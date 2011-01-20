Seaman is the only one who in my time watching football who could be considered one of the best in his time. The others mentioned are a bit further back, and were probably rated even higher than Seaman. I only caught the twilight of Seaman's career, but would he even have been top 3 in the world at any point? I only got into football around 2001/2002, so I'm not a good judge.





Seems like an area England have been lacking for a long time now. Joe Hart at his best was a good keeper. He wouldn't be in the conversation for the top keepers of the Premier League era.