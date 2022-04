he is a complete and utter loon isnt he.



whats with all those weird faces he makes?



i know most keepers are a bit mad but this guy is absolutely bonkers and not in a good way.



He also seems to be out of breath a lot. We saw it with Phil Jones in the week where he was gasping for air after chasing Diaz - for me, that's fair enough. Pickford gets manically out of breath making rudimentary saves. I don't know if it's an adrenaline thing and it's therefore worse against us but I can't really remember seeing any other goalkeeper be like that.