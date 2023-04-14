« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK  (Read 9527 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #80 on: April 14, 2023, 08:38:11 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on April 14, 2023, 07:29:37 am
To be fair, I imagine 2026 being the year of enforcement is because that is the date that existing deals run to. Not sure how you could ban them sooner because contracts would then be breached?

But yeah, banning sponsorship on the front of shirts but still allowing shirt sleeve sponsorship etc. is basically just a token gesture.

I understand existing deals would need to expire, but just don't allow new deals immediately, and it would make it appear they actually give a fuck about tackling the problem.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #81 on: April 14, 2023, 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 08:38:11 am
I understand existing deals would need to expire, but just don't allow new deals immediately, and it would make it appear they actually give a fuck about tackling the problem.

True. But again just playing devil's advocate, from a fairness point of view, if some clubs are allowed to bring in gambling money until 2026 why shouldn't others be able to? I guess this is what clubs have been saying, especially when Purslow has been saying they can get double the amount of money compared to non-gambling sponsors.

I imagine a lot of existing deals that expire in 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be getting extended soon.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,758
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #82 on: April 14, 2023, 11:21:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 08:38:11 am
I understand existing deals would need to expire, but just don't allow new deals immediately, and it would make it appear they actually give a fuck about tackling the problem.

They don't care, of course.

Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #83 on: November 14, 2023, 03:44:21 pm »

'Bet365 blocks Steven Caulker from a broadcasting job due to his history talking about gambling addition':-

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17v3esb/bet365_blocks_steven_caulker_from_a_broadcasting


"I finally landed a TV job, or at least I thought I had..

Do you know what came back today?

Bet365 (the TV company's main sponsors) have rejected my profile due to them being "nervous about some of the positive work I have done around problem gambling".

People often say to me that it's great players can now open up about their struggles.

Can they really? I certainly wouldn't encourage it 😬"


^ from www.linkedin.com/posts/steven-caulker-a4493b251_i-finally-landed-a-tv-job-or-at-least-i-activity-7129791696413839361-Aou2
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,449
  • Legend
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #84 on: November 14, 2023, 04:01:06 pm »
Disgusting if true.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #85 on: November 14, 2023, 04:32:06 pm »
That wouldn't surprise me at all about Bet365. Horrible, ruthless company with no morals at all. It's chief executive Denise Coates is worth around £6 billion pounds. A few years ago her annual salary was £422 million. All made from aggressive advertising, shit odds, & a propensity to severely restrict customers who actually make money from betting with them.
« Last Edit: November 14, 2023, 04:33:58 pm by Oldmanmick »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #86 on: December 27, 2023, 01:59:30 am »
Try rewatching last nights match against Burnley without spotting W88, Betway, Bet365, Unibet & BKB ads taking up nearly 80% of the advertising time on the pitch-side advertising boards.

So annoying.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #87 on: December 28, 2023, 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 27, 2023, 01:59:30 am
Try rewatching last nights match against Burnley without spotting W88, Betway, Bet365, Unibet & BKB ads taking up nearly 80% of the advertising time on the pitch-side advertising boards.

So annoying.

Watched the Brentford game for a short time last night,  a club whos main striker has a gambling problem, and the electronic adverts constantly around the pitch were for gambling.
Crazy
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • Kloppite
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #88 on: December 28, 2023, 09:18:30 am »
Quote from: 12C on December 28, 2023, 09:13:39 am
Watched the Brentford game for a short time last night,  a club whos main striker has a gambling problem, and the electronic adverts constantly around the pitch were for gambling.
Crazy

Add in Brentford's shirt sponsors who are a betting firm too.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,201
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #89 on: December 28, 2023, 10:01:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 27, 2023, 01:59:30 am
Try rewatching last nights match against Burnley without spotting W88, Betway, Bet365, Unibet & BKB ads taking up nearly 80% of the advertising time on the pitch-side advertising boards.

So annoying.


Honestly never noticed it. Rarely take notice of the electronic advertising etc.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #90 on: December 28, 2023, 10:22:41 am »
To be honest betting and sports is a cancer that needs fooking off permanently. The amount of people its affected over the years, pros and fans alike, people have taken their own lives over it.

I used to enjoy a sensible flutter on the footy, but the constant moving of the goal posts by the likes of B365 and Sky Bet, all designed to stop the customer actually winning, is sickening.
An example, Sky Bet do a build a bet feature which allows you to pick your own selections to combine into a bet. The other night during the Man Utd vs Villa game I had a couple of quid which ultimately needed Ollie Watkins to have a shot on target. This would have netted me £130. All my other selections had come in but the cash out they were offering was something like £24. They (Sky Bet) then suspended my ability to cash out for at least 10 minutes, even though the ball was still in play, but knowing Villa were making a raft of subs. A deliberate ploy to do you out of money.

You can easily see how people get addicted to gambling.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #91 on: December 28, 2023, 11:44:50 am »
If cashout wasn't a feature at all you'd have had to wait out the whole game anyway.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,808
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4g07v7x70lo

The number of betting adverts during the opening weekend of the Premier League season almost trebled compared to last year, new research says.

Researchers analysed Premier League coverage in the UK across TV - including pitchside hoardings and shirt logos - as well as radio and social media.

They counted more than 29,000 gambling messages, a 165% increase on the opening weekend a year ago.

West Ham's match against Aston Villa contained close to 6,500 gambling messages - about 30 every minute.

The authors of the report - the University of Bristol business school, funded by a grant from the charity Gamble Aware - has called the industry's attempt to self-regulate "wholly inadequate and tokenistic".

They say their report shows fans and children are being put at risk because they are being exposed to gambling advertising.

The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents the gambling industry, criticised the research, saying it "fundamentally misunderstands both advertising, and the way in which it is strictly regulated".

But Peter Shilton, England's most capped male footballer and a former gambling addict, told the BBC the gambling industry is "out of control and can't regulate itself", and called for government action.

"Just a few months ago, a new code of conduct was published by the industry, external to curb marketing during football events, but the policy has had no impact on the volume whatsoever," said co-lead author Dr Raffaello Rossi.

"Its clear that the industry's attempt to self-regulate is wholly inadequate and tokenistic. Despite having had years to put in place effective measures to protect consumers, the gambling industry continues to prioritise profit over safety."

The Premier League is working with its clubs on the implementation of the Code of Conduct for Gambling Related Agreements in Football, which was introduced at the start of this season.

Its clubs are required to adhere to all legal and regulatory requirements, via the Gambling Commission and the Advertising Standards Authority.

Former England goalkeeper Shilton, 75, had a gambling addiction for 45 years until seeking help about 10 years ago.

He says the new research "just shows [the gambling industry is] out of control". He added: "They can't regulate themselves, and it doesn't look as though anybody else is bothering to regulate them. It's another year gone by when you know it's got worse.

"We managed to get a start with the Premier League banning [sponsorship] on the front of shirts, but that was only just a small part of it.

"It's time now that the government step in and do something about it because it's been going on for so long now."

A government spokesperson said: "We recognise the impact harmful gambling can have on individuals and their families and are absolutely committed to strengthening protections for those at risk.

"Ministers are currently considering the full range of gambling policy, including on advertising and sponsorship, and will update in due course."

Last year, the Premier League clubs collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs matchday shirts, starting from the end of the 2025-26 season.

How has the gambling industry responded?
The Betting and Gaming Council responded by saying that its members "take a zero tolerance approach to betting by children" and have introduced new age gating rules.

It adds that they commit 20% of TV, radio and digital advertising to safer gambling messaging, and provide funding to the UK's most popular sports, including £40m each year to the English Football League.

A BGC spokesperson said: "This research fundamentally misunderstands both advertising, and the way in which it is strictly regulated, while making a series of statements which are either misleading or incorrect.

Betting advertising and sponsorship must comply with strict guidelines and safer gambling tools and signposts to help for those concerned about their betting, are regularly and prominently displayed."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gambling adverts to banned 'whistle-to-whistle' in the UK
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
Would love our betting adverts to be the same as the Aussies, they all end with "You're gonna lose"  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 