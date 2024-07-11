« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 206117 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2024, 10:40:06 am
Wasnt he prancing around when Dumfriess header hit the cross bar?

I thought that too he was in no mans land not sure WTF he was doing.

Big Shaq almost caught him out too.
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm »
I actively loathe that cretin. Clearly a screw loose. Gurning like Jm Carrey on acid.  Something is off with the gobshite
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:16:08 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:59:52 am
He makes the routine look difficult. His positioning is also shite which contributes to that as he is often too far to one side of the goal which means he has to pull off a worldie to make what would be a comfortable save for a good goalkeeper.

He's at the club he's at for a reason.

His positioning is consistently horrendous.

It's like Alisson plays a different sport compared to this cretin.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 01:33:34 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
I actively loathe that cretin. Clearly a screw loose. Gurning like Jm Carrey on acid.  Something is off with the gobshite

If he hadn't maimed Virg, I'd love him for exactly the same reason. After all, what is our other abiding memory of the fella?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 