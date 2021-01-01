Commentators are clearly given a brief before games. They must be told to include bigging up Englands number 1 as much as possible. Example - He was praised yesterday for acknowledging his mistake as Son picked his pocket in front of millions of viewers. Its almost like they assume everyone is blind and are willing to be led along by some dopey, pre-conceived narratives of how good he is. Same when he aimlessly hoofs the ball - a master of distribution no less.
Anyway, if you dont support England or the blues - its pure comedy gold. Its worth watching any game Pickers plays in, just for this strange craic. I guess it must work with some.