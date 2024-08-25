But hes the national teams number one goalkeeper,he should be under the microscope.hes just played in a euro final for his country so he should be held to account.hes made enough fuck ups throughout his career .if he wasnt playing for his country then let get away with it ,nobody cares that its Everton hes fucking up but surely the patriotic press should be calling him out by now if thats the best we can do.



I don't follow the national team but one thing I've noticed about them is they are always hyped up way beyond their capabilities, both individually and collectively. There seems to be a collective blindness to Pickers' shortcomings, for some reason. It's bizarre really. Surely there are better English goalkeepers than him?Also, there is no real agenda against Everton or their players by the media. They are a wallpaper club. Just hanging around in the background doing nothing much at all. They threaten no one and don't appear to stand for anything, so they get off very lightly.If I were an England or Everton fan I'd be asking questions about him but, as I'm neither, I'm quite content to see that he keeps messing up and he's not being held to account.