« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jordan Pickford thread  (Read 156132 times)

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,099
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 05:23:05 pm
Most likely because the England football badge consists of erm, 3 lions.

which came first?
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm
Just watched the goal for the first time on YouTube, as not watching the tournament, fucking hell that is shocking keeping, his feet are so slow.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/12/12/everton-keeper-jordan-pickford-at-fault-for-france-goal-vs-england-ben-foster/

I agree with him. It was a pretty shocking piece of goalkeeping.

I thought that at the time, the commentators completely let him off the hook, there wasn't even a suggestion of him being slow by them.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 05:36:02 pm
which came first?

Did the three lions get to the other side the road?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,097
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 08:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 05:35:32 pm
I think the point wasn't where the name is derived from, but why is it suddenly used so much more. I mean the French kit has a cock on it and we don't call them...er...well, actually we do ;)

Its all to do with that fucking stupid song isn't it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,013
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 05:20:57 pm
Never understood why they get called the king of the jungle when they spend most of their time on the plains. King of the jungle would be a name more suited to a Tiger I would have thought.
Elephants and Rhinos are the Daddies, IMHO.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,383
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm »
Pickford is a tot and makes errors.

But now he wants to leave. They are going to be in serious trouble.

Everyone theyve signed has basically been championship standard.  Good luck with that in goal lads and lasses
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm »
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....

Are you fucking kidding? :lmao

He's naught but a dirty Mackem to them, and a shit goalie to boot!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,097
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm
Are you fucking kidding? :lmao

He's naught but a dirty Mackem to them, and a shit goalie to boot!

;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm
;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
The story I heard was that Spurs were interested.  Lloris is a bit flakey and 35 years old so maybe some truth in it.  It would somehow make Spurs even more dislikeable.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,358
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm
Just watched the goal for the first time on YouTube, as not watching the tournament, fucking hell that is shocking keeping, his feet are so slow.
Same policy here and his delayed reaction and 'sack of spuds' technique reminded me of Adrian's shocker vs Atletico.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,102
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Chance of Conte wanting Pickford is 0%
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,358
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:46:50 pm
Where does he want to go? Newcastle....
In his dreams. They've just extended Karius' loan, who is a much better all-round goalie than the Sunderland T-Rex.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Same policy here and his delayed reaction and 'sack of spuds' technique reminded me of Adrian's shocker vs Atletico.

And Adrian is still a better keeper than Pickford.

Hell, Mignolet is still a better keeper than Mignolet.  Pickford is Everton's David James.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Chance of Conte wanting Pickford is 0%
He didn't want Djed Spence either but Spurs still signed him for £20m.  It would be very funny if Levy signed Pickford and then Conte stuck him in the reserves.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
And Adrian is still a better keeper than Pickford.

Hell, Mignolet is still a better keeper than Mignolet.  Pickford is Everton's David James.



Mignolet may disagree.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm »
Shit and a shithouse
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Mignolet may disagree.

He also agrees
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm »
Unfortunately for England, they don't have the best of keepers to choose from.

Now that I mention it, who was the last world class goalkeeper they had?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Unfortunately for England, they don't have the best of keepers to choose from.

Now that I mention it, who was the last world class goalkeeper they had?


Seaman I think? Banks then Clemence and Shilton and then Seaman - all in the conversation for the World's best.
Logged

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 11:38:54 pm »
I'd say even Joe Hart is a better gk than this clown.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 12:43:33 am »
Seaman is the only one who in my time watching football who could be considered one of the best in his time. The others mentioned are a bit further back, and were probably rated even higher than Seaman. I only caught the twilight of Seaman's career, but would he even have been top 3 in the world at any point? I only got into football around 2001/2002, so I'm not a good judge.


Seems like an area England have been lacking for a long time now. Joe Hart at his best was a good keeper. He wouldn't be in the conversation for the top keepers of the Premier League era.
Logged

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 12:47:53 am »
I'd rather have Bruce Grobbelaar than Jordan Pickford in goal. And he's 65.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 12:54:02 am »
Little baby t-rex arms.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,510
  • Truthiness
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 11:03:52 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm
;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.
West Ham. They always have shite keepers. Fabianski is old and doesn't stop anything. Whereas Pickford is young and doesn't...

...OK fair point.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm
;D

Seriously, who in the PL would actually take him? I'm trying to think of a club with a worse keeper than him and I'm struggling.

You underestimate how dumb A lot of premier league clubs are I think. Fulham, Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton would certainly take him. I could even see a Chelsea going for him.
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,509
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 11:19:34 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:43:33 am
Seaman is the only one who in my time watching football who could be considered one of the best in his time. The others mentioned are a bit further back, and were probably rated even higher than Seaman. I only caught the twilight of Seaman's career, but would he even have been top 3 in the world at any point? I only got into football around 2001/2002, so I'm not a good judge.


Seems like an area England have been lacking for a long time now. Joe Hart at his best was a good keeper. He wouldn't be in the conversation for the top keepers of the Premier League era.

There were probably about six Italian goalkeepers at the time better than Seaman, never mind any other countries.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 11:35:19 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:15:12 am
You underestimate how dumb A lot of premier league clubs are I think. Fulham, Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton would certainly take him. I could even see a Chelsea going for him.

Considering the money Chelsea were prepared to throw at Gordon, I concur.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,799
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 11:35:19 am
Considering the money Chelsea were prepared to throw at Gordon, I concur.
I didn't think the Chelsea comment stood up until I read yours. Then it did.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Just thinking that this twat has played in 2 world cups so far and Ray Clemence didnt play 1 minute. I'm sure most of them have no idea how easy it is to qualify now.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 11:35:19 am
Considering the money Chelsea were prepared to throw at Gordon, I concur.
They needn't bother throwing it at Pickford, he'll just dive over it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,013
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 09:07:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:57:32 pm
They needn't bother throwing it at Pickford, he'll just dive over it.
And blame everyone else.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,097
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:57:32 pm
They needn't bother throwing it at Pickford, he'll just dive over it.

You need to throw it wide of the target for him to get a hand on it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
    • @hartejack
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm
In his dreams. They've just extended Karius' loan, who is a much better all-round goalie than the Sunderland T-Rex.

Had no idea he was there!
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
  • Hates Poodles
Re: The Jordan Pickford thread
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 11:11:12 pm »
Pickles to Bayern nailed on now Neuer fuked surely 😀
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 