No idea how he is #1 for England with Pope and Henderson around, even Foster and Heaton. His distribution is also such a myth, sure he can kick long, but without any accuracy



foster has been the best english keeper for at least two seasons (but no one mention his england debut, man, that was brutal), for me he's been second only to alissonsome of his great saves maybe come about for the same reason alisson rarely needs to make a 'spectacular' save, but he's sitting behind an inferior defence and that dude has some highlight reel and has been worth plenty of points to his team