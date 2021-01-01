Commentators are clearly given a brief before games. They must be told to include bigging up Englands number 1 as much as possible. Example - He was praised yesterday for acknowledging his mistake as Son picked his pocket in front of millions of viewers. Its almost like they assume everyone is blind and are willing to be led along by some dopey, pre-conceived narratives of how good he is. Same when he aimlessly hoofs the ball - a master of distribution no less.

Anyway, if you dont support England or the blues - its pure comedy gold. Its worth watching any game Pickers plays in, just for this strange craic. I guess it must work with some.