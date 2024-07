I actively loathe that cretin. Clearly a screw loose. Gurning like Jm Carrey on acid. Something is off with the gobshite



I assume you aren't aware that he does actually have a diagnosed condition*. There's plenty to criticise him for, mainly in jest. But just be aware.*Pretty sure someone on here posted to an interview where he says he does have a condition, and that it's one where the extraordinary levels of concentration required are even harder for a keeper. Think it might have been adhd+something often found with people diagnosed with adhd.