doing a no-look arrest.
